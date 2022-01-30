This NYC Hotel Just Debuted 5 Sleep Suites With AI-powered Beds
In the city that never sleeps, there's now one place that ensures a good night's rest. This week, Park Hyatt New York announced the debut of its Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite, new 900-square-feet rooms dedicated to proper rest and relaxation.
At the heart of the suite is the king-size Restorative Bed by Bryte, an artificial intelligence-powered mattress that constantly adjusts its climate zones to ensure your body will go through all the proper sleep stages to help you wake up well-rested and rejuvenated. It also uses multisensory technology to lull you to sleep and a pressure release system to make sure the bed stays contoured to your body throughout the night.
The suites — which are residential-style one bedrooms with one-and-a-half baths and separate living rooms — are also equipped with other elements focused on proper rest, including a Vitruvi Essential Diffuser with "sleep" essential oil blend, Nollapelli Linens, sleeping masks, and sleep-related books.
"We're thrilled to partner with Bryte and offer our guests a truly personalized and restorative sleep experience," Park Hyatt New York's area vice president and general manager Peter Roth said in a statement to Travel + Leisure. "As the pandemic has impacted the sleep health of so many people, we're proud to be able to provide a relaxing space that not only helps guests better their sleep but works to improve their overall health and wellbeing."
The five-star 210-room Park Hyatt — which currently has five of these specialty suites — is right across from Carnegie Hall and the Russian Tea Room and a block from Central Park. Rates start at $1,445 for the Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite, and the hotel is running a Night at The Park offer for a third complimentary night, which can be applied through Sept. 1, 2022.
