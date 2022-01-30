This NYC Hotel Just Debuted 5 Sleep Suites With AI-powered Beds

In the city that never sleeps, there's now one place that ensures a good night's rest. This week, Park Hyatt New York announced the debut of its Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite, new 900-square-feet rooms dedicated to proper rest and relaxation.

At the heart of the suite is the king-size Restorative Bed by Bryte, an artificial intelligence-powered mattress that constantly adjusts its climate zones to ensure your body will go through all the proper sleep stages to help you wake up well-rested and rejuvenated. It also uses multisensory technology to lull you to sleep and a pressure release system to make sure the bed stays contoured to your body throughout the night.

The suites — which are residential-style one bedrooms with one-and-a-half baths and separate living rooms — are also equipped with other elements focused on proper rest, including a Vitruvi Essential Diffuser with "sleep" essential oil blend, Nollapelli Linens, sleeping masks, and sleep-related books.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bryte and offer our guests a truly personalized and restorative sleep experience," Park Hyatt New York's area vice president and general manager Peter Roth said in a statement to Travel + Leisure. "As the pandemic has impacted the sleep health of so many people, we're proud to be able to provide a relaxing space that not only helps guests better their sleep but works to improve their overall health and wellbeing."

Sleep mask and books in the Park Hyatt New York Sleep Suite Credit: Courtesy of Park Hyatt New York