Skiers and riders have until May 30 to lock in the lowest price of the season.

The Epic Pass Is on Sale Now for Next Season — but Hurry, the Price Goes Up After Memorial Day

The weather may be getting warmer, but for skiers and riders looking to score a deal on lift tickets, the time to book is now with the Epic Pass set to increase in price after Memorial Day, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The pass, which is one of the best deals in skiing, is currently priced at $841 for unlimited and unrestricted access for the 2022/2023 season to 40 different mountain resorts throughout the United States and Canada and limited access to more than 80 resorts all over the world. May 30 will also mark the last day customers can put down $49 without having to make any more payments until September, according to Vail Resorts, which owns the Epic Pass.

"As this ski and ride season draws to a close, there is no better time to start dreaming and planning for next winter," Vail Resorts wrote in a statement provided to T+L. "Whether guests plan to ski and ride one day or every day, close to home or across the globe, there is an Epic Pass product designed to fit their needs, at an unmatched value and with incredible benefits."

In addition to a lift pass, Epic Pass holders also receive 20% off on-mountain food and beverages, lodging, group ski and ride lessons, equipment rentals, and more, according to the company. For those that cannot stay away from the mountains, pass holders also can take advantage of summer benefits like scenic gondola rides.

Epic Pass also offers lower-priced options like the Epic Local Pass, which is currently on sale for $626 and provides unlimited access to 29 resorts like Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado, as well as holiday-restricted access to others like Park City in Utah and Stowe in Vermont. The lowest cost option is the the Epic Day Pass, which starts as low as $44.

Last year, Vail Resorts decreased the price of an Epic Pass, and it remains well below the $979 price tag from 2020.