Hotels + Resorts Hotels to Book for a Trip to Napa Valley Come for the wine, stay for the unforgettable resorts, boutique inns, and riverside gems By Jill Schildhouse Published on July 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Just 50 miles northeast of San Francisco lies a completely different world, one that trades close quarters and the hustle and bustle of city life for vineyard-lined rolling hills and wide-open spaces. Wine lovers around the world are always happy to raise a glass to Napa Valley, where hundreds of wineries dazzle even the most discernible palates. And, because a whopping 95% of Napa's wineries are family owned and operated, you'll notice a distinctly laid-back and welcoming feel to most any wine-tasting experience. Napa Valley is more than "just Napa," and also includes other towns worth exploring and considering when deciding which Napa Valley hotel to book: Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, and American Canyon. With the 375+ wineries open for tastings, 90 urban tasting rooms, Michelin-star restaurants, and countless activities and attractions, there's something for everyone in Napa. Best Napa Hotels of 2022 Editor's Pick: Auberge du Soleil Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection Archer Hotel Napa Napa River Inn Bardessono Hotel & Spa Vista Collina at The Meritage Silverado Resort and Spa Milliken Creek Inn Carneros Resort and Spa Cambria Hotel Napa Valley R Inn Napa The George Meadowood Napa Valley Editor's Pick: Auberge du Soleil Auberge du Soleil Book Now Why We Chose ItThis adults-only Napa gem has a prime location on 33 lush acres, and its iconic fine-dining restaurant alone is well worth a trip to this transporting property.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: NoRoom rate: $$$$Notable AmenitiesGuests receive a welcome bottle of wine, complimentary Mercedes-Benz Guest Drive Program, complimentary afternoon wine tastings with local vintners and winery partners May through October, full breakfast included dailyHotel DescriptionInspired by the south of France and infused with California soul, Auberge du Soleil is a next-level treat among this long list of fabulous Napa hotels. It's situated mid-Valley, on a 33-acre hillside with unparalleled views of the vineyards below and mountain ranges beyond. The guest rooms and suites underwent renovations in 2019, and each features private terraces, fireplaces, and complimentary locally-sourced snacks, fresh seasonal fruit, and a refrigerator stocked with beverages that are replenished daily.As an adults-only resort, romance is always top of mind. The private lower level of the property features a sculpture garden with 100 works from California artists, plus a .7-mile nature walk and picnic areas set within the beautifully landscaped Parc du Soleil. The 7,000-square-foot Spa du Soleil is a wellness retreat exclusively for hotel guests, with temperate soaking pools that overlook the vineyards. And what could be more romantic than dinner at The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil? It's the recipient of 14 consecutive Michelin Star awards and boasts a 15,000 bottle wine cellar. Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection Solage Auberge Resorts Collection Book Now Why We Chose ItCalistoga is Napa's home of the hot springs, and Solage's 20,000 square-foot spa offers geothermal pools and detoxifying signature mud treatments.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: $45/nightRoom rate: $$$$Notable AmenitiesWelcome glass of wine at check-in, daily coffee, tea, and bottled water, complimentary bicycles, Mercedes cars you can reserve/borrow, optional in-room Pelotons for suites, Tesla charging stationsHotel DescriptionLocated in the northern part of the Napa Valley, Calistoga offers some of the most picturesque scenery and blissful wellness activities (hello, hot springs) found in this region. And a trip to this town always comes with an extra dose of wine country serenity. A stay at the Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection is no exception. This property is situated on 22 acres and surrounded by panoramic mountains and vineyards, yet it's just a five-minute bike ride into downtown Calistoga.The resort fee includes complimentary wellness classes and access to the spa wellness facilities (spa pools, fitness center, and movement studio). Be sure to visit Spa Solage, which includes a bathhouse with geothermal pools and hydrotherapy circuit. If you're traveling with a dog, the pet fee includes a bed, bowls, treats, and additional pet amenities to make your pup feel just as welcome as you do. Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection Stanly Ranch Auberge Resorts Collection Book Now Why We Chose It Stanly Ranch is a new, ultra-luxurious property set on a historic working ranch that provides immersive experiences to nourish the mind, body, and soul. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes Resort fee: $55/night Room rate: $$$$ Notable Amenities House car and bicycles, dedicated concierge team to assist with planning experiences and arrival/departure, outdoor showers Hotel Description As guests make their way down the eucalyptus-lined drive, they'll immediately realize they're in for a treat. The newly opened Stanly Ranch is part of the Auberge Resorts Collection and sits on 712 acres of vineyards. Here, you'll find longhorn steers, miles of biking trails, and 135 airy cottages and guestrooms built across a 2.5-mile stretch of the Napa River, with views of the Mayacamas Mountains. While this hotel opened in April 2022, that doesn't mean it's turned its back on its 100-year history as a ranch. The property pays homage to local farmers and makers with its unique dining venues and immersive experiences that deepen the connection between land and community. (Think conservationist-led tracking of mountain lions and oyster shucking at nearby Tomales Bay.) There's also an Auberge spa focused on wellbeing, a fitness center and movement studio, a chef's garden, a kids' club, and multiple pools. Archer Hotel Napa Archer Hotel Book Now Why We Chose ItArcher Hotel is situated right in the heart of downtown Napa, which means more than 30 tasting rooms, 60 restaurants, and 31 attractions are within walking distance.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: NoRoom rate: $$$Notable AmenitiesRooftop bar, handmade salted caramels and daily turndown treats, in-room temperature-controlled wine coolerHotel DescriptionRaise a glass to staying at Archer Hotel, located in the most walkable downtown Napa neighborhood, First Street Napa. You're literally surrounded by shops, eateries, and tasting rooms—not to mention attractions like Uptown Theatre, Napa Valley Opera House, and The Blue Note Napa. Choosing one of the 39 balcony-clad suites puts you right in the heart of the action without even having to leave your room.Guests rave about the rooftop experience at this hotel, from the popular rooftop bar with panoramic views to the Water Deck, a shallow water retreat with comfy loungers, stone fireplaces, and semi-private cabanas. The spa and fitness studio are also on the top level, making this area a true spot of tranquility above the busy street below. Napa River Inn Napa River Inn Book Now Why We Chose ItThe Napa River Inn's historic roots make for a charming stay at a locally owned and operated hotel in downtown Napa.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: NoRoom rate: $$$Notable AmenitiesVIP pet program with gourmet bones and biscuits and a custom-designed blanket, fresh pastries delivered to the room daily, bicycles available for rentalHotel DescriptionIf a touch of history is on your list when it comes to Napa hotels, look no further than the Napa River Inn at the Historic Napa Mill, which was established in 1884 and is now a registered historic landmark. The property offers 66 guest rooms spread among three buildings along the waterfront. Its most notable suite, the Captain Hatt Suite, boasts a separate seating area, fireplace, wet bar, clawfoot slipper tub, and a king canopy bed.Popular local attractions, including the Wine Train and Oxbow Public Market, are within walking distance, as are countless shops, restaurants, and wine tasting rooms. Or, you can spend your time right on property and enjoy the spa, which is open weekends, by appointment only. Bardessono Hotel & Spa Bardessono Hotel Book Now Why We Chose ItSustainability meets modern luxury at wellness-focused Bardessono Hotel & Spa, one of only 14 LEED Platinum Certified Hotels in the United States.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: $68/nightRoom rate: $$$$Notable AmenitiesSpa butler service, Bone Appetite menu for pampered pets, complimentary freshly-baked pastries dailyHotel DescriptionBardessono Hotel & Spa places guests smack-dab in the middle of Yountville, which many consider the culinary heart of Napa Valley. After all, this town is where you'll find award-winning French bistro French Laundry, not to mention other artisanal, farm-to-table restaurants. But you won't even have to travel off-site to enjoy a glorious meal, because Lucy Restaurant & Bar dishes up veggie-forward ingredients produced by farms and purveyors in the region.All guest rooms are "spa suites," which means they can easily transform into a personal luxury spa experience, complete with discreet massage tables, steam showers, soaking tubs, and organic bath amenities. Enjoy a spa treatment in the comfort of your own room, as your Spa Butler sets the mood and caters to your every need. They'll even draw an aromatherapy bath, a ritual you won't soon forget. Vista Collina at The Meritage Vista Collina Book Now Why We Chose ItFor a little touch of Tuscany on your Napa Valley vacation, choose Vista Collina at The Meritage, where you'll have no problem pretending you're luxuriating in the Italian countryside.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: $30/dayRoom rate: $$$$Notable AmenitiesNightly toast and wine pour, welcome glass of champagne and complimentary wine bottle selection, nightly turn-down serviceHotel DescriptionIs there anything more relaxing than curling up with a glass of vino while overlooking the rolling hills of Napa? We think not. Thanks to the Tuscan-style décor, nine tasting rooms, and spacious lawn for picnics, you can easily trick your mind into thinking you're in Italy with a stay at Vista Collina at The Meritage. Additionally, the onsite Italian restaurant, Olive & Hay, was recently awarded the prestigious Napa Valley Wine Award for its excellent selection of Napa Valley wines.Each of the 145 guest rooms and 39 luxury suites open to balconies or patios. They're outfitted with natural stone bathrooms and deep soaking tubs, and the bedding features Frette Italian sheets. While you'll need a car to access the 237 restaurants and 72 attractions located within 5 miles of this property, it's a small price to pay for spending time in this serene resort. Silverado Resort and Spa Silverado Resort and Spa Book Now Why We Chose ItSilverado Resort and Spa is the only Napa Valley resort with 36 holes of Championship golf, and it's home to the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: $35/dayRoom rate: $$$Notable AmenitiesElectric vehicle charging stations, special golf, tennis, and swim programming for kids, two PGA championship golf coursesHotel DescriptionWhat began as a private estate 150 years ago now lives on as Silverado Resort and Spa, a Napa Valley landmark. Situated just off the famed Silverado Trail, a 29.7-mile two-lane country road that was once a wagon trail for the silver mines, the property is now popular for road biking and lined with prominent wineries.Rooms are available in four distinct neighborhoods: Mansion Estates at the center of all resort activity; Cottage Drive on the rolling green expanses of the North Course near the driving range; The Grove's idyllic escape under oak trees; and Oak Creek on the South fairway in a gated community. The property boasts multiple eateries, and it's within walking distance to the wineries on Atlas Peak Road. It also offers golf and tennis clinics for both children and adults. Don't be surprised if you rub elbows with some of golf's biggest names, as Stephen Curry, Phil Mickelson, and Cristie Kerr golf here regularly. Milliken Creek Inn Milliken Creek Inn Book Now Why We Chose ItWith its 11 newly renovated guest rooms, location along the Napa River, and included breakfast in bed, Milliken Creek Inn delivers one of the most tranquil stays you'll find among Napa Valley hotels.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: 12%Room rate: $$$Notable AmenitiesAfternoon wine and cheese tastings, evening cordial bar with premium ports, made-to-order breakfast in bedHotel DescriptionDuring California's Gold and Silver Rush, Milliken Creek Inn's Main House was used as the stagecoach stop on Old Mountain Road (now the famous Silverado Trail). Today, luxury and pampering are top of mind, with impressive touches around every corner. The resort fee includes a gourmet daily breakfast for two delivered to your guest room, all staff gratuities, guest passes to Synergy Wellness and Fitness Center, onsite parking, bottled water and soft drinks, and evening cordial bar with premium ports. Not to mention afternoon wine and cheese tastings, freshly baked cookies and s'mores kits, and evening turndown service.You'll find beautiful Japanese Maple, Live Oak, and Magnolia trees on site, plus 11 recently-renovated guest rooms with luxury linens, L'Occitane bath amenities, a cozy fireplace, and a deep soaking tub. The public spaces also received a facelift, and guests will find croquet on the lawn, lounge areas with fire pits, and a serene koi pond. Carneros Resort and Spa Carneros Resort and Spa Book Now Why We Chose ItWith 100 cottages, suites and private vacation homes, al fresco showers, and on-demand wine, Carneros Resort and Spa will spoil you every step of the way.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: $60/dayRoom rate: $$$$Notable AmenitiesPlum Wine dispenser in each room, Little Seedlings programming for kids, butler service for Harvest Cottage and suitesHotel DescriptionWhether you're looking for a romantic weekend or a family-friendly getaway, Carneros Resort and Spa has an option for you. Choose from private cottages, cottage suites, or 2,400-square-foot vacation homes, each featuring luxe amenities like heated bathroom floors, al fresco showers, rocking chairs on the deck, heated bathroom floors, and lush landscaping.There are two pools, one for adults only and the other for families, plus a 3,000-square-foot fitness center, high-end fashion boutique, full-service spa, upscale general store, and dog-friendly cottages with amenities. Borrow a complimentary bike to explore nearby wineries, or use the car service, which will take you within a 5-mile radius of the resort. Children can keep busy with art projects and scavenger hunts, which frees up your schedule to enjoy weekly wine tastings and live music. Cambria Hotel Napa Valley Cambria Hotel Napa Valley Book Now Why We Chose ItCambria Hotel Napa Valley is located right outside downtown Napa, within walking distance of the Napa Wine Train, Oxbow Market, and Silverado Trail.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: NoRoom rate: $$Notable AmenitiesFitness center, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors, 24-hour marketplaceHotel DescriptionThis recently-opened, budget-friendly hotel with modern-minimalistic design and a great location ticks the boxes for many travelers. You're close enough to all the happenings in downtown Napa without being right on top of it, making this an especially perfect choice for business travelers.The full-service onsite restaurant, Mary Elizabeth's, serves locally-inspired cuisine and regional craft beers and wines. There's also a 24-hour market for grab-and-go meal options. Shared spaces make for a cozy retreat, whether you choose to spend time at the outdoor patio with fireplaces or at the pool. R Inn Napa R Inn Book Now Why We Chose ItThis boutique Napa Valley hotel in the heart of downtown offers high-tech amenities and residential-style lodging.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: NoRoom rate: $$$Notable AmenitiesFreestanding bungalow available with full kitchen, laundry, private backyard, and detached indoor/outdoor 10-seat dining pavilion, complimentary bottle of local wine, heated bidet toilets in each bathroomHotel DescriptionThe R Inn Napa, located right downtown, feels like your home away from home. Each room features unique artwork, large smart TVs, free WiFi, and a complimentary bottle of seasonal wine from Napa Valley. If you book a Loft Suite, you'll be treated to a complimentary mini bar stocked with wine, cheese, snacks, and water. There's even a freestanding bungalow available, which comes with a full kitchen, a washer and dryer, a porch, a private backyard, and an outdoor dining area that seats 10 people.While the building is over 100 years old, it was entirely gutted and given a full renovation in two phases, completed in 2018 and 2021. The rooms feature high-tech conveniences like automatic adjustable beds, smart TVs, Bluetooth clock speakers, remote AC/heat, rainfall showerheads, and heated bidet toilets. The property boasts a collection of art from local artists and offers a chef's kitchen and private dining room for up to 10 guests—and they'll even help you choose a private chef to hire. The George Book Now Why We Chose ItThis 9-room luxury boutique inn, housed in an elegantly renovated Victorian mansion, offers contemporary luxury in downtown Napa.Key SpecsFree WiFi: YesResort fee: NoRoom rate: $$$Notable AmenitiesLower-level speakeasy for wine tastings and movie nights to open in 2022, complimentary breakfast, complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres upon arrival, coffee, tea, and snacks available 24/7Hotel DescriptionHaving fallen into disrepair after decades of neglect, The George's new owner recently completed a five-year-long restoration and renovation of this grand Victorian house. The nine-room inn remains true to the building's historic architectural details, but it has been reimagined into a modern and luxurious space. You'll no doubt oooh and ahhh at the grand staircase, original inlaid wood floors, turrets, and third-floor suites with exposed rafters and skylights.Complimentary breakfast is served in the dining room each morning, which includes a chef-prepared full breakfast on weekends and a continental breakfast during weekdays. Everyone receives complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres upon arrival, which many enjoy while seated in the gardens. Some of the guest rooms feature dual showerheads, gas fireplaces, and wet bars, and they all include heated bathroom floors, luxury bath towels and bedding, Molton Brown bath amenities, cozy robes, and in-room Keurig coffeemakers. Meadowood Napa Valley Book Now Why We Chose ItBoasting 36 lodge-style rooms and suites, plus an onsite Wine Center offering a wealth of Napa wine education, this rustic and inviting estate has been a Napa Valley staple for generations.Key SpecsFree Wifi: YesResort fee: NoRoom rate: $$$$Notable AmenitiesThree outdoor pools, fitness center, spa, five tennis courts, welcome glass of wine at the Terrace Café, Tesla and universal electronic vehicle charging stationsHotel DescriptionSince 1979, Meadowood has served as a hotel, private club, and gathering place in the heart of Napa Valley. Featuring 36 lodge-style rooms and suites, all set amidst a backdrop of trees, the rustic yet elegant hotel provides the perfect place to relax and unwind. Every room and suite features a fireplace and a mini-bar, and most include a private porch, patio, or balcony as well. To top it off, guests are treated to a welcome glass of wine at the al fresco Terrace Café when they arrive.While at Meadowood, you can take a dip in the three outdoor swimming pools, practice your strokes at the five tennis courts, pamper yourself at the onsite spa, and utilize the property's state-of-the-art fitness center. Enjoy tasty bites at the aforementioned Terrace Café, via in-room dining, or at the soon-to-open Forum restaurant. You can also visit the Wine Center, where you'll explore the rich history and nuances of Napa Valley wines with classes and consultations led by sommeliers, writers, and winegrowers. (Note that advance registration is required for the Wine Center.) Final Verdict No list of Napa hotels would be complete without our editor's top pick: Auberge du Soleil. This Provence-flavored property is truly outstanding, with its incredible views and unparalleled dining. If part of your goal is to experience the newest property, then set your sights on Stanly Ranch, which straddles the line between romantic and family-friendly while still honoring both travel styles. If you're focused on a boutique hotel stay that deftly mixes modern and historic touches, then The George should top your list. Finally, the R Inn Napa is a best-kept secret that we are almost reluctant to draw your attention to, so don't overlook this gem. Know Before You Go It's always a great idea to visit wine country, but why not schedule your trip for the best time to visit Napa Valley? For instance, spring is ideal for the best weather while mid-fall to spring is Cabernet season. Napa Valley is home to some world-famous restaurants—including The French Laundry, which Anthony Bourdain lauded as "the best restaurant in the world, period"—so be sure to add these to your itinerary. The Napa Valley Wine Train is a classic way to experience the region. We evaluated over two dozen hotels in Napa Valley before selecting the best in each category. We considered elements like the property's reputation and quality of service, its design and architecture, location within the region, and notable amenities (e.g. complimentary wine, pools, butler services, etc.). We also reviewed each property's dining options, spa facilities, and the types of experiences available to guests. In determining this list, we evaluated numerous customer reviews and considered whether the property has collected any accolades in recent years.