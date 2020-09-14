These Glampgrounds From New Mexico to NYC Have Hot Tubs, Fireplaces, and Multicourse Meal Service

A crop of stylish lodges and “glampgrounds” will appeal to those seeking wide-open spaces this season — and deliver majorly memorable adventures along the way.

Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.

In Northern New Mexico, about three hours by car south of Colorado Springs, Turner House (doubles from $1,600, all-inclusive) is the newest addition to the private, 558,000-acre Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve — one of four massive wilderness retreats owned by the media mogul turned conservationist. The just-launched property has a mere 10 rooms, some with a fireplace and soaking tub, and promises 30 miles of fishable streams and 19 well-stocked lakes right on your doorstep.

Outside Missoula, Montana, the founders of beloved ranch-retreat the Resort at Paws Up will open the Green O (doubles from $2,730, all-inclusive) this fall, with 12 adults-only cabins, including four elevated, glass-walled “Tree Hauses”; four bungalows with skylights and living roofs covered in native grasses; and four home-size suites with outdoor decks and hot tubs. While guests get the full run of the 37,000-acre Paws Up Ranch — rafting, rappelling, and ATV tours are among the exploits on offer — the intimate new retreat is set on a secluded parcel of wilderness a mile away from the original resort. Rounding out stays are locally sourced menus (ranch-raised meat, house-made brioche and sourdough) from chef Brandon Cunningham, formerly of restaurants Castagna and Renata, both in Portland, Oregon.

And in New York City — as incongruous a place for a camping retreat as any — Collective Governors Island (doubles from $399) plans to be open through October. The formerly tent-only campground on a small island in New York Harbor had its first season in 2018, and now it’s gotten a serious upgrade in the form of new shipping container–inspired Outlook Shelters, equipped with king beds and decks lit by fairy lights. The property has also added morning yoga classes, a wood-fired kitchen turning out multicourse meals, and — most notably — private boat transfers from downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn, offering an alternative to the Governors Island Ferry.