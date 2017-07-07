Here's How You Can Stay at Pablo Escobar's Tulum Home

One of Pablo Escobar’s former mansions has been transformed into the chic Casa Malca hotel.

"Narcos" fans looking to kick their obsession up a notch may want to book a ticket to Tulum, Mexico, as one of Pablo Escobar's personal mansions is taking reservations.

The mansion located in the Mexican resort town was renovated by renowned art dealer Lio Malca, who has turned the empty residence into the 71-room Casa Malca.

Casa Malca Tulum Mexico Hotel Pablo Escobar Estate Beach Swing Exterior Credit: Courtesy of Casa Malca

"I purchased the property because I thought it was insane," Malca told Cool Hunting. "I could not believe that in this world, a property like this still exists and hasn't been taken over by a corporation."

Malca explained that he rediscovered the property in 2012 and opened it to guests for the first time in 2014.

Casa Malca Tulum Mexico Hotel Pablo Escobar Estate Designer Guest Room Art Credit: Courtesy of Casa Malca

Casa Malca Tulum Mexico Hotel Pablo Escobar Estate Interior Design Art Decor Credit: Courtesy of Casa Malca

The property has been totally transformed from its days as a drug lord's vacation home and now boasts wall-to-wall art, sculptures, and furnishings by contemporary designers from Malca's personal collection. Rooms are also adorned with polished concrete floors, garden or ocean views, colorful art, and rain shower heads. Hammocks are strewn about the property to help visitors come in, relax, and soak up the sun and the culture all at once.

Casa Malca Tulum Mexico Hotel Pablo Escobar Estate Dining Taco Yucatan Cuisine Credit: Courtesy of Casa Malca

Beyond the gorgeous interiors, the hotel also includes three restaurants that fuse local flavors with the same artistic touches seen on the property's walls. Ambrosia includes an Asian specialty menu and art by Keith Haring, while the beach club, Head of a Mad Man, was inspired by Jean-Michel Basquiat. There's also Philosophy, which serves locally-sourced produce from small businesses in the area to not only create traditional Yucatan cuisine, but also fuse it together with contemporary dishes from around the world to create a taste as unique as the space.

Casa Malca Tulum Mexico Hotel Pablo Escobar Estate Pool View Credit: Courtesy of Casa Malca

A few of the hotel's amenities include an underground steam room, pools, and a rooftop deck. It also sits directly on a pristine stretch of private beach in the highly popular tourist destination.