Hotels + Resorts Grand Canyon National Park Has a Newly Renovated Lodge — and It's Just a 10-minute Walk to the South Rim Maswik Lodge South is the park's newest property. By Evie Carrick Travel + Leisure Published on July 19, 2022 Photo: Maswik Lodge South © Xanterra Travel Collection At a mile deep, 277 miles long, and 18 miles wide, the Grand Canyon is bigger than the state of Rhode Island. So it's no wonder that people have been trying to preserve and protect the landmark for centuries. In 1893, it was protected under a forest reserve before being designated as a national monument in 1908, and finally, as a national park in 1919. That long history points to the magnetism of the canyon, but it also means that many of the in-park lodging dates back to the 1920s, '40s, and '60s — and even, in some cases, the early 1900s. In fact, it has been more than 50 years since the Grand Canyon got a newly built hotel on park grounds. Maswik Lodge South © Xanterra Travel Collection That all changed in June 2022, when the Xanterra Travel Collection, which operates several properties in Grand Canyon National Park, completed a $35-million reconstruction of the historic Maswik Lodge. The project split the lodge into two: the older Maswik Lodge North and the new Maswik Lodge South. At the latter, a series of four new structures house 120 rooms, each with private balconies, air conditioning, and satellite TV. Some rooms have kitchenettes, including an apartment-sized fridge, microwave, two-burner cooktop, and cookware and utensils. "Maswik South aims to prepare Grand Canyon National Park for the next 100 years," Marc Ducharme, general manager of Xanterra properties on Grand Canyon South Rim, said in a press release sent to Travel + Leisure. "As stewards of the parks, Xanterra is proud to offer modernized lodging that will serve millions of visitors across its lifetime and enhance the national park experience." While Maswik Lodge South is made up of several new structures, the architecture nods to the original lodge and stone pillars from the historic buildings were preserved. Inside the park's newest property, travelers will find modern furnishings and décor inspired by Native American artwork. The color palette reflects the colors of the Grand Canyon and surrounding landscape — rusty red, sage green, tan, and ocher. Maswik Lodge South © Xanterra Travel Collection The new property is just steps from the central Maswik Lodge building, which is home to the Maswik Food Court and a Village Loop shuttle stop. From Maswik Lodge South, it is a leisurely 10-minute walk to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon and the Hermit's Rest and Village Loop Shuttle Bus Transfer Station. Maswik Lodge South is now open year-round and is expected to fill up well in advance, especially during the park's high season. Reservations can be made at grandcanyonlodges.com or by calling 888-297-2757.