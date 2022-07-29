10 U.S. Ski Destinations That Are Just As Spectacular in the Summer

You don't have to wait until winter to visit your favorite ski destinations. In recent years, resorts around the U.S. have amped up their warm-weather offerings to attract visitors year-round.

When the snow melts and temperatures rise, America's top mountain towns become home to an ever-growing slate of activities and events, including golfing, hiking, zip lining, whitewater rafting, fly fishing, live concerts, food festivals, and more. Plus, you can explore the great outdoors and enjoy the same breathtaking scenery and fresh mountain air without the winter crowds.

Here are 10 dynamic ski destinations in the U.S. that are perfect for summer adventures, too. Even better, many offer lodging prices well below peak season rates.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Courtesy of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Wyoming's winter wonderland stuns when the powder melts away, too — vibrant flowers bloom in valleys and on hills, native wildlife is abundant, and the weather becomes perfect for hiking and biking. Plus, the town's proximity to two national parks — Grand Teton and Yellowstone — make it ideal for exploring the wilderness and alpine terrain.

Jackson Hole's annual Summer Festival invites the country's top chefs, winemakers, and spirits producers to join local culinary talent for a weekend of tastings and events. (Be sure to bookmark the winter edition as well.)

Other draws include scenic horseback rides, an exhilarating via ferrata, top-notch dining at Teton Thai and Piste Mountain Bistro, the Four Seasons spa, and a honky-tonk experience at the iconic Million Dollar Cowboy Bar. Pro tip: Take the aerial tram up to Corbet's Cabin for brown sugar butter waffles and awe-inspiring views at 10,450 feet.

Park City, Utah

KaraGrubis/Getty Images

Park City may be best known for hosting the star-studded Sundance Film Festival and having the largest ski resort in the country, but summer in this old mining town is hard to beat. In addition to off-peak rates, take advantage of everything from fly fishing on Provo River and 400 miles of trails (for hiking, biking, and horseback riding) to scenic chairlift rides and Utah's largest mountain coaster. Even more adventure awaits at Olympic Park, where thrill seekers can get involved in summer bobsledding, zip lining, challenging ropes courses, and extreme tubing. Park City also holds a bevy of festivals showcasing local music, art, craft beer, and wine all season long.

Aspen, Colorado

Jeremy Swanson/Courtesy of Aspen Chamber Resort Association

Summer in Colorado's famous Rocky Mountain town offers everything from world-class culinary festivals to family-friendly excitement at nearby Lost Forest adventure park. Break out your hiking boots and traverse 25 miles of spectacular Snowmass trails, experience Aspen from new heights while paragliding over rocky peaks, take in the sunset from a hot air balloon, or scale the side of a mountain during a rock-climbing excursion. Then, stroll through the charming downtown area filled with swanky boutiques, art galleries, and high-end eateries along Restaurant Row. Pro tip: Stop to admire the breathtaking natural beauty of Maroon Bells — two of the most photographed mountains in North America, which tower 14,000 feet over crystal-clear Maroon Lake.

Sugarloaf, Maine

Jamie Walter/Courtesy of Sugarloaf

As the largest ski area east of the Rockies and home to one Maine's premier golf courses, Sugarloaf is an oasis for outdoor enthusiasts. Summer at "the Loaf" offers a relaxed, small-town atmosphere with a fun-filled calendar of events, from an après series featuring local craft beer and live outdoor concerts to world-class mountain bike racing during the 2022 Enduro World Series in August. Other seasonal activities include scenic lift rides, golfing, zip lining, hiking, and kayaking on Flagstaff Lake. And this year, more area restaurants and shops are open than ever before.

Snowbasin, Utah

Courtesy of Snowbasin

One of the oldest mountain resorts in North America, Snowbasin is a 3,000-acre outdoor playground with 3,000 vertical feet of rugged terrain to explore year-round. Visitors can sightsee and access more than 20 trails by foot, bike, or gondola, as well as play mini golf on an 18-hole course surrounded by the picturesque Wasatch Mountains. Perched at the top of the resort, Needles Lodge provides a dining experience at 8,700 feet, showcasing magnificent views of the Ogden Valley and beyond. Snowbasin also has a jam-packed calendar with a Blues, Brews, and BBQ live music series, a German-themed SnowWiesn Oktoberfest, and more.

Sun Valley, Idaho

Courtesy of Visit Sun Valley

Founded in 1936 as North America's first destination ski resort, Sun Valley offers year-round fun for locals and visitors alike. Play a round at one of the award-winning golf courses, get pampered at the luxurious spa, or take a scenic horse-drawn wagon ride through the valley. Other highlights include mountaintop yoga, lift access to Bald Mountain for 3,400 vertical feet of hiking and biking trails, a myriad of concerts with Grammy Award-winning artists, and Sun Valley on Ice featuring an all-star lineup of Olympic figure skaters at the outdoor ice rink. Pro tip: Look up! Thanks to the clean air and high elevation, stargazing in Sun Valley will take your breath away.

Vail, Colorado

Jack Affleck/Courtesy of Vail Resorts

When the mountains are blanketed in green and the wildflowers bloom under sunny, blue skies, it's a magical time to visit Vail. Visitors can explore Bavarian-inspired villages, have endless mountain and river adventures, and attend the GoPro Mountain Games, a big celebration of outdoor sports. Beyond its many acclaimed restaurants, the town also hosts several culinary events that showcase top local talent and Colorado-sourced produce, from a farm-to-table dinner series to the Vail Wine Classic in August. And be sure to catch a summer concert, comedy show, or dance performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, an extraordinary outdoor venue set under the stars and surrounded by majestic mountains.

Lake Tahoe, California

Courtesy of North Lake Tahoe

With stunning Sierra mountain scenery and the crystal-clear lake, North Lake Tahoe is a picturesque locale with a wide range of things to do. Visitors can take part in on-lake activities like rafting and stand-up paddleboarding, as well as biking, golfing, zip lining, and the Squaw Valley's newest outdoor adventure: a via ferrata, which combines climbing, hiking, and ascending an 800-foot vertical cliff. Other summertime draws include Shakespeare on the lake and plenty of live music experiences, from weekly concerts on the beach to festivals in the mountains. Pro tip: Don't miss raising a glass (or two) along the scenic Tahoe Rum Trail.

Whiteface, Lake Placid

Courtesy of Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism

Located in the small town of Wilmington near historic Lake Placid, Whiteface Mountain is an enchanting retreat for the whole family. Visitors can play nine-hole disc golf, fly fish on the Ausable River, dine at the highest food truck in New York, and take a gondola to the top of Little Whiteface. Soak up the scenery — from lush hardwood forests to spectacular waterfalls — on a guided nature walk or trek up Bear Den Mountain for a more challenging trail. And no trip to the Adirondacks is complete without a drive up the mountain along Veterans Memorial Highway to see the two-story stone castle and 360-degree panoramic views at the summit.

Beech Mountain, North Carolina

krblokhin/Getty Images

You may not think of North Carolina as winter sports destination, but Beech Mountain Resort has something for the entire family — in every season. Warm weather activities include disc golf on a newly redesigned course, mountain biking, and chairlift rides up to 5506' Skybar (named for its elevation) for food and drinks, live music, and tranquil yoga classes — all with panoramic Blue Ridge views. Pro tip: Be sure to stop at Beech Mountain Brewing Co. for a handcrafted brew and their famous beer cheese nachos.