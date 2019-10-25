From Times Square to Central Park to the city skyline peeking out from behind the rippling water of the East River, New York City is full of great views.

And there's no better place to take advantage of those views than from your room or the rooftop bar of the chic hotel you're treating yourself to.

Opening the curtains at the Mandarin Oriental to find yourself looking out over the treetops of Central Park, a blanket of greenery, is breathtaking. And watching the neon lights, continual hustle and bustle, and iconic advertisements of Times Square as you brush your teeth at The Times Square EDITION, is exhilarating. Or, for a quieter option, you can head to the Gramercy Park Hotel where you can look out on a serene private park for a relaxing wake-up call.

The Big Apple is full of places to stay that incorporate the city's best views into the fabric of the hotel. These are the New York hotels with the best views.

Conrad New York Downtown

Conrad Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Conrad New York

There's nothing more calming than water gently rippled by the tide. Book a stay in a Hudson River-view suite for unobstructed views of the river from your window. Later on, head up to the Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar for views of the Statue of Liberty and a refreshing, watermelon Aperol spritz.

Where: Conrad New York Downtown, 102 North End Ave., Manhattan

JW Marriot Essex House New York

Marriott Essex House Credit: Courtesy of Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Wake up to sweeping views of Central Park — which happens to be laid out like a green carpet from this historical hotel (the iconic "Essex House" rooftop sign was installed in 1932). Take advantage of the hotel's proximity to the park — it's right across the street — with a stroll to the nearby pond for a quiet escape from the chaos of the city.

Where: JW Marriott Essex House New York, 160 Central Park S., Manhattan

Mandarin Oriental, New York

Mandarin Oriental New York Credit: Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental

You'll find views of the glittering skyline, Central Park, and even the Hudson River from this luxurious hotel featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that make the most of the hotel's unparalleled views. Take a dip in the 75-foot lap pool that features a whole wall of windows or go for a jog on the treadmill while looking out at the city below.

Where: Mandarin Oriental, New York, 80 Columbus Circle, Manhattan

Gramercy Park Hotel

Gramercy Park Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Gramercy Park Hotel

Step out of bed and onto a handmade imported rug that compliments the original red oak floors of this historic hotel. The Gramercy Park Hotel once saw Humphrey Bogart get married on its rooftop terrace, a young John F. Kennedy called it home for several months, and Babe Ruth became a regular at the bar.

Today, guests can stare out at the calming views of the gated Gramercy Park from the hotel's windows before strolling across the street for a much-needed break from the nonstop energy of the city (all guests receive a key to the park).

Where: Gramercy Park Hotel, 2 Lexington Ave., Manhattan

Times Square EDITION

Edition hotel NY Credit: Courtesy of Edition Hotels

This luxury hotel sits at Times Square — or the Crossroads of the World — and features 452 guest rooms and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow guests to take in the hustle and bustle down below from the quiet comfort of bed. But don't worry — there's thick glass windows to mute the noise and blackout curtains so you're not kept up by the billboards outside.

Relax after a long day of sightseeing with custom-made Le Labo bath products, then sit down to a dinner of pasta with carrot bolognese and swordfish a la plancha with cajun butter and creamy grits surrounded by lush greenery at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens, Chef John Fraser's restaurant that's inspired by French brasseries and American chophouses.

Where: Times Square EDITION, 20 Times Square, Manhattan

The Williamsburg Hotel

Soak up some sun from the rooftop pool of this Williamsburg hotel or do some outdoor yoga while taking in views of the Empire State Building. The hotel's funky vibe and natural light make it the perfect place to kick back and enjoy skyline views from your room.

Where: The Williamsburg Hotel, 96 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn

Hyatt Centric Times Square New York

Hyatt Centric NYC Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt

Look down on Times Square or enjoy the art deco masterpiece that is the Chrysler Building from one of the bright rooms at this midtown Manhattan hotel. Retire to the terrace of Bar 54 — which is, you guessed it, 54 floors up — for stunning skyline views and cocktails like the Big Apple Pie with rum, cinnamon, lemon, allspice, and apple butter.

Where: Hyatt Centric Times Square New York, 135 W. 45th St., Manhattan

Hotel Indigo Lower East Side

Peep at views of the Empire State Building as you splash around in this Lower East Side hotel's heated pool on the 15th floor. Look out at the city skyline or enjoy views of One World Trade Center from your room.

And don't forget to bring your dog along too, as furry friends will be entertained with chew toys and treats and spoiled with a plush pet bed at this pet-friendly hotel.

Where: Hotel Indigo Lower East Side, 171 Ludlow St., Manhattan

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Ritz-Carlton NYC Credit: Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton

Nothing screams luxury like The Ritz, and nothing says New York views like an unobstructed glimpse of Central Park — through soundproof windows, of course. View the iconic park through a telescope in one of the Grand Park View Rooms or feel like you're living in a (very opulent) treehouse with panoramic views of the park from the 22nd-floor Central Park Suite.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, 50 Central Park S., Manhattan

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge Credit: Courtesy of 1 Hotels

Unobstructed views of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge and the skyline that sits just on the other side of the East River will make you feel like New York City royalty. At this Brooklyn hotel, touches like reclaimed wood and industrial steel reflect the character of DUMBO, while the natural light streaming in from floor-to-ceiling windows give each room a modern feel.

Where: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 60 Furman St., Brooklyn

New York Marriott Marquis

Marriott Marquis New York Credit: Courtesy of Marriott Hotels & Resorts

This hotel is found in the heart of Times Square, and it brings all the energy of Broadway and the city that never sleeps into the hotel itself. Some rooms boast views right down into Times Square, making it possible to enjoy one of New York's most popular tourist attractions without the crowds. A revolving rooftop restaurant on the 47th and 48th floors allows you to see the city all around as you enjoy a Sunday mimosa brunch.

Where: New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, Manhattan

The William Vale

The William Vale Hotel Credit: Courtesy of The William Vale

Lay down on rooftop's plush, poolside couches while nibbling on guacamole and chili-lime tortilla chips and look out over the neighborhood at this Williamsburg boutique hotel. Rooms with balconies offer unobstructed views of midtown Manhattan and The William Vale's 22nd-floor rooftop bar, Westlight, is the perfect place to watch the sun set over the skyline, cocktail in hand.

Where: The William Vale, 111 N. 12th St., Brooklyn

Hotel 50 Bowery

50 Bowery Credit: Courtesy of Joie de Vivre Hotels & Resorts

The true gem of this Chinatown boutique hotel is its rooftop bar, The Crown, which boasts unparalleled views of the Empire State Building and the entire city. Snack on things like edamame and pork buns with pickled cucumber, hoisin, and Sriracha while staring out of the glass-enclosed bar at the city below.

Where: Hotel 50 Bowery NYC, 50 Bowery, Manhattan

The Dominick

Dominick Hotel New York Credit: Courtesy of The Dominick Hotel

Take in views of the skyline and Hudson Square from one of the 391 rooms in this downtown hotel. And the higher up you go, the better it gets: the penthouse rooms on the 42nd to 44th floors feature picture windows that boast unobstructed views of some of the city's most iconic buildings (including the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center).

Where: The Dominick, 246 Spring St., Manhattan

W New York - Times Square

Check out views of the "Great White Way" and the Hudson River from this Times Square hotel. The W New York - Times Square sits above the crowds and features views of the New York City skyline as it lights up all around you. Look down on the Broadway advertisements and plot your sightseeing adventures from this centrally-located hotel.