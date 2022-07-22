Hotels to Book for a Trip to Napa Valley

Napa Valley is more than "just Napa," and also includes other towns worth exploring and considering when deciding which Napa Valley hotel to book: Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, and American Canyon. With the 375+ wineries open for tastings, 90 urban tasting rooms, Michelin-star restaurants, and countless activities and attractions, there's something for everyone in Napa.

Just 50 miles northeast of San Francisco lies a completely different world, one that trades close quarters and the hustle and bustle of city life for vineyard-lined rolling hills and wide-open spaces. Wine lovers around the world are always happy to raise a glass to Napa Valley, where hundreds of wineries dazzle even the most discernible palates. And, because a whopping 95% of Napa's wineries are family owned and operated, you'll notice a distinctly laid-back and welcoming feel to most any wine-tasting experience.

Editor's Pick: Auberge du Soleil Auberge du Soleil Book Now Why We Chose It This adults-only Napa gem has a prime location on 33 lush acres, and its iconic fine-dining restaurant alone is well worth a trip to this transporting property. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: No

Room rate: $$$$ Notable Amenities Guests receive a welcome bottle of wine, complimentary Mercedes-Benz Guest Drive Program, complimentary afternoon wine tastings with local vintners and winery partners May through October, full breakfast included daily Hotel Description Inspired by the south of France and infused with California soul, Auberge du Soleil is a next-level treat among this long list of fabulous Napa hotels. It's situated mid-Valley, on a 33-acre hillside with unparalleled views of the vineyards below and mountain ranges beyond. The guest rooms and suites underwent renovations in 2019, and each features private terraces, fireplaces, and complimentary locally-sourced snacks, fresh seasonal fruit, and a refrigerator stocked with beverages that are replenished daily. As an adults-only resort, romance is always top of mind. The private lower level of the property features a sculpture garden with 100 works from California artists, plus a .7-mile nature walk and picnic areas set within the beautifully landscaped Parc du Soleil. The 7,000-square-foot Spa du Soleil is a wellness retreat exclusively for hotel guests, with temperate soaking pools that overlook the vineyards. And what could be more romantic than dinner at The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil? It's the recipient of 14 consecutive Michelin Star awards and boasts a 15,000 bottle wine cellar.

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection Solage Auberge Resorts Collection Book Now Why We Chose It Calistoga is Napa's home of the hot springs, and Solage's 20,000 square-foot spa offers geothermal pools and detoxifying signature mud treatments. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: $45/night

Room rate: $$$$ Notable Amenities Welcome glass of wine at check-in, daily coffee, tea, and bottled water, complimentary bicycles, Mercedes cars you can reserve/borrow, optional in-room Pelotons for suites, Tesla charging stations Hotel Description Located in the northern part of the Napa Valley, Calistoga offers some of the most picturesque scenery and blissful wellness activities (hello, hot springs) found in this region. And a trip to this town always comes with an extra dose of wine country serenity. A stay at the Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection is no exception. This property is situated on 22 acres and surrounded by panoramic mountains and vineyards, yet it's just a five-minute bike ride into downtown Calistoga. The resort fee includes complimentary wellness classes and access to the spa wellness facilities (spa pools, fitness center, and movement studio). Be sure to visit Spa Solage, which includes a bathhouse with geothermal pools and hydrotherapy circuit. If you're traveling with a dog, the pet fee includes a bed, bowls, treats, and additional pet amenities to make your pup feel just as welcome as you do.

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection Stanly Ranch Auberge Resorts Collection Book Now Why We Chose It Stanly Ranch is a new, ultra-luxurious property set on a historic working ranch that provides immersive experiences to nourish the mind, body, and soul. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: $55/night

Room rate: $$$$ Notable Amenities House car and bicycles, dedicated concierge team to assist with planning experiences and arrival/departure, outdoor showers Hotel Description As guests make their way down the eucalyptus-lined drive, they'll immediately realize they're in for a treat. The newly opened Stanly Ranch is part of the Auberge Resorts Collection and sits on 712 acres of vineyards. Here, you'll find longhorn steers, miles of biking trails, and 135 airy cottages and guestrooms built across a 2.5-mile stretch of the Napa River, with views of the Mayacamas Mountains. While this hotel opened in April 2022, that doesn't mean it's turned its back on its 100-year history as a ranch. The property pays homage to local farmers and makers with its unique dining venues and immersive experiences that deepen the connection between land and community. (Think conservationist-led tracking of mountain lions and oyster shucking at nearby Tomales Bay.) There's also an Auberge spa focused on wellbeing, a fitness center and movement studio, a chef's garden, a kids' club, and multiple pools.

Archer Hotel Napa Archer Hotel Book Now Why We Chose It Archer Hotel is situated right in the heart of downtown Napa, which means more than 30 tasting rooms, 60 restaurants, and 31 attractions are within walking distance. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: No

Room rate: $$$ Notable Amenities Rooftop bar, handmade salted caramels and daily turndown treats, in-room temperature-controlled wine cooler Hotel Description Raise a glass to staying at Archer Hotel, located in the most walkable downtown Napa neighborhood, First Street Napa. You're literally surrounded by shops, eateries, and tasting rooms—not to mention attractions like Uptown Theatre, Napa Valley Opera House, and The Blue Note Napa. Choosing one of the 39 balcony-clad suites puts you right in the heart of the action without even having to leave your room. Guests rave about the rooftop experience at this hotel, from the popular rooftop bar with panoramic views to the Water Deck, a shallow water retreat with comfy loungers, stone fireplaces, and semi-private cabanas. The spa and fitness studio are also on the top level, making this area a true spot of tranquility above the busy street below.

Napa River Inn Napa River Inn Book Now Why We Chose It The Napa River Inn's historic roots make for a charming stay at a locally owned and operated hotel in downtown Napa. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: No

Room rate: $$$ Notable Amenities VIP pet program with gourmet bones and biscuits and a custom-designed blanket, fresh pastries delivered to the room daily, bicycles available for rental Hotel Description If a touch of history is on your list when it comes to Napa hotels, look no further than the Napa River Inn at the Historic Napa Mill, which was established in 1884 and is now a registered historic landmark. The property offers 66 guest rooms spread among three buildings along the waterfront. Its most notable suite, the Captain Hatt Suite, boasts a separate seating area, fireplace, wet bar, clawfoot slipper tub, and a king canopy bed. Popular local attractions, including the Wine Train and Oxbow Public Market, are within walking distance, as are countless shops, restaurants, and wine tasting rooms. Or, you can spend your time right on property and enjoy the spa, which is open weekends, by appointment only.

Bardessono Hotel & Spa Bardessono Hotel Book Now Why We Chose It Sustainability meets modern luxury at wellness-focused Bardessono Hotel & Spa, one of only 14 LEED Platinum Certified Hotels in the United States. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: $68/night

Room rate: $$$$ Notable Amenities Spa butler service, Bone Appetite menu for pampered pets, complimentary freshly-baked pastries daily Hotel Description Bardessono Hotel & Spa places guests smack-dab in the middle of Yountville, which many consider the culinary heart of Napa Valley. After all, this town is where you'll find award-winning French bistro French Laundry, not to mention other artisanal, farm-to-table restaurants. But you won't even have to travel off-site to enjoy a glorious meal, because Lucy Restaurant & Bar dishes up veggie-forward ingredients produced by farms and purveyors in the region. All guest rooms are "spa suites," which means they can easily transform into a personal luxury spa experience, complete with discreet massage tables, steam showers, soaking tubs, and organic bath amenities. Enjoy a spa treatment in the comfort of your own room, as your Spa Butler sets the mood and caters to your every need. They'll even draw an aromatherapy bath, a ritual you won't soon forget.

Vista Collina at The Meritage Vista Collina Book Now Why We Chose It For a little touch of Tuscany on your Napa Valley vacation, choose Vista Collina at The Meritage, where you'll have no problem pretending you're luxuriating in the Italian countryside. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: $30/day

Room rate: $$$$ Notable Amenities Nightly toast and wine pour, welcome glass of champagne and complimentary wine bottle selection, nightly turn-down service Hotel Description Is there anything more relaxing than curling up with a glass of vino while overlooking the rolling hills of Napa? We think not. Thanks to the Tuscan-style décor, nine tasting rooms, and spacious lawn for picnics, you can easily trick your mind into thinking you're in Italy with a stay at Vista Collina at The Meritage. Additionally, the onsite Italian restaurant, Olive & Hay, was recently awarded the prestigious Napa Valley Wine Award for its excellent selection of Napa Valley wines. Each of the 145 guest rooms and 39 luxury suites open to balconies or patios. They're outfitted with natural stone bathrooms and deep soaking tubs, and the bedding features Frette Italian sheets. While you'll need a car to access the 237 restaurants and 72 attractions located within 5 miles of this property, it's a small price to pay for spending time in this serene resort.

Silverado Resort and Spa Silverado Resort and Spa Book Now Why We Chose It Silverado Resort and Spa is the only Napa Valley resort with 36 holes of Championship golf, and it's home to the PGA Tour Fortinet Championship. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: $35/day

Room rate: $$$ Notable Amenities Electric vehicle charging stations, special golf, tennis, and swim programming for kids, two PGA championship golf courses Hotel Description What began as a private estate 150 years ago now lives on as Silverado Resort and Spa, a Napa Valley landmark. Situated just off the famed Silverado Trail, a 29.7-mile two-lane country road that was once a wagon trail for the silver mines, the property is now popular for road biking and lined with prominent wineries. Rooms are available in four distinct neighborhoods: Mansion Estates at the center of all resort activity; Cottage Drive on the rolling green expanses of the North Course near the driving range; The Grove's idyllic escape under oak trees; and Oak Creek on the South fairway in a gated community. The property boasts multiple eateries, and it's within walking distance to the wineries on Atlas Peak Road. It also offers golf and tennis clinics for both children and adults. Don't be surprised if you rub elbows with some of golf's biggest names, as Stephen Curry, Phil Mickelson, and Cristie Kerr golf here regularly.

Milliken Creek Inn Milliken Creek Inn Book Now Why We Chose It With its 11 newly renovated guest rooms, location along the Napa River, and included breakfast in bed, Milliken Creek Inn delivers one of the most tranquil stays you'll find among Napa Valley hotels. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: 12%

Room rate: $$$ Notable Amenities Afternoon wine and cheese tastings, evening cordial bar with premium ports, made-to-order breakfast in bed Hotel Description During California's Gold and Silver Rush, Milliken Creek Inn's Main House was used as the stagecoach stop on Old Mountain Road (now the famous Silverado Trail). Today, luxury and pampering are top of mind, with impressive touches around every corner. The resort fee includes a gourmet daily breakfast for two delivered to your guest room, all staff gratuities, guest passes to Synergy Wellness and Fitness Center, onsite parking, bottled water and soft drinks, and evening cordial bar with premium ports. Not to mention afternoon wine and cheese tastings, freshly baked cookies and s'mores kits, and evening turndown service. You'll find beautiful Japanese Maple, Live Oak, and Magnolia trees on site, plus 11 recently-renovated guest rooms with luxury linens, L'Occitane bath amenities, a cozy fireplace, and a deep soaking tub. The public spaces also received a facelift, and guests will find croquet on the lawn, lounge areas with fire pits, and a serene koi pond.

Carneros Resort and Spa Carneros Resort and Spa Book Now Why We Chose It With 100 cottages, suites and private vacation homes, al fresco showers, and on-demand wine, Carneros Resort and Spa will spoil you every step of the way. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: $60/day

Room rate: $$$$ Notable Amenities Plum Wine dispenser in each room, Little Seedlings programming for kids, butler service for Harvest Cottage and suites Hotel Description Whether you're looking for a romantic weekend or a family-friendly getaway, Carneros Resort and Spa has an option for you. Choose from private cottages, cottage suites, or 2,400-square-foot vacation homes, each featuring luxe amenities like heated bathroom floors, al fresco showers, rocking chairs on the deck, heated bathroom floors, and lush landscaping. There are two pools, one for adults only and the other for families, plus a 3,000-square-foot fitness center, high-end fashion boutique, full-service spa, upscale general store, and dog-friendly cottages with amenities. Borrow a complimentary bike to explore nearby wineries, or use the car service, which will take you within a 5-mile radius of the resort. Children can keep busy with art projects and scavenger hunts, which frees up your schedule to enjoy weekly wine tastings and live music.

Cambria Hotel Napa Valley Cambria Hotel Napa Valley Book Now Why We Chose It Cambria Hotel Napa Valley is located right outside downtown Napa, within walking distance of the Napa Wine Train, Oxbow Market, and Silverado Trail. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: No

Room rate: $$ Notable Amenities Fitness center, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors, 24-hour marketplace Hotel Description This recently-opened, budget-friendly hotel with modern-minimalistic design and a great location ticks the boxes for many travelers. You're close enough to all the happenings in downtown Napa without being right on top of it, making this an especially perfect choice for business travelers. The full-service onsite restaurant, Mary Elizabeth's, serves locally-inspired cuisine and regional craft beers and wines. There's also a 24-hour market for grab-and-go meal options. Shared spaces make for a cozy retreat, whether you choose to spend time at the outdoor patio with fireplaces or at the pool.

R Inn Napa R Inn Book Now Why We Chose It This boutique Napa Valley hotel in the heart of downtown offers high-tech amenities and residential-style lodging. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: No

Room rate: $$$ Notable Amenities Freestanding bungalow available with full kitchen, laundry, private backyard, and detached indoor/outdoor 10-seat dining pavilion, complimentary bottle of local wine, heated bidet toilets in each bathroom Hotel Description The R Inn Napa, located right downtown, feels like your home away from home. Each room features unique artwork, large smart TVs, free WiFi, and a complimentary bottle of seasonal wine from Napa Valley. If you book a Loft Suite, you'll be treated to a complimentary mini bar stocked with wine, cheese, snacks, and water. There's even a freestanding bungalow available, which comes with a full kitchen, a washer and dryer, a porch, a private backyard, and an outdoor dining area that seats 10 people. While the building is over 100 years old, it was entirely gutted and given a full renovation in two phases, completed in 2018 and 2021. The rooms feature high-tech conveniences like automatic adjustable beds, smart TVs, Bluetooth clock speakers, remote AC/heat, rainfall showerheads, and heated bidet toilets. The property boasts a collection of art from local artists and offers a chef's kitchen and private dining room for up to 10 guests—and they'll even help you choose a private chef to hire.

The George Book Now Why We Chose It This 9-room luxury boutique inn, housed in an elegantly renovated Victorian mansion, offers contemporary luxury in downtown Napa. Key Specs Free WiFi: Yes

Resort fee: No

Room rate: $$$ Notable Amenities Lower-level speakeasy for wine tastings and movie nights to open in 2022, complimentary breakfast, complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres upon arrival, coffee, tea, and snacks available 24/7 Hotel Description Having fallen into disrepair after decades of neglect, The George's new owner recently completed a five-year-long restoration and renovation of this grand Victorian house. The nine-room inn remains true to the building's historic architectural details, but it has been reimagined into a modern and luxurious space. You'll no doubt oooh and ahhh at the grand staircase, original inlaid wood floors, turrets, and third-floor suites with exposed rafters and skylights. Complimentary breakfast is served in the dining room each morning, which includes a chef-prepared full breakfast on weekends and a continental breakfast during weekdays. Everyone receives complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres upon arrival, which many enjoy while seated in the gardens. Some of the guest rooms feature dual showerheads, gas fireplaces, and wet bars, and they all include heated bathroom floors, luxury bath towels and bedding, Molton Brown bath amenities, cozy robes, and in-room Keurig coffeemakers.