This Waterfront Hotel on New York's Shelter Island Just Reopened — With a Private Beach and Access to Secluded Hiking Trails

Pridwin Hotel is back after a lengthy renovation.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova

Dobrina Zhekova discovered her passion for travel at age 17 after spending four days in a bus traveling 2,500 miles from her home country of Bulgaria all the way to Lisbon (the bus broke down in the middle of the night in Serbia, but she still enjoyed the trip). She moved to New York City in 2010, and after completing her M.A. in Journalism, she started working at Elle.com. She is now a freelance writer based in Alexandria, VA, and her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Departures.com, Elle.com, and Sunset.com among many others. She covers travel, design, architecture, art, and weddings. When she is not learning a new language (her latest obsession is Icelandic), she daydreams about traveling to remote islands.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2022
Exterior of the main building at The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages
Photo: Tria Giovan/Courtesy of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

Shelter Island's Pridwin Hotel and Cottages has been welcoming travelers and their families since 1927, making it one of the most beloved all-American resorts in the country. And after an extensive two-year renovation, the property just reopened this month in time for its 95th anniversary.

The wrap around porch and water view at The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages
Courtesy of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

Nestled on seven scenic acres overlooking Crescent Beach, the newly remodeled luxury property will treat guests to exclusive amenities such as a private beach, a spa, and a restaurant with gorgeous waterfront views while delivering the same level of impeccable service generations of visitors have come to cherish.

"As a historic landmark on Shelter Island, we have sought to preserve the tradition of this exceptional property while enhancing offerings for year-round enjoyment," said Curtis Bashaw, managing partner of Cape Resorts. Cape Resorts, known for their hotels on Cape May, New Jersey, and Long Island, partnered with the Petry family, who have owned and operated the Pridwin since 1961, on the renovation and reopening.

View from a bathroom at The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages
Courtesy of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

The hotel features 49 rooms and 16 studios and cottages. The design of the interior spaces reflects the hotel's storied past (the designer has repurposed many classic pieces that have been part of the hotel for decades), but also incorporates contemporary high-end touches and furniture in sync with modern travelers' needs and expectations. In keeping with the classic Adirondack summer camp feel that inspired the Pridwin almost a century ago, the property's white-washed façade with green window casements remained intact.

Exterior to a cottage at The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages
Tria Giovan /Courtesy of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

The completely restored lobby now features three grand chandeliers dating back to 1927, and a nearby intimate lounge with a fireplace is decorated with books and vintage ship models rescued from a former estate on the island. Other interior highlights include custom rugs in a palette of ivory and blue for the guest rooms and hand-brushed oak cannonball beds with rope trims. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the hotel's past in a museum-like history hall decorated with photographs, the Pridwin's original signage and room keys, and other artifacts from decades past.

A bedroom at The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages
Courtesy of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

The resort's main dining room, The Terrace, will boast 1,500 square feet and features a double-sided fireplace, wood-and-teal banquettes, hand-painted checkerboard floors, and red, white, and pink cabana stripe awnings. Patrons will be treated to an elevated take on American cuisine that includes freshly caught seafood, local wines, and breathtaking waterfront vistas. And finally, travelers can enjoy a large swimming pool and private beach or rent kayaks, paddleboards, and fishing equipment, among other things.

The pool at The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages
Courtesy of The Pridwin Hotel & Cottages

"Being on 10 acres of waterfront property is pretty spectacular and part of the unique environment of Shelter Island is getting to explore the hidden beaches, bike paths, and hiking trails that are unlike any other place, certainly on the East End," Bashaw told T+L. Rates for Pridwin Hotel and Cottages start at $866, and you can book your stay here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Swimming pool at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco
The 100 Best Hotels in the World
Secret Bay resort, in Dominica
The 25 Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas
Aerial view of the downtown area of Mackinac Island, Michigan.
The 15 Best Islands in the Continental U.S.
Grand Hotel Mackinac Island
10 Classic All-American Hotels Perfect for a Summer Vacation
Aerial view of Danzante Bay, Loreto, Baja California, Mexico
13 Best Places to Retire for Golf Lovers
Pool in the fall at Amara Resort and Spa
13 Best U.S. Resorts for Reconnecting With Nature — Hot Springs, Hiking Trails, and Open-air Massages Included
Inside Chapter House with exterior views
This New Cape Cod Hotel Is in One of the Most Beautiful Victorian Mansions We've Ever Seen
Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North
7 of the Best Arizona Resorts for Luxury Travelers
Aerial view of adult pool at The Breakers Palm Beach
These Palm Beach Hotels Have Some of the Best Pools in Florida
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
Aerial view of High West Distillery on the grounds of The Lodge at Blue Sky
11 Distillery Hotels to Visit Around the World
Exterior view of the grand lawn at Salamander Resort & Spa
11 Amazing Black-owned Hotels Around the World
Aerial view of a sail boat in front of Mortorio island in Sardinia. Amazing beach with a turquoise and transparent sea. Emerald Coast, Sardinia, Italy."t"n
12 Once-in-a-lifetime Trips to Book for 2022
Miraval Arizona terrace seating by fire pit, Tucson, Arizona
14 Best All-inclusive Resorts in the United States
Exterior of Starlite Motel
14 Awesome Retro Motor Lodges in the U.S.
Paris cityscape with Eilffel tower
Best Places to Travel in April 2022