One of the World's Best Hotels Just Reopened With a New Penthouse Suite and Luxury Ski Packages
St. Moritz, Switzerland is the place to be this winter.
Winter is coming, and Badrutt's Palace Hotel is back to celebrate.
The famed World's Best Award-winning hotel in St. Moritz, Switzerland, reopened for the winter on Dec. 3, with all-new developments and a calendar filled with holiday celebrations and après-ski festivities.
"St. Moritz has long been a sought-after destination for discerning U.S. travelers who visit the Engadin Valley for adventure, glamour, and luxury," Richard Leuenberger, managing director of Badrutt's Palace, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "We are thrilled to welcome back our international guests who return year after year to experience world-class accommodation, exquisite fine-dining and entertainment, indulgent wellness experiences, legendary service, and so much more."
However, even returning guests will get to experience the 156-room property like it's the very first time, thanks to all the new updates. Those updates include the reopening of King's Social House, which is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus and is now under the direction of Jason Atherton, known for his Michelin-starred London restaurants.
Badrutt's Palace will now also offer the Luxury Ski Break package, which includes a three- or five-night stay, along with a Rolls-Royce pick up at St. Moritz station, butler service, a complimentary Corviglia area ski pass, fittings at the on-site ski shop, wellness treatments, and more.
And, for the first time, the Badrutt's Palace's dining and nightlife experience will extend to the slopes with the opening of its 10th restaurant, when it takes over management of the Paradiso Mountain Club & Restaurant St. Moritz. The new restaurant destination is only accessible by ski or chairlift in the midst of the Corviglia ski area and will host entertainment throughout the day.
Finally, this year, the hotel will reopen the Badrutt's Palace Tower Penthouse Apartment, which has only been available via private rental for the last three decades. The apartment has four bedrooms spread across 3,412 square feet on three levels, and two large tower balconies offering a next-level view.
The penthouse suite and new ski packages are just the beginning for Badrutt's Palace. Learn more about the new updates and events and check availability for the winter season (with rates beginning at $897 per night) on the hotel's website now.
