These NYC Hotels Have Prime Views of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and None of the Crowds

Image zoom Courtesy of New York Hilton Midtown

The holiday season doesn’t start in New York City until the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade comes to town.

People line up in the cold hours in advance to watch the bands, dancers, and giant balloons make their way from Central Park to Herald Square. This year’s star-studded event will include appearances from Jimmy Fallon, Leslie Odom Jr. and Smokey Robinson, alongside many others.

And although being down in the action is a memorable way to spend Thanksgiving morning, hotels along the parade route are offering a variety of packages to give guests a luxurious way to watch the parade.

If crowds aren't your style, stay warm and watch the parade from a comfy hotel bed by booking a night at one of these hotels along the parade route.

New York Hilton Midtown offers parade-view rooms starting at $599 per night. Guests can stay on higher floors for an aerial view, or stay on lower floors in the hotel to watch balloons pass right by the window.

1 Hotel Central Park will provide an in-room Thanksgiving breakfast feast for guests to enjoy while watching the parade go by.

Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Herald Square will host a Thanksgiving Day Parade Party for guests on their indoor patio. Tickets start at $475 for adults and $150 for children 12 and under. Rooms start at $569 per night.

JW Marriott Essex House New York has a few parade-facing rooms left. Book an aerial view of the parade starting at $1,690 per night.

Quin Hotel on 57th Street has views of the parade making its way down from Central Park. Remaining rooms for Thanksgiving start at $809 per night.

Residence Inn Times Square is hosting a parade brunch for guests on its third floor lounge. Rooms with parade views start at $999 per night.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park is offering a variety of Thanksgiving parade packages, including an instant film camera to take snapshots, starting at $2,095 per night.

Trump International Hotel and Tower has a multi-day Thanksgiving package available for guests, complete with two tickets to Wollman’s Rink for ice skating after the parade. Parade view rooms start at $2,100 per night.