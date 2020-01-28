The Best New Hotels to Book Around the World in 2020

Image zoom Courtesy of Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection

The new year is here, and from the number of recent and planned hotel openings, it’s clear that the hospitality industry is booming. A few trends became apparent as we gathered details on new hotels and resorts around the world.

The focus on wellness continues: Several properties offer not only high-quality fitness centers and spas, but also yoga, fitness, and nutrition experts, as well as group exercise classes and individual trainers. There's also an emphasis on the health of the planet, as properties are promoting sustainability and letting guests know of their efforts to conserve resources, reduce waste in their culinary outlets, and provide experiences that contribute to the overall improvement of the environment.

Vintage buildings are being restored, honoring their beauty and historical value, while modern comforts are incorporated. A trend toward adding community spaces, shared work areas, and events to encourage interaction among guests is also noticeable, in response to the needs and interests of younger and solo travelers. Curated art in rooms and public areas continues to be a feature of many properties as well, with pieces reflecting the locale or the brand’s desired style. Pets are permitted in an increasing number of hotels and resorts, too, with clever amenities and gifts to show they are truly welcome.

Interestingly, while most properties strive to include the fastest Wi-Fi and latest technology for added convenience, a few are promoting a stay as an opportunity for a “digital detox.” Glamping, or luxe camping, continues with several new properties offering fully outfitted tent-style rooms. Overall, luxurious details, personalized experiences, and creative amenities are making hotel stays more interesting and exciting than ever.

Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat, Lanai, Hawaii

This 96-room all-inclusive hotel focuses exclusively on wellness, offering a minimum three-night stay with a comprehensive and fully customizable science-based program tailored to individual needs. Each guest gets a personal Sensei guide.

Opened: November 2019

Price: From $2,800 per person, per night (minimum three-night stay)

Image zoom Courtesy of Park Hyatt Doha

Park Hyatt Doha, Qatar

Located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, this sophisticated retreat is the world’s first sustainable downtown regeneration project. It features minimalist luxury, floor-to-ceiling windows, spa-like bathrooms, and city views.

Opened: November 2019

Price: From $320

Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat - Woodside

Set among Northern California's redwoods just outside of San Francisco, Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat - Woodside offers luxurious surroundings and curated programs to benefit mind, body, and spirit.

Opened: November 2019

Price: From $879

Kixby, New York

Housed in a historic Beaux-Arts building in midtown Manhattan, this hotel combines old New York and modern sophistication with dining spots like Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Lot 15, and The Lookup Rooftop.

Opened: November 2019

Price: From $290

Image zoom Courtesy of Hotel San Luis Obispo

Hotel San Luis Obispo, California

This boutique hotel on California’s Central Coast is set in the historical Chinatown section of the city. Two on-site restaurants, a spa, and 78 luxurious rooms and suites take their inspiration from the region’s ranch and beach lifestyle.

Opened: December 2019

Price: From $400

Ocean Coral Spring by H10 Hotels, Montego Bay, Jamaica

This five-star all-inclusive resort offers 513 junior and master suites set on a white-sand beach on a bay surrounded by forests and mountains. A range of dining options, pools, swim-up bars, a lazy river, bowling alley, and dinner theater are among the amenities.

Opened: December 2019

Price: From $287

The Harpeth, Franklin, Tennessee

Located in historic downtown Franklin on the banks of the Harpeth River, this hotel provides elegant accommodations, regionally influenced American cuisine at 1799, and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions. Civil War buffs will enjoy learning about the area’s role in important battles.

Opened: December 2019

Price: From $279

Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

This hotel, an extension of The National WWII Museum’s campus, features classic 1940s Art Deco style and incorporates themes and artifacts from the time period. Located in the Arts & Warehouse District, the hotel offers accommodations from guest rooms to suites, Kilroy’s Bar & Lounge, and Rosie’s on the Roof, with views of the museum and New Orleans skyline.

Opened: December 2019

Price: From $160

Image zoom Courtesy of Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus, Breckenridge, Colorado

This completely renovated ski-in, ski-out property at the base of Peak 9 offers 60 rooms within walking distance of the QuickSilver SuperChair and the town’s historic Main Street. The hotel includes a coworking space, functional training and recovery center, and Japanese-inspired onsen.

Opened: December 2019

Price: From $185

Image zoom Courtesy of Austin Proper Hotel

Austin Proper Hotel, Austin, Texas

This luxury boutique property is situated in Austin’s Second Street District, steps from Lady Bird Lake. The hotel offers 244 rooms and suites, a spa and fitness center, meeting and event spaces, and a rooftop pool deck with majestic lake views.

Opened: December 2019

Price: From $350

Valley Trunk, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Named for the seasonally nesting trunkback turtles, this resort is sprawled across 19 acres. Reopening with completely renovated interiors and furnishings, the beachfront estate will offer eight suites housed within several villas. The accommodations can be rented on an exclusive basis only.

Opened: December 2019

Price: Seven-night minimum stay; all-inclusive from $5,000 per night (low season), $12,000 (high season)

Image zoom Courtesy of The Karol Hotel

Mandarin Oriental, Santiago, Chile

Located in the exclusive Las Condes neighborhood, the hotel features elegant green spaces and easy access to prominent wineries, high-end ski resorts in the Andes, thermal pools in the mountains, and water activities such as kayaking and rafting.

Opened: December 2019

Price: TBD

The Karol Hotel, St. Petersburg, Florida

Centrally located in Feather Sound, this new boutique hotel will feature 123 guest rooms and suites, a lobby bar and restaurant, a rooftop bar overlooking Tampa Bay, and a resort-style pool and fitness center.

Opening: January 2020

Price: From $349

Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, Japan

This luxury hotel will offer access to the Hanazono golf course and the ski trails of Mount Niseko-Annupuri. The 100-room property will also feature a spa and wellness facilities, pool, and meeting spaces.

Opening: January 2020

Price: TBD

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, Island of Hawaii

In addition to contemporary guest rooms and suites, five private bungalows, five restaurants and lounges, three pools, a signature spa, a wellness haven, cultural programming, and an interactive Holoholo Kids Circle, this property offers panoramic Pacific views and gracious service.

Opening: January 2020

Price: From $499

InterContinental San Juan, Puerto Rico

Reopening after an extensive renovation, the iconic beachfront hotel will boast remodeled rooms and suites, an updated lobby, and a full-service spa just steps from Isla Verde beach and minutes from local nightlife. A lagoon-style pool with a swim-up bar and four restaurants are included as well.

Opening: January 2020

Price: From $259

San Diego Mission Bay Resort, California

Steps from the beach on Mission Bay, this resort offers 357 guest rooms and suites, waterfront dining, a poolside lounge and grill, fitness center, and full-service spa. The resort also features five tennis courts, a gift shop, and restaurant as well as an expansive indoor and outdoor meeting space.

Opening: January 2020

Price: From $167

Image zoom Courtesy of Greystone Miami Beach

Greystone Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida

This adults-only 1930s boutique hotel will reopen after a complete revitalization, bringing a blend of boho-chic style and city glam behind its Art Deco facade. A range of culinary venues include Serevene, the signature restaurant, along with fast-casual Kobo, Greystone Rooftop, and the Golden Gator underground Champagne lounge.

Opening: January 2020

Price: From $319

The Tryall Club, Montego Bay, Jamaica

Villas here range from one-bedroom options to as large as 10-bedroom accommodations. The new beach club also comes with an oceanfront setting, private beach, infinity pool and lounge area, bar and grill with a wood-fired pizza oven, boutique, and tour desk.

Opening: January 2020

Price: Varies by villa

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, Tennessee

Located in the heart of Music City, the 217-room hotel will feature a JWB Grill, Fins Bar, rooftop pool, fitness center, meeting space, and a combination of the music of Nashville and the island spirit of Margaritaville.

Opening: January 2020

Price: From $295

Image zoom Courtesy of Rosewood Little Dix Bay

Rosewood Little Dix Bay, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Following a four-year closure, the exclusive resort has been reimagined with 80 new ultra-luxurious guest rooms, suites, and villas. Spanning 500 acres on half a mile of beach, the resort will include dedicated butler service for every guest, four dining venues, two pools, a fitness center, and spa.

Opening: January 2020

Price: From $1625

121 Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee

This boutique hotel offers individual rooms, five-bedroom suites, a plush penthouse, and private event spaces, combining the comforts of a luxury hotel with the intimacy of a private residence. Original art, unique chandeliers, fireplaces, antiques, and fully equipped kitchens make it a perfect home away from home.

Opening: January 2020

Price: From $259

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, Miami, Florida

Reopening after a complete transformation, the oceanfront resort features alfresco dining at the DiLido Beach Club, an outdoor pool with ocean views and private cabanas, a spa, and rooms overlooking the ocean, pool, or South Beach. The Lapidus Bar is inspired by Miami’s classic cocktail bars of years past.

Opened: January 2020

Price: From $599

The Wayfarer DTLA, Los Angeles, California

The hotel will feature 156 guest rooms and suites, a communal kitchen, social dining and entertainment areas, a rooftop bar, the Gaslighter Social Club with a self-serve tap wall, and an underground bar and entertainment venue, Lilly Rose.

Opening: February 2020

Price: From $249

Shandaken Inn, Catskills, New York

Reopening after an extensive renovation, this modern bed-and-breakfast in the heart of the Catskills will offer 15 unique guest rooms. Originally built in the 1920s, the property is bordered by Esopus Creek, famous for fly-fishing. Upscale amenities include Frette linens, cozy fireplaces, and mountain views from each room.

Opening: February 2020

Price: From $180

Image zoom Courtesy of The Ben

The Ben, West Palm Beach, Florida

Luxury, sustainability, greenery, and retro art are features of the new waterfront hotel with views of the Palm Harbor Marina and Intracoastal Waterway. Amenities include a firepit, fitness center, rooftop lounge and pool with cabanas, and bike rentals.

Opening: February 2020

Price: From $259

The Drake Oak Brook, Illinois

Set to reopen after a major renovation and expansion, the vintage-style hotel will offer 154 rooms, a restaurant, retro-themed bar, lounge inspired by Frank Sinatra, fireplace library, fitness center, tennis courts, and 10 acres of gazebos, fountains, and landscaping. A hotspot for celebrities and royalty, the hotel's past guests have included Prince Charles, Frank Sinatra, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus.

Opening: February 2020

Price: From $229

Image zoom Courtesy of Rosalie Bay

Rosalie Bay Eco Resort, Dominica

Reopening after closing in 2017 following Hurricane Maria, the hotel will feature 28 wind- and solar-powered luxury rooms, a sustainably designed spa, and an updated fitness center. In the foothills of Morne Trois Pitons, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the property is set on a picturesque black-sand beach.

Opening: February 2020

Price: From $210

Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa, San Diego, California

Located within the Legacy International Center complex, the 126-room hotel will feature a spa, fitness center, and pool. The grounds will also be home to a 500-seat performing arts theater and International Experience Center, which is designed to celebrate all religions and cultures.

Opening: February 2020

Price: TBD

Urban Cowboy Lodge, Big Indian, New York

Urban Cowboy Lodge, a 68-acre wilderness retreat, is set creekside in the Catskill Forest Preserve overlooking mountain terrain, perfect for hiking, skiing, and fly-fishing. Just two-and-a-half hours from New York City, the property offers luxury amenities, a cocktail bar, holistic restaurant, fireplaces, and a private outdoor deck in every room.

Opening: March 2020

Price: From $199

The Lytle Park Hotel, Autograph Collection, Cincinnati, Ohio

This luxury property will have 106 guest rooms, including 18 two-bedroom suites. The hotel will also feature a central wine and cocktail bar, fine-dining Italian restaurant, more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and the city’s only four-season rooftop bar with views of Lytle Park, downtown Cincinnati, and the Ohio River.

Opening: March 2020

Price: From $279

Somerset Hills Hotel, Warren, New Jersey

This boutique hotel, surrounded by rolling hills and lush forest in central New Jersey, will reopen after a major renovation inspired by the historic attractions and monuments in the area. The 118-room hotel offers a gastropub, European-style restaurant, and expansive outdoor venue.

Opening: March 2020

Price: From $130

Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, Autograph Collection, California

Located in the heart of historic downtown, just steps from the ruins of Mission San Juan Capistrano, the property offers a resort-style pool and spa, indoor and outdoor event space, and several dining options.

Opening: March 2020

Price: From $299

Image zoom Courtesy of The Junei Hotel

The Junei Hotel, Kyoto, Japan

The intimate property offers 11 rooms and a rooftop Japanese garden where guests can watch the moon rise over the eastern hills. Rooms are supplied with fragrant cypress bathtubs, bamboo handicrafts, and traditional Japanese fabric art.

Opening: March 2020

Price: From $380

The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, El Paso, Texas

This historic boutique property has been restored with new additions, including Ambar Restaurante and La Perla. The latter is a rooftop bar and lounge inspired by the famed pearl of Elizabeth Taylor, once a guest at the hotel. Originally opened in 1930, the hotel celebrates the vibrant West Texas culture.

Opening: Early 2020

Price: From $169

Hotel Christopher, St. Barth

The third of three new four-bedroom villas is set to open in the spring. It will give guests the privacy and space of a villa with access to all of the hotel amenities.

Opening: Early 2020

Price: From $532

La Reserve Eden au Lac, Zurich, Switzerland

The 100-year-old Eden au Lac hotel has been restored by Philippe Starck, and will offer 40 luxurious rooms and suites, the majority with lake views.

Opening: Early 2020

Price: From $612

White Elephant Palm Beach, Florida

Swim in the year-round heated pool or take a short walk to the beach, relax with a read from the hotel’s library, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

Opening: Early 2020

Price: From $295 (off-season); $995 (peak season)

Avani Seminyak Bali Resort, Indonesia

This resort will offer 20 residence-style accommodations and 16 private pool villas. Just 30 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS), the resort is located in a lively area with art galleries and dining spots.

Opening: Early 2020

Price: From $390 (pool villa)

Image zoom Courtesy of Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel

Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel, New York

Located on the former site of the iconic Antiques Garage flea market and set among antique shops, the hotel features 341 guest rooms and suites as well as a fine-dining Italian restaurant and two-floor rooftop lounge with one of the highest open-air pools in the city.

Opening: Early 2020

Price: From $219

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Arizona

In the heart of downtown near the Phoenix Convention Center, the hotel offers modern lodging, a pool, and views of downtown. It's also conveniently located near Talking Stick Resort Arena, Arizona State University, and Chase Field.

Opening: Early 2020

Price: From $149 (June through September)

Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort, Thailand

Overlooking the popular Ao Nang Beach with views of the sea and nearby limestone cliffs, the 178-room property will feature contemporary design, an Avani Spa, and new dining experiences. Just 35 minutes from the Krabi International Airport, guests will also have convenient access to outlying islands and additional beaches.

Opening: Early 2020

Price: From $120

Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin, Texas

Set in the heart of the city on a 10-acre estate, this ultra-luxury property comprises a 10,800-square-foot home, a chapel, and gardens enclosed in a walled compound. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the estate is designed for both leisure and business travelers.

Opening: Spring 2020

Price: From $490

Image zoom Courtesy of Hilton Costabella Beach Resort and Spa

Hilton Costabella Beach Resort and Spa, Rijeka, Croatia

Set in the increasingly popular destination of Croatia, this five-star property will offer 132 rooms and 66 apartments and villas. Amenities will include a fitness center, kids’ club, wellness area, heated outdoor pool, restaurants, bars, and boat moorings.

Opening: Spring 2020

Price: TBD

Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, Virginia

This boutique hotel is located in the city’s historic downtown area, with vintage details, art, and history as central design elements. Amenities include two restaurants, a rooftop bar and lounge, art gallery, and outdoor lawn area.

Opening: Spring 2020

Price: From $239

Hoshinoya Okinawa, Japan

Inspired by historical castles on the Amami Islands in Okinawa, this luxurious resort features ocean views from every room, large suites with private pools, and a seaside location on a calm sea surrounded by coral reefs with access to snorkeling, diving, and hiking.

Opening: Spring 2020

Price: TBD

River House at Odette’s, New Hope, Pennsylvania

This luxury hotel boasts a rustic-modern vibe and mill facade that celebrates New Hope’s industrial heritage. Set in a strong LGBTQ community with eclectic shopping, art galleries, sophisticated dining options, and theaters, the property is home to 36 guest rooms and suites, cozy furnishings, locally sourced art, a piano bar, and rooftop bar overlooking the waterfront.

Opening: Spring 2020

Price: TBD

Virgin Hotels Nashville, Tennessee

Located in the heart of Music Row, joining notable recording studios, shops, restaurants, and attractions, the hotel will feature over 240 chambers, including grand chamber suites, as well as several dining and drinking spots, a 24-hour fitness center, speakeasy, and rooftop lounge with a pool.

Opening: Spring 2020

Price: From $309

Generator, Washington, D.C.

Located in the quaint Dupont Circle neighborhood of the city, the property will bring affordable, design-driven luxury to shared and private accommodations, innovative social spaces, curated programming, and attractive food and beverage offerings.

Opening: Spring 2020

Price: From $35 (for shared accommodations); $129 (for King rooms with en-suite bathrooms)

Image zoom Courtesy of Ace Hotel Kyoto

Ace Hotel Kyoto, Japan

Conveniently located near the Museum of Kyoto and the Kyoto Art Center, the hotel will be set in a renovated 1920s building. The interior decor will be the product of local Japanese artists and artisans, making the Ace Hotel Kyoto an art piece as well as a luxury hotel.

Opening: Spring 2020

Price: From $400

Brenton Hotel, Newport, Rhode Island

This luxury boutique hotel is set in the heart of Newport, along the waterfront. It features 57 sunlit guest rooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive views.

Opening: Spring 2020

Price: From $400 (summer)

The Beatrice, Providence, Rhode Island

Part of a redevelopment project in the heart of downtown Providence, the hotel will be set in the 1887 Exchange Bank building. It will offer 47 contemporary rooms and an open-atrium lobby.

Opening: Spring 2020

Price: TBD

Image zoom Courtesy of Downtown LA Proper Hotel

Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel, California

This hotel will revive the 1926 red-brick Curlett & Beelman building with 148 guest rooms, two restaurants, a rooftop bar, and swimming pool with L.A. skyline views. Two unique presidential suites pay homage to the hotel’s sports history.

Opening: Spring 2020

Price: From $395

Image zoom Courtesy of Jumeirah

Eclipse at Half Moon, Montego Bay, Jamaica

This luxurious property features 57 spacious accommodations, two restaurants, three bars, an infinity-edge pool, and private beachfront swimming cove.

Opening: March 2020

Price: From $670

Capri Palace, Jumeirah, Capri, Italy

Nestled in a secluded corner of the island, this stunning luxury property boasts panoramic views of the sea. The hotel also houses 68 guest rooms, two Michelin-starred restaurants, imaginative artwork, a private beach club, large outdoor pool, and world-class medical spa facility.

Opening: April 2020

Price: From $1219

Tiwi Island Retreat, Northern Territory, Australia

Aussie celebrity Matt Wright is opening this new retreat off the coast of Darwin. Guests can stay in recently refurbished beachfront rooms, and book activities like mud crabbing, heli-fishing, four-wheel-drive buggy excursions, and aboriginal culture tours.

Opening: April 2020

Price: Two-day, two-night all-inclusive packages from $2,350 per person

Image zoom Courtesy of Palace Elisabeth

Palace Elisabeth, Hvar Heritage Hotel, Croatia

Overlooking the largest main square in Dalmatia, this 45-room hotel dates back to the 13th century. Venetian architectural elements were preserved during the renovation, and amenities include an indoor pool and yacht rentals.

Opening: April 2020

Price: TBD

Image zoom Courtesy of Kinley

Kinley, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Cincinnati, Ohio

Nestled between downtown Cincinnati and the city’s trendy and historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, this pet-friendly boutique property is well located near top cultural institutions.

Opening: May 2020

Price: From $178

The Amity at Harbor View Hotel, Edgartown, Massachusetts (Martha’s Vineyard)

Reopening after a major renovation, the property is an homage to the legendary Spielberg film, Jaws, and the fictional Amity Island setting. The hotel hosted the cast and crew during filming, and 2020 will mark the 45th anniversary of the movie. Rooms will feature island-chic style, with a 60s vintage surfer vibe.

Opening: May 2020

Price: From $229

The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, Japan

About two hours north of Tokyo, with nearby access to Nikko National Park, this hotel will feature 94 spacious guest rooms and suites, a lobby lounge and bar, and several restaurants, including an all-day option and a Western establishment.

Opening: May 2020

Price: TBD

QT Auckland, New Zealand

Located in the heart of Auckland’s downtown entertainment district, this hotel offers more than 150 guest rooms, a signature QT dining and bar concept, and event spaces.

Opening: May 2020

Price: TBD

The Wayfinder Hotel, Newport, Rhode Island

Located in the North End, minutes from the downtown waterfront, this hotel houses 197 spacious rooms featuring custom furnishings and contemporary local art. Amenities include an outdoor pool, pet-friendly programming, and a dedicated Wayfinder food truck serving classic New England bites.

Opening: May 2020

Price: From $250

Image zoom Courtesy of Hammets Hotel

Hammetts Hotel, Newport, Rhode Island

This boutique hotel will have 84 guest rooms with private decks overlooking the water, a fitness center, and gathering space for groups. Part of a major project, the marina will include a waterfront restaurant and retail spaces as well as the hotel.

Opening: June 2020

Price: From $300 (summer)

Zulal Wellness Resort, Qatar

Located on the coast in northern Qatar, Zulal will be the Middle East’s first full-immersion wellness resort. Featuring a Family Wellness Resort with 120 rooms and suites for guests of all ages and an adjacent Wellness Resort with 60 suites and villas for adult travelers, this resort is based on the belief that wellness is for everyone.

Opening: Second Quarter 2020

Price: From $1,420 per person

Image zoom Courtesy of The Clan Hotel

The Clan Hotel, Singapore

This luxurious modern hotel showcases authentic Asian touches, like a welcome ceremony with Chinese tea and traditional snacks. Conveniences include room check-in services at the airport with a limousine transfer or luggage forwarding.

Opening: Second Quarter 2020

Price: From $220

Far East Village Hotel Ariake, Tokyo, Japan

This 306-room hotel is set near the waterfront area of Ariake, as well as close to Japan’s landmarks, including the historic Toyosu Market and Odaiba Beach.

Opening: July 2020

Price: From $120

Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, Bali, Indonesia

Nestled in the tropical highlands of Bali, with views of rugged mountains and the Ayung River, this property will offer 16 intimate villas with an open “no walls, no doors” concept. Farm-to-table cuisine and a holistic wellness approach immerse guests in the local culture.

Opening: July 2020

Price: TBD

Sudamala Suites & Villas, Komodo, Flores, East Nusa Tenggara

This exotic resort, set on the white sands of Pede Beach, overlooks the Flores Sea and the islands of Komodo National Park. Guests can choose from garden suites with private balconies, beachfront and sea view suites, or private pool villas.

Opening: Mid-2020

Price: TBD

Image zoom Courtesy of Nobu Palo Alto

Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid, Spain

This iconic 1910 landmark is set to reopen after extensive renovations that will maintain its unique character and upgrade its facilities and services. Located in the heart of the city, the hotel overlooks the Prado and Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum.

Opening: Summer 2020

Price: TBD

The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon, Japan

Located in the Minato ward, this hotel from Marriott International and hotelier Ian Schrager will offer more than 200 guest rooms.

Opening: Summer 2020

Price: TBD

Nobu Hotel, Palo Alto, California

This 73-room boutique property will present wellness offerings, meeting venues, a 24-hour in-room Nobu dining menu, an elevated fitness studio with top-of-the-line equipment, upgraded reception and arrival experience, and a signature Nobu restaurant.

Opening: Summer 2020

Price: From $400

Under Canvas Acadia, Maine

Set on 100 acres of waterfront, a short drive from Cadillac Mountain and Acadia National Park, this camp will include about 75 lodging tents that will stay open annually from May through October. Plans include a dock for seasonal boat access, too.

Opening: Summer 2020

Price: TBD

Adero, Scottsdale, Arizona

This property, dedicated to the adventure enthusiast, will feature 177 guest rooms and suites with metal accents and trail-inspired art, plus direct access to the Sonoran Desert through private trailheads, a concierge for guided excursions, golf in partnership with SunRidge Canyon Golf Club, and biking excursions led by McDowell Cycling.

Opening: Summer 2020

Price: TBD

The Lake House on Canandaigua, New York

Family-owned and operated, The Lake House is in New York’s Finger Lakes region. Amenities include both casual and fine-dining restaurants, a pool, hot tub, spa, wellness center, and boardwalk for water sports. A timber-frame barn is available for events.

Opening: Summer 2020

Price: TBD

Image zoom Courtesy of The Kimpton Pittman Hotel

The Pittman Hotel, Dallas, Texas

This Kimpton hotel is housed in the historical Knights of Pythias Temple, the first commercial Dallas building built by and for African-American professionals. Designed in 1916, the original grandeur of the landmark has been restored with 164 rooms, an indoor/outdoor lobby bar and restaurant, pool, meeting spaces, and a renovated grand ballroom.

Opening: Summer 2020

Price: TBD

The Green O by Paws Up, Greenough, Montana

In the mountains of western Montana’s Blackfoot River Valley, this adults-only, year-round luxury retreat will provide 12 accommodations, all with floor-to-ceiling windows and unobstructed views of the Montana wilderness. The Green O takes glamping to an all new level.

Opening: August 2020

Price: From $2,100 per night (for two adults)

Luminary Hotel & Co., Autograph Collection, Fort Myers, Florida

Overlooking the Caloosahatchee, this hotel will boast guest rooms and suites, inviting spaces, attractive views, and several dining spots, including Ella Mae’s Diner, Silver King Ocean Brasserie, and the rooftop Beacon Social Drinkery.

Opening: August 2020

Price: TBD

Esperanza Mansion, Finger Lakes, New York

This 1838-built mansion with views of Keuka Lake will feature original period artwork, a new speakeasy, and rooms named after wines from the Finger Lakes. Accommodations will be in the 19th-century structure as well as within a separate modern building.

Opening: August 2020

Price: TBD

Image zoom Courtesy of The Mayfair Townhouse

The Mayfair Townhouse, London, United Kingdom

This elegant and modern interpretation of a Georgian property offers 173 guest rooms and suites that blend old and new. Plus, it's situated steps away from Green Park, upscale shopping, and acclaimed restaurants.

Opening: September 2020

Price: TBD

Montage Healdsburg, Sonoma County, California

The 258-acre resort will be a transformative hideaway and perfect launching pad for discovering wineries and legendary culinary establishments.

Opening: November 2020

Price: TBD

Avani Koh Lanta Krabi Resort, Thailand

Nestled within wooded parkland, this resort features 83 rooms as well as sea views from its gentle hills and direct access to a secluded white-sand beach. Just 43 miles south of Krabi International Airport, the property can be accessed via a 15-minute ferry crossing from the mainland.

Opening: Late 2020

Price: From $150

Avani Khao Lak Resort, Thailand

About one-and-a-half hours from Phuket International Airport, this resort on Khao Lak Beach will include 70 private villas, 250 rooms and suites, and conference facilities. A spa, beach bar and grill, and an Avani Spa will be available for guests, too.

Opening: Late 2020

Price: From $200

Avani Palm View Residences & Suites, Dubai

Located about a half-hour from Dubai International Airport, the new 48-story building will overlook the iconic Palm Jumeirah, adjacent to Dubai Marina and Media City.

Opening: Late 2020

Price: TBD

Image zoom Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Madrid - Hotel Ritz

Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern, Switzerland

Currently in the midst of extensive renovations, the original 1906 Hotel Palace Luzern will reopen as Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern. Set in the heart of the city on the shores of Lake Lucerne, this hotel will feature 146 rooms and suites with stunning lake and mountain views.

Opening: Late 2020

Price: TBD

Image zoom Courtesy of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

Four Seasons Resort and Residences, Napa Valley, California

The new resort is set in the heart of a vineyard and pairs innovative dining with premium spa services. Interiors exude a farmhouse-chic style, and the property offers everything from wine tasting to hands-on winemaking.

Opening: Late 2020

Price: TBD

The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Niseko Village, Japan

The hotel will offer top-notch ski amenities, in addition to unobstructed views of Mount Yotei and a restaurant inspired by locally sourced Hokkaido produce.

Opening: December 2020

Price: TBD

The Hoxton, Rome, Italy

The hotel will be located in Salario, just north of Rome’s center, in an area filled with art museums, gourmet delicatessens, and traditional trattorias, not far from Villa Borghese. Its 192 rooms will feature rustic parquet flooring, local stone, and classic mid-century Italian design.

Opening: Fourth Quarter 2020

Price: TBD

Royal Gorongosa, Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique

This luxury lodge will be part of a pioneering conservation project. Situated in the heart of Mozambique, in an area with rich ecological diversity, the property will be the focus of the reintroduction of animals and restoration of fauna.

Opening: Fourth Quarter 2020

Price: TBD

Avani Doc Let Resort, Nha Trang, Vietnam

With 273 guest rooms and suites, the 35-acre beachfront development will open onto a white-sand beach. Amenities include the Avani Spa, all-day dining restaurant, fitness center, and beach club activities.

Opening: TBD

Price: From $120