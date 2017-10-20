Ski season is short. Don’t make it shorter with long treks to the slopes.

These Luxury 'Ski-in' Treehouses Will Help You Make the Most of This Ski Season

This year, skiers who rent a home at Snow Bear Chalets at Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort in Montana will have the shortest commutes to the mountain: About 30 seconds.

The chalets’ owner says that they’re the world’s first ski-in/ski-out treehouses.

snow bear chalets rental homeaway whitefish mountain ski resort Credit: Trevon Baker

At 25 feet above the ground, these luxury treehouses are located less than one minute away from the chairlift. Their location means that packing the car, dealing with traffic and then finding a parking spot won’t take up any valuable skiing time this season.

Guests at the house have immediate access to Whitefish Mountain. The resort is one of the largest ski areas in the country, with more than 100 different trails for all skill levels.

And, after spending the day exploring the resort, getting back home is a quick journey. Guests can ski directly into their houses straight from the slopes. There’s a cabinet on the porch outside for storing ski supplies, and even a bench specifically designed for putting on and taking off boots.

Once inside, guests will can cozy around a gas fireplace and enjoy the mountain views through floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s also a private hot tub and outdoor porch grill for hosting the ultimate apres-ski affairs.

snow bear chalets rental homeaway whitefish mountain ski resort Credit: Trevon Baker

The three separate chalets (Ponderosa, Tamarack and Cedar) sleep from six to 10 people. Renting all three chalets at the same time can accommodate groups of up to 22 people.