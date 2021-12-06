One of the World's Best Hotels Just Reopened With a New Penthouse Suite and Luxury Ski Packages

Winter is coming, and Badrutt's Palace Hotel is back to celebrate.

"St. Moritz has long been a sought-after destination for discerning U.S. travelers who visit the Engadin Valley for adventure, glamour, and luxury," Richard Leuenberger, managing director of Badrutt's Palace, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "We are thrilled to welcome back our international guests who return year after year to experience world-class accommodation, exquisite fine-dining and entertainment, indulgent wellness experiences, legendary service, and so much more."

Indoor pool at Badrutts Palace Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Badrutt's Palace Hotel

However, even returning guests will get to experience the 156-room property like it's the very first time, thanks to all the new updates. Those updates include the reopening of King's Social House, which is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus and is now under the direction of Jason Atherton, known for his Michelin-starred London restaurants.

Badrutt's Palace will now also offer the Luxury Ski Break package, which includes a three- or five-night stay, along with a Rolls-Royce pick up at St. Moritz station, butler service, a complimentary Corviglia area ski pass, fittings at the on-site ski shop, wellness treatments, and more.

And, for the first time, the Badrutt's Palace's dining and nightlife experience will extend to the slopes with the opening of its 10th restaurant, when it takes over management of the Paradiso Mountain Club & Restaurant St. Moritz. The new restaurant destination is only accessible by ski or chairlift in the midst of the Corviglia ski area and will host entertainment throughout the day.

St. Moritz Suite at Badrutts Palace Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Badrutt's Palace Hotel

Le Grand Hall at Badrutts Palace Hotel Credit: Paul Thuysbaert/Courtesy of Badrutt's Palace Hotel

Finally, this year, the hotel will reopen the Badrutt's Palace Tower Penthouse Apartment, which has only been available via private rental for the last three decades. The apartment has four bedrooms spread across 3,412 square feet on three levels, and two large tower balconies offering a next-level view.

The view from St. Moritz Suite at Badrutts Palace Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Badrutt's Palace Hotel