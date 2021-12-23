This New Luxury Camp on Argentina's Salt Flats Has Some of the Best Stargazing in the World

Argentina reopened to international travelers on Nov. 1, 2021, with the summer season in the Southern hemisphere kicking off in December. There is plenty to see and do in the birthplace of the tango, including dining at posh parrillas in Buenos Aires, exploring Iguazú National Park, or embarking on a Patagonian adventure. But for travelers seeking a more remote experience, look no further than the newly opened Pristine Camps on the salt flats situated 11,000 feet above sea level.

The Pristine Camps, which officially opened on Nov. 18, 2021, is a new luxury tented camp located five miles from the Salinas Grandes de Jujuy, which offers some of the best stargazing in the world. If your idea of the perfect vacation is a quiet getaway under a starry sky, then these igloo-shaped domes are calling your name.

There are four fully equipped luxury domes, aptly named Sun, Moon, Star, and Earth, and an on-property capacity of 10 guests. Guests can choose between two lodging options: Premium Suites which can accommodate up to three guests and Exclusive Suites that can comfortably fit two. Premium Suites include a king-size bed that can be split into two twin beds plus a sofa bed and a outdoor wooden tub on the deck, perfect for a nighttime dip under the stars.

Pristine Camp clamping tents in Argentina Credit: Courtesy of Pristine Camps

Sustainability is one of the core pillars of the dome-shaped accommodations, which run on 100 percent renewable energy. The luxury camps are also built on raised wooden platforms to prevent soil erosion and preserve the natural surroundings as much as possible. Contributing to the local economy and culture is also an integral part of the camp philosophy; local producers are given priority whenever possible. The on-site menu is curated by chef Mariana Garcia del Rio and features Argentinian ingredients paired with wines sourced from the nearby Colomé vineyard.