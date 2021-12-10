This Ultra-exclusive Mountain Just Built a Stunning Après-ski Bar Made Entirely of Glass

The only way to end a day on the slopes.

In mid-December, The St. Regis Deer Valley will open its new après lounge, The Vintage Room, located directly on the resort's Ski Beach. And it's about as unique as a ski bar can get.

St. Regis Deer Valley's Vintage Room, an Apres Ski Lounge Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis Deer Valley

"The Vintage Room at The St. Regis Deer Valley is a stunning, clear, and heated 1,600-square-foot structure with vaulted ceilings located slopeside, along one of Deer Valley Resort's beautifully groomed ski runs," a spokesperson for the hotel shared with Travel + Leisure via email.

Ski directly to The Vintage Room doors from Deer Hollow ski run, rack your skis, and walk through one of three sets of double French doors to get to this slopeside paradise. (You can also use the walkway connecting the bar to the resort's main building, but where's the fun in that?)

Inside, guests are greeted by The Vintage Room's 30-foot wooden bar with a mixologist waiting to create a signature cocktail just for you. If you're feeling peckish, there's a raw bar, as well as heartier bites, like squid and octopus ceviche, Maine lobster salad, turkey chili, or creamy tomato soup with cheddar popcorn and sourdough croutons, among other sumptuous appetizers.

St. Regis Deer Valley's Vintage Room, an Apres Ski Lounge Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis Deer Valley

Two cocktails from St. Regis Deer Valley Credit: Courtesy of St. Regis Deer Valley

The new lounge also hosts a raised VIP area, providing a bird's-eye view of the festivities, as well as wine and Champagne service, cocktails, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Those looking for a breath of fresh air can head to the spacious outdoor deck, which is ideal for bluebird days. Don't worry, it comes with heated seats around a roaring fire pit to keep you warm and cozy after a day of skiing.