This New Hotel and Spa Is a Mountainside Sanctuary of Relaxation — and It's Only a Few Hours From NYC

Just a couple of hours outside New York City sits a new boutique hotel and spa offering guests a sanctuary-like atmosphere that combines both nature and luxury.

Chairs and the view at Piaule Catskill Credit: Sean Davidson/Courtesy of Piaule Catskill

Set on 50 wooded acres teeming with wildlife, and flanked by both mountains and a creek, Piaule Catskill welcomes guests to enjoy the beauty of upstate New York's landscape. With unobstructed views of the Catskill Mountains and Kaaterskill Clove, the developers focused on preserving the hotel's natural surroundings as much as possible. Case in point: Only five of the 50 acres were disturbed to make room for the guest cabins and main house.

A bedroom at Piaule Catskill Credit: Sean Davidson/Courtesy of Piaule Catskill

Every stay at Piaule Catskill begins with a stop at the main house, where guests will find a check-in area, retail gallery, and all-day restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows that draw in views of the stunning landscape outside. This is also where they'll leave their cars behind to fully immerse themselves in the nature-filled experience.

Piaule embraces its natural environment from top to bottom. At the main house, for example, walls are covered in untreated white oak, floors are made of local bluestone, and the space is outfitted in locally made furnishings. Even the restaurant's menu focuses on ingredients sourced from the surrounding areas.

The pool at Piaule Catskill Credit: Sean Davidson/Courtesy of Piaule Catskill

Below the main house and nestled into the hills is Piaule's serene spa, where visitors can indulge in personalized treatments for wellness, beauty, and health. Besides the private treatment rooms for massages and facials, the space has a steam room enclosed with all-natural bluestone; a cedar-lined sauna with a forest view; a temperature-regulated outdoor pool; and a cold plunge. There's also a relaxation area and tea room, in addition to the movement studio offering guest-only services such as reiki, sound baths, yoga, meditation, and more.

The yoga room at Piaule Catskill Credit: Sean Davidson/Courtesy of Piaule Catskill

After a day of hiking or relaxing at the spa, visitors can retreat to one of 24 private guest cabins. These spaces further highlight Piaule's nature-focused ethos with wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling glass doors that allow guests to bask in the outdoors even while inside their cozy accommodations. For privacy purposes — and for keeping out the early morning sun — guests can make use of the blackout screens. Select cabins also feature separate living rooms and private balconies built around the existing trees and boulders, while all accommodations have ensuite bathrooms with heated stone floors and custom bath amenities.

For more details about this mountainside hideaway, head to the Piaule Catskill's official website.