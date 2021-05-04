You've seen it movies, now see it IRL.

The Plaza Hotel Is Reopening in New York City This Month

New York City is getting back to business again, starting with some of its best hotels.

According to Time Out New York, the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City is officially reopening after a 14 month closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The official reopening date is set for May 20.

The Plaza noted in an official statement, "For the past year you've been asked to stay home, The Plaza is now extending its formal invitation to return to New York." The announcement is perhaps not all that coincidental, since the city seems to be ramping up towards a full reopening later in the summer, according to an announcement by Mayor Bill deBlasio.

Although Broadway shows are closed at least through May 30, if you are planning a trip to NYC this summer, rest assured that there is still plenty to do –– including a series of 300 pop-up shows that began in February. Many New York City museums have either reopened recently or have been open since late 2020.

And if you're looking for some more iconic New York City experiences, the famous Tavern on the Green restaurant officially reopened on Thursday, April 29.

In addition to the hotel, the posh Palm Court restaurant and its Guerlain spa will be opening on May 20 as well. Although the spa will be open by appointment only, guests of the hotel will be able to access the fitness center as long as social distancing guidelines are observed.

Openings for the Plaza Food Hall, Todd English Food Hall, Champagne Bar, and the Rose Club are still not announced.

Other iconic New York City hotels, including the Mandarin Oriental, the Ritz-Carlton, the Park Hyatt, the Pierre, and the Carlyle have all resumed operations.

For more information or to make a booking at The Plaza, visit the hotel's website.