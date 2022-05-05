This Hotel's New, Open-air Dome in the Middle of Peru's Sacred Valley Has Stunning 360-degree Views

The Sacred Valley of the Incas in Peru is quite simply one of the most breathtaking places in the world. Its lush hillsides, spectacular hiking routes, and historical sites all add up to a gorgeous destination that is best experienced by staying at a place like Las Qolqas Eco-Resort & Spa. Since its opening in 2021, the hotel has done its best to highlight its gorgeous surroundings, and now it's taking it a step further by opening a new geodesic dome to make a stay there all the more immersive.

According to a spokesperson for the resort, which sits just outside of the ancient town of Ollantaytambo in the heart of the Sacred Valley, the dome was built as a multi-purpose gathering space that will be used for future guest programming, including everything from exchanging vows and celebrating life's big moments, to reconnecting with mind, body, and nature through yoga and meditation, and enjoying movie screenings, music concerts, lectures, and stargazing.

Interior of the new domes at Las Qolqas Eco-Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Las Qolqas Eco-Resort & Spa

"We intend for the Geodesic Dome to be a welcoming and beautiful setting for many uses, but also a place of privacy and comfort for guests, who will be able to appreciate its keen design, which is complemented by the beauty of its natural surrounds," Herman van den Wall Bake, owner of Las Qolqas, who originally purchased land in the Sacred Valley with hopes of building a country house, shared in a statement.

According to the resort's spokesperson, the dome was designed by Jorges Vinicius Oliveira Maron, whose Brazilian company Amerindia specializes in environmentally conscious construction. It was built with the help of Cusco-based Ecoconstrucción. The dome was constructed using "Misa" (a.k.a., Brazilian Oak), a wood species found throughout South America. In total, the dome measures 10 meters (33 feet) in diameter and 5.2 meters (17 feet) in height, and features glass windows that open and close to allow for the ultimate view of the mountains surrounding the resort.