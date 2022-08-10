Hotels to Book for a Trip to Portland

To help you decide where you'll rest your head, we've chosen nine of the best hotels to stay in Portland. From luxurious boutique properties to budget-friendly hostels, we've got you covered.

Portland 's hotel scene is brimming with character, just like the city itself. Whether you're in the business-focused downtown or the happening Eastside, properties all around town embrace the local mindset of creativity with a touch of quirkiness. You'll find this in the form of original artwork, playful accents, and locally-made in-room products. Plus, most accommodations are priced relatively low compared to other big cities, so you can save a little on your digs and spend more on Portland's eclectic food scene , craft breweries , and well-known coffee. And, for outdoor enthusiasts, this verdant metropolis is brimming with parks, gardens, and hiking trails.

01 of 09 Editor's Pick: The Hoxton, Portland Courtesy of Hoxton Book Now Why We Chose It Well-appointed rooms and three on-site food and beverage options make the Hoxton a favorite in Portland's Old Town. Key Specs Free Wi-Fi: Yes

Resort Fee: Yes; $20+

Room Rate: $$ Notable Amenities Complimentary bike rentals, free international calls, rooftop morning yoga every last Friday of the month The Hoxton brand has become a favorite amongst travelers in search of chic boutique hotels, and the Portland location lives up to its reputation. The 119 accommodations, despite being cozy, or some of the most beautifully decorated ones in the city. They feature floor-to-ceiling windows, pink marble accents, mid-century modern furniture, local ceramics by Clay Factor, and artwork curated by Upfor Gallery. Whether you're fighting jet lag, avoiding rain, or just want to stay in for the night, there are three dining outlets to choose from—Lovely Rita for seasonal Pacific Northwest fare, 2NW5 for craft cocktails and small bites, and Tope for rooftop tipples and tacos.

02 of 09 Woodlark Courtesy of Woodlark Book Now Why We Chose It Woodlark sets the standard for boutique luxury in Portland with well-appointed rooms, great customer service, and an exceptional bar. Key Specs Free Wi-Fi: Yes

Resort Fee: Yes; $25+

Room Rate: $$ Notable Amenities Complimentary bike rentals, pillow menu, EV charging station While Portland has yet to welcome a true five-star hotel, Woodlark delivers a luxury boutique experience in the city. The property took over two buildings—the former Cornelius Hotel and Woodard, Clarke & Co., a drugstore and wholesale pharmacy—and opened in 2018 to unveil 150 well-appointed rooms and suites. The accommodations are decorated with emerald accents, custom-designed furniture, and a mix of luxe finishings that includes marble, lacquer, and brass. For those seeking extra space, the Loft and Woodlark Suites are exceptional choices. The former boasts 15-foot ceilings and a spiral staircase that leads up to the bedroom, while the latter offers 270-degree views of the city and a separate soaking tub to unwind at night. In addition to the sumptuous digs, the hotel also offers three food and beverage outlets. Located at the center of the lobby is Good Coffee, a café with a full menu of locally-roasted beans, pastries, and afternoon sweets. To its left is Bullard Tavern, a restaurant where Texas cooking meets Oregon ingredients. And, tucked away in the back, you'll find Abigail Hall, a living room-style bar that serves craft cocktails and Sunday high tea in the perfect spot for an intimate nightcap.

03 of 09 Hotel Grand Stark Courtesy of Grand Stark Book Now Why We Chose It Hotel Grand Stark reflects the creativity and quirkiness of Portland in an elevated way. Key Specs Free Wi-Fi: Yes

Resort Fee: No

Room Rate: $$ Notable Amenities Smeg refrigerators, Diptyque toiletries, complimentary coffee and pastries every morning The latest boutique property to open in Portland, and one of the best hotels to open last year, Hotel Grand Stark excels in design. Upon entry, guests are immediately greeted with a gallery-inspired lobby that features local artists, vintage pieces, and custom furnishings. The reception desk is painted in dark green, a hue that's seen throughout the hotel. Upstairs, the rooms have been designed to create a residential-style atmosphere. Highlighting a contrast of textures and patterns, the decor features a mix of florals and tartans as well as vintage rugs, custom lighting, original wood flooring, and eclectic touches like dog statuettes. There are some sumptuous details, too, including plush bathrobes, Italian Bellino linens, and a curated minibar with gourmet snacks. Dining options include a deli-style eatery that offers coffee and quick bites, as well as Bar Chamberlain, which serves breakfast, dinner, and cocktails on the weekends.

04 of 09 Lolo Pass Courtesy of Lolo Pass Book Now Why We Chose It The budget-friendly Lolo Pass is a hostel-hotel hybrid with desirable communal spaces. Key Specs Free Wi-Fi: Yes

Resort Fee: No

Room Rate: $ Notable Amenities Art gallery, rooftop lounge, shared kitchen Opened in May 2021 by sisters Lauren and Lee Gonzalez, Lolo Pass is arguably the finest hostel in Portland. Here, you'll find both shared and private rooms, with dormitories sleeping either four or eight, kitted out with secure lockers and curtains at each bunk. But where this place really excels is in bringing both travelers and the community together. The property boasts an art gallery that showcases work by local creatives and holds a market the first Saturday of every month. Guests will appreciate the on-site café, where you can grab a cup of joe and a homemade pastry in the mornings. There's also an all-day restaurant highlighting seasonal produce, as well as a rooftop bar that serves drinks every night. And if you'd rather whip up a meal of your own, there's a fully-equipped shared kitchen at your disposal.

05 of 09 Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel Courtesy of Kimpton River Place Book Now Why We Chose It This luxurious, family-friendly hotel sits on the banks of the Willamette River, just outside of downtown Portland. Key Specs Free Wi-Fi: Yes

Resort Fee: Yes; $26+

Room Rate: $$ Notable Amenities In-room yoga mat, Atelier Bloem toiletries, nightly wine reception At Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel, you'll feel like you're staying at a mountain lodge rather than an urban resort. The 89-key property welcomes guests into a piano-clad lobby and a living room furnished with a wood-burning fireplace. Rooms start at 350 square feet—spacious by Portland standards—and are adorned with details like leather or suede headboards, Pendleton Woolen Mills throw pillows, and glowing bedside lanterns. If you're traveling with kids, the hotel offers large suites in addition to one- and two-bedroom riverfront cottages, complete with a full kitchen, washer, dryer, and family-friendly amenities like complimentary Micro Kickboard scooters and a DVD library. And, if you're looking to bring your dog along, the staff are more than happy to provide a pet bed, food, water bowl, and treats during your stay. When hunger strikes, head over to King Tide Fish & Shell and nosh on fresh seafood while taking in views of the Willamette River.

06 of 09 Jupiter Next Courtesy of Jupiter Next Hotel Book Now Why We Chose It Ideal for nightlife lovers, Jupiter Next is home to a lively tropical-inspired bar and its own live music venue. Key Specs Free Wi-Fi: Yes

Resort Fee: No

Room Rate: $ Notable Amenities Locally made toiletries, bike rentals, in-room minibar with locally sourced products Located on Portland's Eastside, a hot spot that comes alive in the evenings with trendy bars, Jupiter Next draws in hip, younger travelers who want to explore the city's nightlife scene. The industrial-style lobby features exposed ceilings, steel staircase, and a concrete fire pit, setting the tone for an edgy hotel unlike any other in town. Tucked away in the back you'll find the tropical-themed Hey Love restaurant and bar that shakes up exceptional cocktails and turns into a high-energy party after the sun sets. For fans of live music, walk across the street to Jupiter Original's Doug Fir Lounge, where you'll find some of Portland's most interesting performers taking the stage Wednesday through Monday. Once you've had your fill of fun, head back to the hotel's modern rooms outfitted with oversized picture windows, cityscape photos by Portland-based Beth Kerschen, and comfortable mattresses. After a good night's rest, complimentary coffee awaits in the lobby and is best enjoyed on the hotel's fifth floor outdoor lounge.

07 of 09 Ace Hotel Portland Jeremy Pelley Book Now Why We Chose It This trendy hotel boasts both budget-friendly bunks and private rooms with hip details like record players and original art. Key Specs Free Wi-Fi: Yes

Resort Fee: Yes; $22+

Room Rate: $$ Notable Amenities Rudy's toiletries, hypoallergenic mattresses The Ace Hotel chain is arguably one of the hippest hospitality companies, appealing to a young crowd with its record players and abundance of art. At its Portland location, you'll find murals by local creators, vintage furniture, a photo booth in the lobby, and an outpost of the iconic Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Rooms here exude a certain level of cool, featuring details like Pendleton Woolen Mills blankets, a collection of vinyl records, and original artwork. Plus, they have a variety of accommodations that cater to every type of traveler, ranging from shared rooms with communal showers to spacious private digs with a living area.

08 of 09 Sentinel Hotel Courtesy of Sentinel Book Now Why We Chose It Occupying two buildings from the 20th century, one of which is designated a National Historic Landmark, Sentinel Hotel has a storied past. Key Specs Free Wi-Fi: Yes

Resort Fee: Yes; $25+

Room Rate: $$ Notable Amenities Complimentary bike rentals, beer at check-in, EV charging station Occupying buildings that were once home to the Seward Hotel and Elk's Lodge—dating back to 1905 and 1992, respectively—the Sentinel Hotel is one of the most historic accommodations in Portland. Elements from its past can be found throughout the property, including the books that line the reception desk and a typewriter in the lobby, both discovered in the basement during the renovation process. Repurposed spaces have kept original architectural details, like the former bank with its still-standing teller stations, which has been transformed into a gym, complete with a punching bag hanging in the vault. The hotel's well-curated digs feature sumptuous amenities like Tivoli Audio Bluetooth speakers, as well as quirky touches like owl statuettes and tin lunch boxes. All of the Premiere King rooms come with a fireplace, while some suites offer an outdoor terrace. Those who book a high-tier category will also have access to a dedicated lounge with snacks and drinks. For dining, head down to Jake's Grill for classic American fare, grab a tipple at Fortune bar, or opt for a tasting at the Domaine Serene Wine Lounge.