This NYC Hotel Room Is Basically a 'Trophy Case' — and You Can Win an All-expenses Paid Trip There

Hotels.com is on a mission to turn a couple of losers into real winners.

In July, the company announced it is giving away a stay at its "No Trophy Case" suite in New York City to any fan of a losing NBA team this month.

Interior of the No Trophy Case hotel room in NYC Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

"There is no deeper despair than seeing your ride-or-die team make it all the way to the championship only to take an L," the company explained in a statement. "Hotels.com understands the mourning that takes place after your team loses so we're offering a cathartic getaway to diehard NBA fans of the losing team this month with the 'No Trophy Case' suite — a hotel suite with floor-to-ceiling windows where you can spend the weekend in a true glass case of emotions." (The suite is actually located atop The Conrad Atrium Room in case you're curious.)

No Trophy Case View of Central Park Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com

It's simple to enter. If your team loses, all you need to do is submit a sobbing post-game selfie video at Hotels.com/NoTrophyCase. Then, just sit back and wait to see if you're a winner. Fans have until Friday, July 30 at 11:59 pm ET to enter.

In total, four "distraught" fans will be selected to stay in the No Trophy Case suite. The stay also includes round-trip airfare for you and a "shoulder to cry on" (your plus one), $1,000 room service credit so you can drown your sorrows in ice cream and cheese fries, a pep-talk wake-up call from none other than Kenny Smith, an eye mask to block out the "haters and hide your swollen eyes," and tickets to your team's 2021 season opener, because "there's always next year!"

Sleep mask at the NoTrophy Case hotel room in NYC Credit: Courtesy of Hotels.com