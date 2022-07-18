This Waterfront Hotel on New York's Shelter Island Just Reopened — With a Private Beach and Access to Secluded Hiking Trails

Shelter Island's Pridwin Hotel and Cottages has been welcoming travelers and their families since 1927, making it one of the most beloved all-American resorts in the country. And after an extensive two-year renovation, the property just reopened this month in time for its 95th anniversary.

Courtesy of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

Nestled on seven scenic acres overlooking Crescent Beach, the newly remodeled luxury property will treat guests to exclusive amenities such as a private beach, a spa, and a restaurant with gorgeous waterfront views while delivering the same level of impeccable service generations of visitors have come to cherish.

"As a historic landmark on Shelter Island, we have sought to preserve the tradition of this exceptional property while enhancing offerings for year-round enjoyment," said Curtis Bashaw, managing partner of Cape Resorts. Cape Resorts, known for their hotels on Cape May, New Jersey, and Long Island, partnered with the Petry family, who have owned and operated the Pridwin since 1961, on the renovation and reopening.

Courtesy of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

The hotel features 49 rooms and 16 studios and cottages. The design of the interior spaces reflects the hotel's storied past (the designer has repurposed many classic pieces that have been part of the hotel for decades), but also incorporates contemporary high-end touches and furniture in sync with modern travelers' needs and expectations. In keeping with the classic Adirondack summer camp feel that inspired the Pridwin almost a century ago, the property's white-washed façade with green window casements remained intact.

Tria Giovan /Courtesy of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

The completely restored lobby now features three grand chandeliers dating back to 1927, and a nearby intimate lounge with a fireplace is decorated with books and vintage ship models rescued from a former estate on the island. Other interior highlights include custom rugs in a palette of ivory and blue for the guest rooms and hand-brushed oak cannonball beds with rope trims. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the hotel's past in a museum-like history hall decorated with photographs, the Pridwin's original signage and room keys, and other artifacts from decades past.

Courtesy of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

The resort's main dining room, The Terrace, will boast 1,500 square feet and features a double-sided fireplace, wood-and-teal banquettes, hand-painted checkerboard floors, and red, white, and pink cabana stripe awnings. Patrons will be treated to an elevated take on American cuisine that includes freshly caught seafood, local wines, and breathtaking waterfront vistas. And finally, travelers can enjoy a large swimming pool and private beach or rent kayaks, paddleboards, and fishing equipment, among other things.

Courtesy of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

"Being on 10 acres of waterfront property is pretty spectacular and part of the unique environment of Shelter Island is getting to explore the hidden beaches, bike paths, and hiking trails that are unlike any other place, certainly on the East End," Bashaw told T+L. Rates for Pridwin Hotel and Cottages start at $866, and you can book your stay here.