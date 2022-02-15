Park City Got a Brand-new Luxury Hotel Today — With the Only Rooftop Pool in Town

The exterior of the lobby at the Pendry Park City

The exterior of the lobby at the Pendry Park City

Pendry Hotels & Resorts is expanding once again, this time to Park City.

On Tuesday, the hotel brand announced the opening of Pendry Park City, the brand's first year-round mountain resort. Specifically located in the heart of Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, Pendry Park City marks the sixth addition to the Pendry Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

The new ski-in/ski-out hotel features 153 guestrooms, suites, and residences designed in collaboration with Columbus Pacific, SB Architects, and interiors by KES Studio.

The lobby at the Pendry Park City Credit: Christian Horan/Courtesy of Pendry Hotels & Resorts

"Pendry Park City is a true year-round destination, bringing outdoor pursuits, world-class dining, art, wellness, and entertainment, to guests, residents, and the local community," Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman, and CEO, Montage International, shared in a statement. "We are incredibly proud to debut Pendry's first resort in one of our favorite mountain destinations and look forward to showcasing all that Pendry has to offer."

A guest room at the Pendry Park City Credit: Christian Horan/Courtesy of Pendry Hotels & Resorts

According to a press release provided to Travel + Leisure, the hotel features four dining outlets: KITA, the resort's signature dining destination featuring a Japanese-inspired menu of sushi, house-made ramen, and more; Disco Pizza, a lively, family-friendly pizza parlor that pairs a menu of classic red sauce favorites and inspired comfort food, with creative cocktails, brews, games; Aprés Pendry, a European-inspired lobby lounge bar; and Pool House, the only rooftop lounge and pool in town.

"We've fused the sophisticated energy, inspired design, and vibrancy that Pendry is known for, with the alpine warmth and fiercely local tradition that is Park City," Michael Fuerstman, co-founder and creative director of Pendry Hotels & Resorts, added. "We are honored to bring Pendry to Park City and help define the new Canyons Village with fresh experiences and creative spaces for all to enjoy."

The exterior of the lobby at the Pendry Park City Credit: Christian Horan/Courtesy of Pendry Hotels & Resorts

The Apres Pendry Bar at the Pendry Park City Credit: Christian Horan/Courtesy of Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Beyond the gorgeous rooms and delightful food offerings, the hotel is also home to several other signature amenities, including Spa Pendry, a full-service spa and wellness retreat with a menu of custom beauty and body treatments, and Pinwheel Kids Club, which offers all-day activities for children age five to 12.

The hotel offers a full-service fitness center along with an in-house Compass Sports, which provides on-site ski and snowboard rentals for the winter and hiking and biking information and rentals for the summer.