The Best New Hotels to Book Around the World in 2020
The new year is here, and from the number of recent and planned hotel openings, it’s clear that the hospitality industry is booming. A few trends became apparent as we gathered details on new hotels and resorts around the world.
The focus on wellness continues: Several properties offer not only high-quality fitness centers and spas, but also yoga, fitness, and nutrition experts, as well as group exercise classes and individual trainers. There's also an emphasis on the health of the planet, as properties are promoting sustainability and letting guests know of their efforts to conserve resources, reduce waste in their culinary outlets, and provide experiences that contribute to the overall improvement of the environment.
Vintage buildings are being restored, honoring their beauty and historical value, while modern comforts are incorporated. A trend toward adding community spaces, shared work areas, and events to encourage interaction among guests is also noticeable, in response to the needs and interests of younger and solo travelers. Curated art in rooms and public areas continues to be a feature of many properties as well, with pieces reflecting the locale or the brand’s desired style. Pets are permitted in an increasing number of hotels and resorts, too, with clever amenities and gifts to show they are truly welcome.
Interestingly, while most properties strive to include the fastest Wi-Fi and latest technology for added convenience, a few are promoting a stay as an opportunity for a “digital detox.” Glamping, or luxe camping, continues with several new properties offering fully outfitted tent-style rooms. Overall, luxurious details, personalized experiences, and creative amenities are making hotel stays more interesting and exciting than ever.
Four Seasons Hotel Lanai at Koele, a Sensei Retreat, Lanai, Hawaii
This 96-room all-inclusive hotel focuses exclusively on wellness, offering a minimum three-night stay with a comprehensive and fully customizable science-based program tailored to individual needs. Each guest gets a personal Sensei guide.
Opened: November 2019
Price: From $2,800 per person, per night (minimum three-night stay)
Park Hyatt Doha, Qatar
Located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, this sophisticated retreat is the world’s first sustainable downtown regeneration project. It features minimalist luxury, floor-to-ceiling windows, spa-like bathrooms, and city views.
Opened: November 2019
Price: From $320
Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat - Woodside
Set among Northern California's redwoods just outside of San Francisco, Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat - Woodside offers luxurious surroundings and curated programs to benefit mind, body, and spirit.
Opened: November 2019
Price: From $879
Kixby, New York
Housed in a historic Beaux-Arts building in midtown Manhattan, this hotel combines old New York and modern sophistication with dining spots like Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Lot 15, and The Lookup Rooftop.
Opened: November 2019
Price: From $290
Hotel San Luis Obispo, California
This boutique hotel on California’s Central Coast is set in the historical Chinatown section of the city. Two on-site restaurants, a spa, and 78 luxurious rooms and suites take their inspiration from the region’s ranch and beach lifestyle.
Opened: December 2019
Price: From $400
Ocean Coral Spring by H10 Hotels, Montego Bay, Jamaica
This five-star all-inclusive resort offers 513 junior and master suites set on a white-sand beach on a bay surrounded by forests and mountains. A range of dining options, pools, swim-up bars, a lazy river, bowling alley, and dinner theater are among the amenities.
Opened: December 2019
Price: From $287
The Harpeth, Franklin, Tennessee
Located in historic downtown Franklin on the banks of the Harpeth River, this hotel provides elegant accommodations, regionally influenced American cuisine at 1799, and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions. Civil War buffs will enjoy learning about the area’s role in important battles.
Opened: December 2019
Price: From $279
Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
This hotel, an extension of The National WWII Museum’s campus, features classic 1940s Art Deco style and incorporates themes and artifacts from the time period. Located in the Arts & Warehouse District, the hotel offers accommodations from guest rooms to suites, Kilroy’s Bar & Lounge, and Rosie’s on the Roof, with views of the museum and New Orleans skyline.
Opened: December 2019
Price: From $160
Gravity Haus, Breckenridge, Colorado
This completely renovated ski-in, ski-out property at the base of Peak 9 offers 60 rooms within walking distance of the QuickSilver SuperChair and the town’s historic Main Street. The hotel includes a coworking space, functional training and recovery center, and Japanese-inspired onsen.
Opened: December 2019
Price: From $185
Austin Proper Hotel, Austin, Texas
This luxury boutique property is situated in Austin’s Second Street District, steps from Lady Bird Lake. The hotel offers 244 rooms and suites, a spa and fitness center, meeting and event spaces, and a rooftop pool deck with majestic lake views.
Opened: December 2019
Price: From $350
Valley Trunk, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
Named for the seasonally nesting trunkback turtles, this resort is sprawled across 19 acres. Reopening with completely renovated interiors and furnishings, the beachfront estate will offer eight suites housed within several villas. The accommodations can be rented on an exclusive basis only.
Opened: December 2019
Price: Seven-night minimum stay; all-inclusive from $5,000 per night (low season), $12,000 (high season)
Mandarin Oriental, Santiago, Chile
Located in the exclusive Las Condes neighborhood, the hotel features elegant green spaces and easy access to prominent wineries, high-end ski resorts in the Andes, thermal pools in the mountains, and water activities such as kayaking and rafting.
Opened: December 2019
Price: TBD
The Karol Hotel, St. Petersburg, Florida
Centrally located in Feather Sound, this new boutique hotel will feature 123 guest rooms and suites, a lobby bar and restaurant, a rooftop bar overlooking Tampa Bay, and a resort-style pool and fitness center.
Opening: January 2020
Price: From $349
Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, Japan
This luxury hotel will offer access to the Hanazono golf course and the ski trails of Mount Niseko-Annupuri. The 100-room property will also feature a spa and wellness facilities, pool, and meeting spaces.
Opening: January 2020
Price: TBD
Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, Island of Hawaii
In addition to contemporary guest rooms and suites, five private bungalows, five restaurants and lounges, three pools, a signature spa, a wellness haven, cultural programming, and an interactive Holoholo Kids Circle, this property offers panoramic Pacific views and gracious service.
Opening: January 2020
Price: From $499
InterContinental San Juan, Puerto Rico
Reopening after an extensive renovation, the iconic beachfront hotel will boast remodeled rooms and suites, an updated lobby, and a full-service spa just steps from Isla Verde beach and minutes from local nightlife. A lagoon-style pool with a swim-up bar and four restaurants are included as well.
Opening: January 2020
Price: From $259
San Diego Mission Bay Resort, California
Steps from the beach on Mission Bay, this resort offers 357 guest rooms and suites, waterfront dining, a poolside lounge and grill, fitness center, and full-service spa. The resort also features five tennis courts, a gift shop, and restaurant as well as an expansive indoor and outdoor meeting space.
Opening: January 2020
Price: From $167
Greystone Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida
This adults-only 1930s boutique hotel will reopen after a complete revitalization, bringing a blend of boho-chic style and city glam behind its Art Deco facade. A range of culinary venues include Serevene, the signature restaurant, along with fast-casual Kobo, Greystone Rooftop, and the Golden Gator underground Champagne lounge.
Opening: January 2020
Price: From $319
The Tryall Club, Montego Bay, Jamaica
Villas here range from one-bedroom options to as large as 10-bedroom accommodations. The new beach club also comes with an oceanfront setting, private beach, infinity pool and lounge area, bar and grill with a wood-fired pizza oven, boutique, and tour desk.
Opening: January 2020
Price: Varies by villa
Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, Tennessee
Located in the heart of Music City, the 217-room hotel will feature a JWB Grill, Fins Bar, rooftop pool, fitness center, meeting space, and a combination of the music of Nashville and the island spirit of Margaritaville.
Opening: January 2020
Price: From $295
Rosewood Little Dix Bay, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
Following a four-year closure, the exclusive resort has been reimagined with 80 new ultra-luxurious guest rooms, suites, and villas. Spanning 500 acres on half a mile of beach, the resort will include dedicated butler service for every guest, four dining venues, two pools, a fitness center, and spa.
Opening: January 2020
Price: From $1625
121 Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee
This boutique hotel offers individual rooms, five-bedroom suites, a plush penthouse, and private event spaces, combining the comforts of a luxury hotel with the intimacy of a private residence. Original art, unique chandeliers, fireplaces, antiques, and fully equipped kitchens make it a perfect home away from home.
Opening: January 2020
Price: From $259
The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, Miami, Florida
Reopening after a complete transformation, the oceanfront resort features alfresco dining at the DiLido Beach Club, an outdoor pool with ocean views and private cabanas, a spa, and rooms overlooking the ocean, pool, or South Beach. The Lapidus Bar is inspired by Miami’s classic cocktail bars of years past.
Opened: January 2020
Price: From $599
The Wayfarer DTLA, Los Angeles, California
The hotel will feature 156 guest rooms and suites, a communal kitchen, social dining and entertainment areas, a rooftop bar, the Gaslighter Social Club with a self-serve tap wall, and an underground bar and entertainment venue, Lilly Rose.
Opening: February 2020
Price: From $249
Shandaken Inn, Catskills, New York
Reopening after an extensive renovation, this modern bed-and-breakfast in the heart of the Catskills will offer 15 unique guest rooms. Originally built in the 1920s, the property is bordered by Esopus Creek, famous for fly-fishing. Upscale amenities include Frette linens, cozy fireplaces, and mountain views from each room.
Opening: February 2020
Price: From $180
The Ben, West Palm Beach, Florida
Luxury, sustainability, greenery, and retro art are features of the new waterfront hotel with views of the Palm Harbor Marina and Intracoastal Waterway. Amenities include a firepit, fitness center, rooftop lounge and pool with cabanas, and bike rentals.
Opening: February 2020
Price: From $259
The Drake Oak Brook, Illinois
Set to reopen after a major renovation and expansion, the vintage-style hotel will offer 154 rooms, a restaurant, retro-themed bar, lounge inspired by Frank Sinatra, fireplace library, fitness center, tennis courts, and 10 acres of gazebos, fountains, and landscaping. A hotspot for celebrities and royalty, the hotel's past guests have included Prince Charles, Frank Sinatra, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus.
Opening: February 2020
Price: From $229
Rosalie Bay Eco Resort, Dominica
Reopening after closing in 2017 following Hurricane Maria, the hotel will feature 28 wind- and solar-powered luxury rooms, a sustainably designed spa, and an updated fitness center. In the foothills of Morne Trois Pitons, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the property is set on a picturesque black-sand beach.
Opening: February 2020
Price: From $210
Legacy Resort Hotel & Spa, San Diego, California
Located within the Legacy International Center complex, the 126-room hotel will feature a spa, fitness center, and pool. The grounds will also be home to a 500-seat performing arts theater and International Experience Center, which is designed to celebrate all religions and cultures.
Opening: February 2020
Price: TBD
Urban Cowboy Lodge, Big Indian, New York
Urban Cowboy Lodge, a 68-acre wilderness retreat, is set creekside in the Catskill Forest Preserve overlooking mountain terrain, perfect for hiking, skiing, and fly-fishing. Just two-and-a-half hours from New York City, the property offers luxury amenities, a cocktail bar, holistic restaurant, fireplaces, and a private outdoor deck in every room.
Opening: March 2020
Price: From $199
The Lytle Park Hotel, Autograph Collection, Cincinnati, Ohio
This luxury property will have 106 guest rooms, including 18 two-bedroom suites. The hotel will also feature a central wine and cocktail bar, fine-dining Italian restaurant, more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and the city’s only four-season rooftop bar with views of Lytle Park, downtown Cincinnati, and the Ohio River.
Opening: March 2020
Price: From $279
Somerset Hills Hotel, Warren, New Jersey
This boutique hotel, surrounded by rolling hills and lush forest in central New Jersey, will reopen after a major renovation inspired by the historic attractions and monuments in the area. The 118-room hotel offers a gastropub, European-style restaurant, and expansive outdoor venue.
Opening: March 2020
Price: From $130
Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, Autograph Collection, California
Located in the heart of historic downtown, just steps from the ruins of Mission San Juan Capistrano, the property offers a resort-style pool and spa, indoor and outdoor event space, and several dining options.
Opening: March 2020
Price: From $299
The Junei Hotel, Kyoto, Japan
The intimate property offers 11 rooms and a rooftop Japanese garden where guests can watch the moon rise over the eastern hills. Rooms are supplied with fragrant cypress bathtubs, bamboo handicrafts, and traditional Japanese fabric art.
Opening: March 2020
Price: From $380
The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, El Paso, Texas
This historic boutique property has been restored with new additions, including Ambar Restaurante and La Perla. The latter is a rooftop bar and lounge inspired by the famed pearl of Elizabeth Taylor, once a guest at the hotel. Originally opened in 1930, the hotel celebrates the vibrant West Texas culture.
Opening: Early 2020
Price: From $169
Hotel Christopher, St. Barth
The third of three new four-bedroom villas is set to open in the spring. It will give guests the privacy and space of a villa with access to all of the hotel amenities.
Opening: Early 2020
Price: From $532
La Reserve Eden au Lac, Zurich, Switzerland
The 100-year-old Eden au Lac hotel has been restored by Philippe Starck, and will offer 40 luxurious rooms and suites, the majority with lake views.
Opening: Early 2020
Price: From $612
White Elephant Palm Beach, Florida
Swim in the year-round heated pool or take a short walk to the beach, relax with a read from the hotel’s library, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Opening: Early 2020
Price: From $295 (off-season); $995 (peak season)
Avani Seminyak Bali Resort, Indonesia
This resort will offer 20 residence-style accommodations and 16 private pool villas. Just 30 minutes from Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS), the resort is located in a lively area with art galleries and dining spots.
Opening: Early 2020
Price: From $390 (pool villa)
Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel, New York
Located on the former site of the iconic Antiques Garage flea market and set among antique shops, the hotel features 341 guest rooms and suites as well as a fine-dining Italian restaurant and two-floor rooftop lounge with one of the highest open-air pools in the city.
Opening: Early 2020
Price: From $219
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, Arizona
In the heart of downtown near the Phoenix Convention Center, the hotel offers modern lodging, a pool, and views of downtown. It's also conveniently located near Talking Stick Resort Arena, Arizona State University, and Chase Field.
Opening: Early 2020
Price: From $149 (June through September)
Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort, Thailand
Overlooking the popular Ao Nang Beach with views of the sea and nearby limestone cliffs, the 178-room property will feature contemporary design, an Avani Spa, and new dining experiences. Just 35 minutes from the Krabi International Airport, guests will also have convenient access to outlying islands and additional beaches.
Opening: Early 2020
Price: From $120
Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin, Texas
Set in the heart of the city on a 10-acre estate, this ultra-luxury property comprises a 10,800-square-foot home, a chapel, and gardens enclosed in a walled compound. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the estate is designed for both leisure and business travelers.
Opening: Spring 2020
Price: From $490
Hilton Costabella Beach Resort and Spa, Rijeka, Croatia
Set in the increasingly popular destination of Croatia, this five-star property will offer 132 rooms and 66 apartments and villas. Amenities will include a fitness center, kids’ club, wellness area, heated outdoor pool, restaurants, bars, and boat moorings.
Opening: Spring 2020
Price: TBD
Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, Virginia
This boutique hotel is located in the city’s historic downtown area, with vintage details, art, and history as central design elements. Amenities include two restaurants, a rooftop bar and lounge, art gallery, and outdoor lawn area.
Opening: Spring 2020
Price: From $239
Hoshinoya Okinawa, Japan
Inspired by historical castles on the Amami Islands in Okinawa, this luxurious resort features ocean views from every room, large suites with private pools, and a seaside location on a calm sea surrounded by coral reefs with access to snorkeling, diving, and hiking.
Opening: Spring 2020
Price: TBD
River House at Odette’s, New Hope, Pennsylvania
This luxury hotel boasts a rustic-modern vibe and mill facade that celebrates New Hope’s industrial heritage. Set in a strong LGBTQ community with eclectic shopping, art galleries, sophisticated dining options, and theaters, the property is home to 36 guest rooms and suites, cozy furnishings, locally sourced art, a piano bar, and rooftop bar overlooking the waterfront.
Opening: Spring 2020
Price: TBD
Virgin Hotels Nashville, Tennessee
Located in the heart of Music Row, joining notable recording studios, shops, restaurants, and attractions, the hotel will feature over 240 chambers, including grand chamber suites, as well as several dining and drinking spots, a 24-hour fitness center, speakeasy, and rooftop lounge with a pool.
Opening: Spring 2020
Price: From $309
Generator, Washington, D.C.
Located in the quaint Dupont Circle neighborhood of the city, the property will bring affordable, design-driven luxury to shared and private accommodations, innovative social spaces, curated programming, and attractive food and beverage offerings.
Opening: Spring 2020
Price: From $35 (for shared accommodations); $129 (for King rooms with en-suite bathrooms)
Ace Hotel Kyoto, Japan
Conveniently located near the Museum of Kyoto and the Kyoto Art Center, the hotel will be set in a renovated 1920s building. The interior decor will be the product of local Japanese artists and artisans, making the Ace Hotel Kyoto an art piece as well as a luxury hotel.
Opening: Spring 2020
Price: From $400
Brenton Hotel, Newport, Rhode Island
This luxury boutique hotel is set in the heart of Newport, along the waterfront. It features 57 sunlit guest rooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive views.
Opening: Spring 2020
Price: From $400 (summer)
The Beatrice, Providence, Rhode Island
Part of a redevelopment project in the heart of downtown Providence, the hotel will be set in the 1887 Exchange Bank building. It will offer 47 contemporary rooms and an open-atrium lobby.
Opening: Spring 2020
Price: TBD
Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel, California
This hotel will revive the 1926 red-brick Curlett & Beelman building with 148 guest rooms, two restaurants, a rooftop bar, and swimming pool with L.A. skyline views. Two unique presidential suites pay homage to the hotel’s sports history.
Opening: Spring 2020
Price: From $395
Eclipse at Half Moon, Montego Bay, Jamaica
This luxurious property features 57 spacious accommodations, two restaurants, three bars, an infinity-edge pool, and private beachfront swimming cove.
Opening: March 2020
Price: From $670
Capri Palace, Jumeirah, Capri, Italy
Nestled in a secluded corner of the island, this stunning luxury property boasts panoramic views of the sea. The hotel also houses 68 guest rooms, two Michelin-starred restaurants, imaginative artwork, a private beach club, large outdoor pool, and world-class medical spa facility.
Opening: April 2020
Price: From $1219
Tiwi Island Retreat, Northern Territory, Australia
Aussie celebrity Matt Wright is opening this new retreat off the coast of Darwin. Guests can stay in recently refurbished beachfront rooms, and book activities like mud crabbing, heli-fishing, four-wheel-drive buggy excursions, and aboriginal culture tours.
Opening: April 2020
Price: Two-day, two-night all-inclusive packages from $2,350 per person
Palace Elisabeth, Hvar Heritage Hotel, Croatia
Overlooking the largest main square in Dalmatia, this 45-room hotel dates back to the 13th century. Venetian architectural elements were preserved during the renovation, and amenities include an indoor pool and yacht rentals.
Opening: April 2020
Price: TBD
Kinley, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, Cincinnati, Ohio
Nestled between downtown Cincinnati and the city’s trendy and historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, this pet-friendly boutique property is well located near top cultural institutions.
Opening: May 2020
Price: From $178
The Amity at Harbor View Hotel, Edgartown, Massachusetts (Martha’s Vineyard)
Reopening after a major renovation, the property is an homage to the legendary Spielberg film, Jaws, and the fictional Amity Island setting. The hotel hosted the cast and crew during filming, and 2020 will mark the 45th anniversary of the movie. Rooms will feature island-chic style, with a 60s vintage surfer vibe.
Opening: May 2020
Price: From $229
The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, Japan
About two hours north of Tokyo, with nearby access to Nikko National Park, this hotel will feature 94 spacious guest rooms and suites, a lobby lounge and bar, and several restaurants, including an all-day option and a Western establishment.
Opening: May 2020
Price: TBD
QT Auckland, New Zealand
Located in the heart of Auckland’s downtown entertainment district, this hotel offers more than 150 guest rooms, a signature QT dining and bar concept, and event spaces.
Opening: May 2020
Price: TBD
The Wayfinder Hotel, Newport, Rhode Island
Located in the North End, minutes from the downtown waterfront, this hotel houses 197 spacious rooms featuring custom furnishings and contemporary local art. Amenities include an outdoor pool, pet-friendly programming, and a dedicated Wayfinder food truck serving classic New England bites.
Opening: May 2020
Price: From $250
Hammetts Hotel, Newport, Rhode Island
This boutique hotel will have 84 guest rooms with private decks overlooking the water, a fitness center, and gathering space for groups. Part of a major project, the marina will include a waterfront restaurant and retail spaces as well as the hotel.
Opening: June 2020
Price: From $300 (summer)
Zulal Wellness Resort, Qatar
Located on the coast in northern Qatar, Zulal will be the Middle East’s first full-immersion wellness resort. Featuring a Family Wellness Resort with 120 rooms and suites for guests of all ages and an adjacent Wellness Resort with 60 suites and villas for adult travelers, this resort is based on the belief that wellness is for everyone.
Opening: Second Quarter 2020
Price: From $1,420 per person
The Clan Hotel, Singapore
This luxurious modern hotel showcases authentic Asian touches, like a welcome ceremony with Chinese tea and traditional snacks. Conveniences include room check-in services at the airport with a limousine transfer or luggage forwarding.
Opening: Second Quarter 2020
Price: From $220
Far East Village Hotel Ariake, Tokyo, Japan
This 306-room hotel is set near the waterfront area of Ariake, as well as close to Japan’s landmarks, including the historic Toyosu Market and Odaiba Beach.
Opening: July 2020
Price: From $120
Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, Bali, Indonesia
Nestled in the tropical highlands of Bali, with views of rugged mountains and the Ayung River, this property will offer 16 intimate villas with an open “no walls, no doors” concept. Farm-to-table cuisine and a holistic wellness approach immerse guests in the local culture.
Opening: July 2020
Price: TBD
Sudamala Suites & Villas, Komodo, Flores, East Nusa Tenggara
This exotic resort, set on the white sands of Pede Beach, overlooks the Flores Sea and the islands of Komodo National Park. Guests can choose from garden suites with private balconies, beachfront and sea view suites, or private pool villas.
Opening: Mid-2020
Price: TBD
Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid, Spain
This iconic 1910 landmark is set to reopen after extensive renovations that will maintain its unique character and upgrade its facilities and services. Located in the heart of the city, the hotel overlooks the Prado and Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum.
Opening: Summer 2020
Price: TBD
The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon, Japan
Located in the Minato ward, this hotel from Marriott International and hotelier Ian Schrager will offer more than 200 guest rooms.
Opening: Summer 2020
Price: TBD
Nobu Hotel, Palo Alto, California
This 73-room boutique property will present wellness offerings, meeting venues, a 24-hour in-room Nobu dining menu, an elevated fitness studio with top-of-the-line equipment, upgraded reception and arrival experience, and a signature Nobu restaurant.
Opening: Summer 2020
Price: From $400
Under Canvas Acadia, Maine
Set on 100 acres of waterfront, a short drive from Cadillac Mountain and Acadia National Park, this camp will include about 75 lodging tents that will stay open annually from May through October. Plans include a dock for seasonal boat access, too.
Opening: Summer 2020
Price: TBD
Adero, Scottsdale, Arizona
This property, dedicated to the adventure enthusiast, will feature 177 guest rooms and suites with metal accents and trail-inspired art, plus direct access to the Sonoran Desert through private trailheads, a concierge for guided excursions, golf in partnership with SunRidge Canyon Golf Club, and biking excursions led by McDowell Cycling.
Opening: Summer 2020
Price: TBD
The Lake House on Canandaigua, New York
Family-owned and operated, The Lake House is in New York’s Finger Lakes region. Amenities include both casual and fine-dining restaurants, a pool, hot tub, spa, wellness center, and boardwalk for water sports. A timber-frame barn is available for events.
Opening: Summer 2020
Price: TBD
The Pittman Hotel, Dallas, Texas
This Kimpton hotel is housed in the historical Knights of Pythias Temple, the first commercial Dallas building built by and for African-American professionals. Designed in 1916, the original grandeur of the landmark has been restored with 164 rooms, an indoor/outdoor lobby bar and restaurant, pool, meeting spaces, and a renovated grand ballroom.
Opening: Summer 2020
Price: TBD
The Green O by Paws Up, Greenough, Montana
In the mountains of western Montana’s Blackfoot River Valley, this adults-only, year-round luxury retreat will provide 12 accommodations, all with floor-to-ceiling windows and unobstructed views of the Montana wilderness. The Green O takes glamping to an all new level.
Opening: August 2020
Price: From $2,100 per night (for two adults)
Luminary Hotel & Co., Autograph Collection, Fort Myers, Florida
Overlooking the Caloosahatchee, this hotel will boast guest rooms and suites, inviting spaces, attractive views, and several dining spots, including Ella Mae’s Diner, Silver King Ocean Brasserie, and the rooftop Beacon Social Drinkery.
Opening: August 2020
Price: TBD
Esperanza Mansion, Finger Lakes, New York
This 1838-built mansion with views of Keuka Lake will feature original period artwork, a new speakeasy, and rooms named after wines from the Finger Lakes. Accommodations will be in the 19th-century structure as well as within a separate modern building.
Opening: August 2020
Price: TBD
The Mayfair Townhouse, London, United Kingdom
This elegant and modern interpretation of a Georgian property offers 173 guest rooms and suites that blend old and new. Plus, it's situated steps away from Green Park, upscale shopping, and acclaimed restaurants.
Opening: September 2020
Price: TBD
Montage Healdsburg, Sonoma County, California
The 258-acre resort will be a transformative hideaway and perfect launching pad for discovering wineries and legendary culinary establishments.
Opening: November 2020
Price: TBD
Avani Koh Lanta Krabi Resort, Thailand
Nestled within wooded parkland, this resort features 83 rooms as well as sea views from its gentle hills and direct access to a secluded white-sand beach. Just 43 miles south of Krabi International Airport, the property can be accessed via a 15-minute ferry crossing from the mainland.
Opening: Late 2020
Price: From $150
Avani Khao Lak Resort, Thailand
About one-and-a-half hours from Phuket International Airport, this resort on Khao Lak Beach will include 70 private villas, 250 rooms and suites, and conference facilities. A spa, beach bar and grill, and an Avani Spa will be available for guests, too.
Opening: Late 2020
Price: From $200
Avani Palm View Residences & Suites, Dubai
Located about a half-hour from Dubai International Airport, the new 48-story building will overlook the iconic Palm Jumeirah, adjacent to Dubai Marina and Media City.
Opening: Late 2020
Price: TBD
Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern, Switzerland
Currently in the midst of extensive renovations, the original 1906 Hotel Palace Luzern will reopen as Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern. Set in the heart of the city on the shores of Lake Lucerne, this hotel will feature 146 rooms and suites with stunning lake and mountain views.
Opening: Late 2020
Price: TBD
Four Seasons Resort and Residences, Napa Valley, California
The new resort is set in the heart of a vineyard and pairs innovative dining with premium spa services. Interiors exude a farmhouse-chic style, and the property offers everything from wine tasting to hands-on winemaking.
Opening: Late 2020
Price: TBD
The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Niseko Village, Japan
The hotel will offer top-notch ski amenities, in addition to unobstructed views of Mount Yotei and a restaurant inspired by locally sourced Hokkaido produce.
Opening: December 2020
Price: TBD
The Hoxton, Rome, Italy
The hotel will be located in Salario, just north of Rome’s center, in an area filled with art museums, gourmet delicatessens, and traditional trattorias, not far from Villa Borghese. Its 192 rooms will feature rustic parquet flooring, local stone, and classic mid-century Italian design.
Opening: Fourth Quarter 2020
Price: TBD
Royal Gorongosa, Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique
This luxury lodge will be part of a pioneering conservation project. Situated in the heart of Mozambique, in an area with rich ecological diversity, the property will be the focus of the reintroduction of animals and restoration of fauna.
Opening: Fourth Quarter 2020
Price: TBD
Avani Doc Let Resort, Nha Trang, Vietnam
With 273 guest rooms and suites, the 35-acre beachfront development will open onto a white-sand beach. Amenities include the Avani Spa, all-day dining restaurant, fitness center, and beach club activities.
Opening: TBD
Price: From $120