NYC Hotels Will Now Require Health Declaration Forms From Out-of-state Travelers

Travelers who are coming from a state on New York's quarantine list will be required to fill out a form ahead of check-in.

Guests in New York City hotels and short-term rentals are now required to fill out quarantine travel forms before they can access their rooms.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio passed an executive order that requires travelers from a list of restricted states to fill out the New York State Traveler Health Form, detailing their travel and health history of the past 14 days.

Visitors must show that they've completed the form by showing its certification page to the hotel or short-term rental, either as a print-out or a screenshot from a cell phone or laptop, upon arrival.

If hotels “don't have that form from the traveler, they should not give them access to their room. Period,” de Blasio said at a press briefing on Tuesday. “This is going to be now a rule here in New York City because we have to get serious about the fact that there's a real danger here.”

Failure to fill out the form could be charged with a class B misdemeanor or face civil commitment, penalties, and fines.

There are now 35 states and territories on New York’s restricted travel list. The list — which is also followed by New Jersey and Connecticut — is determined by which states have a COVID-19 infection rate of more than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average. Although travelers are free to arrive from these places, they are required to quarantine for 14 days or until they receive the results of a negative COVID-19 test.

New York has taken several precautions for travelers coming to the area. Earlier this month, New York City implemented checkpoints at bridges and tunnels to help implement the state’s quarantine rule. Airlines operating flights to New York may also request travelers to provide information about their upcoming accommodation plans. And in New York airports, quarantine enforcement teams are in place to ensure travelers follow rules about health declarations and self-isolation.