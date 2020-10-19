New York Will Allow Ski Resorts to Reopen on Nov. 6

Each location will have capacity limits and wearing a mask will be mandatory.

New York’s ski resorts will reopen next month with capacity restrictions in place and mandatory mask-wearing, the state’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.

On Nov. 6, all ski resorts in the state will welcome snow lovers back at a reduced capacity of 25% on peak days or if multiple trails are closed, according to the announcement. Indoor capacity will be limited to 50% and face masks will also be required.

In addition, lifts will be limited to those in the same party, lessons will be capped at no more than 10 people, and resorts must thoroughly clean and disinfect all rental equipment.

Of the opening of ski resorts, Cuomo said it “will allow New Yorkers to have some outdoor activity this winter without having to quarantine when they come back" as the state continues to update its list of states from which visitors are required to isolate.

Even before the state-mandated protocols, several popular mountains had already come up with their own set of rules to keep skiers and snowboarders safe. At Whiteface Mountain (one of the best slopes on the East Coast and close to the newly opened longest mountain coaster in North America), masks will be required to enter. And at Windham Mountain, another East Coast gem, the calendar will be split into “red” and “green” days, depending on if capacity restrictions are expected.

Similarly, Hunter Mountain will require reservations in advance to access the mountain.

New York’s ski resorts won’t be the only mountains in the country with a stringent list of COVID-19 safety measures in place. Both Vail Resorts, which uses the Epic Pass, and the Alterra Mountain Company, which uses the Ikon Pass, have come up with a list of strict protocols for their mountains throughout the country.