Wake Up in the Middle of a Tiger Enclosure at This Luxury Lodge

At one lodge in the U.K., guests can get up close and personal with some of the fiercest members of the animal kingdom.

The Port Lympne’s Tiger Lodge, in Ashford, Kent, has a luxury suite in the heart of a tiger enclosure, with only a pane of glass separating guests from the felines.

tiger lodge bedroom Credit: Courtesy of Port Lympne

The lodge, which opened over the summer, has proven to be a hit with travelers — representatives told Travel + Leisure that they're already booking trips for fall of next year.

tiger lodge in kent Credit: Courtesy of Port Lympne

tiger lodge living room Credit: Courtesy of Port Lympne

“It has been extremely popular,” Chris Kelly, a director at Port Lympne, told T+L. “Guest feedback has been incredible.”

The two-bedroom suite sleeps up to four guests, and the giant picture windows offer visitors views of the tigers on one side and the English Channel on the other. There's also a private balcony (separate from the tigers), to enjoy sunset views over the sea.

tiger lodge exterior Credit: Courtesy of Port Lympne

Guests at the lodge can get private access to the Port Lympne reserve, home to over 700 rare and endangered animals including a herd of black rhinos. They'll also be able to explore parts of the reserve otherwise closed off to the general public, and get unlimited access to Howletts Wild Animal Park, which has a herd of African elephants.