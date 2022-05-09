This Chic Hotel Brand Is Opening Its First-ever Residences in Miami — Here's a Sneak Peek

The renowned hospitality brand's first residential project will be just as design-forward as its hotels.

Hotel-branded residences have become the norm these days, with iconic hospitality brands such as the Mandarin Oriental, Fairmont, and the Standard putting their names behind residential projects all over the globe. And now, NoMad Hotels is the latest to venture into real estate with its first condo offering in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.

Sitting on 2700 NW 2nd Avenue, the nine-story NoMad Residences Wynwood will feature 329 residences spanning 464 to 931 square feet. High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling French doors leading out to private balconies are some of the residences' noteworthy architectural features. The art throughout the property will be carefully curated and sourced from the Jorge M. Perez Collection.

Exterior of the NoMad Residences Wynwood Credit: Imerza/Courtesy of NoMad Residences Wynwood

The units will come fully furnished with sleek stone countertops, brass hardware, and Bosch appliances, designed by the pros at DesignAgency, who are behind the modern interiors of New Yorks' Momofuku Ssäm Bar and forthcoming properties like Andaz Toronto and Montage Cay.

"The residential format has always intrigued us; after all, each NoMad property is curated to feel like a home," Andrew Zobler, CEO of The Sydell Group, the parent company of NoMad Hotels, told Travel + Leisure. "When the opportunity came up to work on this project in Miami with partners as respected as [real estate developers] Related and Tricap, we knew this was our moment."

NoMad Residences Wynwood will feature carefully curated amenities that reflect the brand's philosophy of 'creating an artfully lived life.' The ground floor will welcome Casa Tua Cucina, an expansive open-kitchen eatery and social space that offers Italian and Mediterranean fare.

A NoMad Library and Lounge, located on the ninth floor, will serve as a gathering space with plenty of shared workspaces, while the outdoor theater with a sprawling lawn and grilling area will be a perfect spot for entertaining.

The top floor will feature a NoMad Restaurant & Bar, helmed by James Beard Award winner Leo Robitschek. In addition, residents will be treated to gorgeous Miami views, a swimming pool, sun deck, private cabanas, and an indoor and outdoor fitness lounge. And while the property will certainly fit the NoMad brand codes, there is something unique about it that sets it apart.

"All of our existing NoMad hotels reimagine a historic structure – like our property in London, which was once a prison – however, this project will be housed within an entirely new building. This gave us a new level of freedom, not only in determining the aesthetic, but also in the way the residential experience flows and interacts with the public offerings," Zobler explained.

"Our rooftop pool deck is the perfect example. Instead of having to retrofit an existing space to match our vision, we were able to collaborate directly with Arquitectonica and DesignAgency to create an environment that really feels like Miami through a NoMad lens."