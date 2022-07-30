This Park City Hotel Has Fine Dining, Incredible Mountain Views, and the Only Rooftop Pool in Town

Pendry Hotels & Resorts is having a moment, thanks to the opening of its first year-round mountain property.

Located in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, Pendry Park City takes a more modern approach to alpine lodging, with a mix of traditional and forward-thinking design concepts brought to life by SB Architects and interiors by KES Studio.

Courtesy of Pendry Hotels

The property first opened its doors during the 2022 ski season, but during a visit in early July, I quickly learned that it's truly a year-round destination. From zip lining, and alpine coasters, to hiking and mountain biking trails that span more than 7,300 acres of skiable terrain, there's just as much fun to be had in the summertime. Needless to say, the resort offers a variety of adventurous experiences to get your adrenaline pumping.

I always try and strike a balance between thrill and chill when traveling, and Pendry Park City made this easy to achieve. The resort offers plenty of opportunities to decompress, from indulging in a sticks and stones massage at the full-service spa to grabbing lunch and taking a dip in the the only rooftop pool and lounge in town.

Annie Archer

My home for the weekend was one of the property's residences, complete with 848 square feet of separate living and bedroom areas, a fully equipped kitchen, a fireplace, and a furnished terrace where you can soak up jaw-dropping views of the surrounding mountains. All in all, the space seamlessly toes the line between sophistication and livability, which allowed me to feel right at home while still experiencing luxury at its best.

Courtesy of Pendry Hotels

Encircled by the three connecting buildings that make up the property, you'll find Pendry Plaza — the ultimate spot to kick back and have a drink after a long day of skiing, or in my case, hiking. It acts as a social hub for the resort, with fire pits, live performances from local artists, luxury retail shops, and five incredible dining venues.

That brings me to the food. If you had told me the highlight of my trip to Utah would be sushi, I would have responded with skepticism. But the resort's signature restaurant single-handedly turned me into a seafood eater. Japanese for "north", Kita is a Japanese grill-style restaurant located in the heart of Pendry Plaza. The menu spotlights fresh sushi, warm ramen bowls, and Japanese steakhouse classics. The meal was a luxury experience in itself — we sipped sake, sampled scallop nigiri, and cooked our own Japanese A5 Wagyu beef over a bed of hot coals. And that was just the appetizers.

For mains, if you're a seafood lover, order the miso-sake halibut. And if fish isn't your thing, opt for the juicy and delicious Kurobuta pork chop. As for dessert, it was impossible to choose between the strawberry pavlova and banana chocolate gratin.

For casual, everyday eats, there's also Après Pendry, a European-inspired lobby lounge bar; Disco Pizza, a family-friendly pizza parlor; and The Pool House, a trendy lounge at the rooftop pool.

There's no doubt Park City is an ideal summer vacation destination, but just imagining Canyons Village and the surrounding peaks covered in fresh snow is enough to bring me back for a winter visit.