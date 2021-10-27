For when your Halloween plans must be absolutely top top top.

Kids Can Dress Up for 'Spooky Tea' With Eloise at The Plaza — and Go on a Candy Scavenger Hunt

New York City's Plaza Hotel is famous for many reasons. But perhaps its most beloved reason is the character of Eloise.

The endearing six-year-old scamp — created by Kay Thompson in 1955 — runs around The Plaza, causing good-natured mischief wherever she goes. And, as every good mischief maker knows, there's no better time of year for stirring up shenanigans than Halloween.

This year, in honor of All Hollow's Eve, The Plaza's famous Palm Court is giving its daily Eloise tea a spooky twist — complete with scavenger hunt and costume contest. Up until Halloween, guests who visit the Palm Court for Eloise Tea will find all sorts of seasonal (tricks and) treats.

Eloise Tea at The Plaza Credit: Crawford/Courtesy of The Plaza

Guests are encouraged to come in their best Halloween costumes (Eloise costumes particularly appreciated) for an autumnal afternoon tea. On the menu is a host of Halloween-themed treats like deviled eggs, a "trick and treacle" tart and even pumpkin spice cotton candy.

And after the tea, kids can participate in a scavenger hunt around the hotel. As soon as the tea is finished, kids will receive a note with three special clues that will lead them on a self-guided tour of the hotel. Finishing the hunt will lead them to Eloise's favorite candies.

Guests will also get to take home their own themed candy bag, perfect for fueling a sugar-crazed romp to torment Nanny. Or you can go all out and book The Plaza's Eloise Suite to make it a complete package.

The Palm Court at The Plaza Credit: Richard Mandelkorn/Courtesy of The Plaza

The "Eloise Spooky Afternoon Tea" runs from Wednesday, Oct. 27 until Sunday, Oct. 31 and is available to book from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Tickets cost $80 per child (must be 12 or younger to participate) and include the tea and scavenger hunt. Reservations are required.

In order to book, call the hotel at 212-546-5300, email "palmcourt@fairmount.com," or visit the Palm Court website.