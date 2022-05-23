Vail Resorts Is Celebrating Summer With 15% off Hotel Stays — but You'll Have to Book Soon

Summer travel — and summer prices — are heating up, but Vail Resorts wants to help outdoor enthusiasts save with 15% off hotel stays across its mountain resorts, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The sale, which is already available to Epic Pass holders, starts on May 24, is applicable to Vail Resorts hotels, condos, and chalets throughout the United States and Canada. To take advantage of the summer vacation deals, travelers must book by May 31.

"Vail Resorts' Summer Escape Sale is a great opportunity to save on a vacation with family or friends during a popular travel period," Laura Bonfiglio, a spokeswoman for Vail Resorts, told T+L. "Considering the pent-up demand for summer travel, booking through the sale not only saves dollars, it also brings travelers one step closer to locking in their dream summer vacation now."

Epic Pass holders (including those who bought an Epic Day pass) will receive an extra 20% off the discounted rates as well as 20% off on-mountain food and beverages, bike passes and rentals, and golf.

Friends and family ride the brand new mountain coaster at Vail. Credit: Jack Affleck/Courtesy of Vail Resorts

Head to Vail for a summer of hiking and thrills with the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster and tubing hills, which open June 17, or try your hand at gem panning and take in views from a scenic gondola ride in Park City, Utah, starting May 27.

In Canada, which recently eliminated pre-arrival testing for vaccinated travelers, Whistler Blackcomb welcomes visitors to tackle the Top of the World bike trail, a 1,500-meter descent surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Or take in the views from the Cloudraker Skybridge and Raven's Eye sightseeing platform, which will open for the first time in two years. Resort activities open on May 13.

And on the East Coast, travelers can head to Vermont's Okemo where they'll find scenic lift rides, mountain biking starting June 16, and a Summer Music Series on the lawn on Friday nights.