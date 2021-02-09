These Resorts in Hawaii Guarantee You'll Love Your Vacation — and If You Don't They'll Pay for Your Next Stay

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts promise you'll love your next vacation to Hawaii. And if you don't, it will give you another vacation to the Aloha State on them.

In February, the hotel announced its new Outrigger Promise, which says, "guests will love their Hawaii holiday at Outrigger, and if not – the premier beach resort brand will credit the guest for a future stay, on the house."

The promise, the hotel added, will ensure travelers can book the future trip they've been dreaming about with a little more confidence. And really, that likely goes for everyone readings this considering Hawaii is the number one destination that American travelers are dreaming about most, according to a recent travel sentiment index report by Destination Analysts.

"Now that the State of Hawaii Safe Travels protocols are in place, vaccines are becoming available, and hope is on the horizon, The Outrigger Promise further inspires travelers to make meaningful memories in one of the most naturally beautiful and culturally rich places on earth," Sean Dee, EVP and chief marketing officer for Outrigger Hospitality Group, shared in a statement. "Here at Outrigger in Waikiki, we're confident that visitors will love their Hawaii vacation with us — if they don't, we'll credit them a future stay. Promise."

Participating properties include the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and the new Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger.

To be eligible for The Outrigger Promise, travelers must book a minimum four-night stay at participating hotels. Travelers must also book directly at Outrigger.com or by calling 1-866-256-8461 within the booking window of Feb. 4, 2021, through May 1, 2021, for stays within the period of March 1, 2021, through Dec. 21, 2021.

Following their vacation, if the guest feels that The Outrigger Promise has not been met, they must call an Outrigger representative at 1-866-256-8461 no later than Dec. 21, 2021, to receive a night credit for a future stay.

The guest will be credited for a stay at the same property, same room category, and no more than the original number of days stayed, up to 14 days. Blackout dates may apply. Redemption of the credit to be used no later than Dec. 21, 2022. The credit does not include any other costs, such as travel, COVID-19 testing, taxes, or resort charge.