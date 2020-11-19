Richard Branson’s Swiss Ski Lodge Is Reopening — Here’s What You Get for $150,000

Sir Richard Branson is inviting you over to his place for the winter.

On Wednesday, Branson and his team announced his luxury private chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, known as The Lodge, is set to re-open on Dec. 13, 2020.

“Perched high in the Swiss Alps, and complete with nine stunning bedrooms and suites, an indoor pool, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, and a friendly team of experienced staff including Michelin-star trained chefs, The Lodge is a true alpine paradise, ideal for the ultimate luxury ski holiday,” the Virgin team explained in a statement.

Image zoom Credit: Virgin Limited Edition

The Lodge, which is part of the luxury collection of properties from Virgin Limited Edition, can be bought out in its entirety, making it an excellent escape for those looking to get away with their quarantine pod or for those just looking for a bit more solitude. The nine rooms, accommodating up to eighteen guests, start at $150,100 (£126,675) for a 7-night stay and are valid for arrivals from Dec. 13, 2020, through April 11, 2021.

For those looking to head to the Swiss Alps without renting the entire space, there is the option to book up to six of the rooms in the chalet starting at $123,000 (£92,895), or, up to four rooms starting at $100,600 (£76,005) for a seven-night stay. (Stays of three or four nights will also be possible for select dates in the season.)

These rates include accommodation, all meals (including a light lunch for those guests not eating on the mountain,) all drinks — including a wine list and house champagne — a dedicated team during the stay, driver service within Verbier, plus all local taxes.

“We are so excited to be re-opening our doors and welcoming our guests back for the winter season,” Ashley Walker, general manager at The Lodge, shared in a statement. “While The Lodge has been temporarily closed, there has been an enormous amount of work behind the scenes from our team to ensure we are in the very best position to welcome back our guests with meticulous safety and hygiene measures, ensuring complete peace of mind and trust in everything we do.”

To book, check out chalet’s website, or email, enquiries@virginlimitededition.com.