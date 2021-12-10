These Fifth Avenue Residences in NYC Come With a Rooftop Pool and Private Daniel Boulud Restaurant

Luxury hotels have been on a building spree, adding new residences as demand for hotel-branded homes has soared during the pandemic. From The Standard's new Miami property to Four Seasons's lake houses in Austin, living full-time in your favorite hotel has never been easier. So, if you are in search of a new home in the heart of New York City, Mandarin Oriental has you covered.

Restaurant Interior at Mandarine Oriental 685 Fifth Ave Credit: Courtesy of DBOX

The iconic brand just announced the launch of sales for its first-ever, residential-only property on the East Coast: Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue.

Located at 685 Fifth Avenue, the 29-story property is housed in a historic beaux-arts building that previously served as Gucci's headquarters. The property was developed by real estate and investment firm SHVO, also behind the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills. The Fifth Avenue building now has 69 turnkey-ready luxury residences, ranging from junior suites to two-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

Exterior Mandarine Oriental 685 Fifth Ave Credit: Courtesy of DBOX

Of course, the residences offer the same impeccable quality you'd expect from a Mandarin Oriental hotel — Frette linens, Aqua di Parma toiletries, Dyson hairdryers, and Molteni kitchens with Miele appliances included. Residences of the property will also have access to a state-of-the-art gym with a steam room, sauna, spa, and private rooftop pool (with views of nearby Central Park), as well as lounge spaces and a bar. Concierge offerings will include everything from bartending and butler service to shopping and dog-walking. Most importantly, residents can enjoy room service from a Daniel Boulud-curated menu, as well as access to a private Daniel Boulud dining experience on-site.

Interior of Unit 16A at the Mandarine Oriental 685 Fifth Ave Credit: Courtesy of DBOX

Interior of a studio apartment at the Mandarine Oriental 685 Fifth Ave Credit: Courtesy of DBOX

"Truly distinguished from other residential buildings in the city, this exquisitely designed collection of turnkey homes and amenities will offer residents the luxury of living in a five-star hotel without the guests," said Michael Shvo, founder, chairman, and CEO of SHVO, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure.