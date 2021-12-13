Big Sky, Montana Gets a New Ski-in, Ski-out Resort This Week

Montage Hotels & Resorts is giving us all one more reason to book a trip to Big Sky, Montana this winter.

On Dec. 15, Montage Big Sky will officially open its doors, welcoming guests to the new mountain oasis. Located within Montana's 3,530-acre Spanish Peaks area, the new hotel features 139 guest rooms, suites, and residences, which all come with what the company describes as "mountain modern design," thanks to the work of Hart Howerton Architects Design. The interiors, by Brayton Hughes Design Studios, are decked out in a timeless palette of neutral earth tones inspired by the natural setting outside the hotel's doors.

The lobby bar at Montage Big Sky Credit: Courtesy of Montage Big Sky

At the resort, guests can indulge their mountainside fantasies, including ski-in, ski-out access to Big Sky Resort's 5,800 skiable acres in the winter, and access to Spanish Peaks Mountain Club's 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course in the warmer months.

Interior of a guest bedroom at Montage Big Sky Credit: Courtesy of Montage Big Sky

Interior of the living room at Montage Big Sky Credit: Courtesy of Montage Big Sky

Guests who want to see even more of the great outdoors can head out for a hiking, mountain biking, or Nordic skiing and snowshoeing adventure along the miles of trails surrounding the resort. And, when the weather is right, guests can take to one of the three world-renowned fly-fishing rivers passing through the Big Sky region.

After a day of adventure, guests can return for a bite to eat at the hotel's signature restaurant, Cortina, grab an après-ski drink at the lobby bar and lounge, Alpenglow, or snag something a little more casual at Backcast Bar & Grill, the resort's pub. Then, guests can go have a bit more fun in the hotel's recreation room, which comes complete with its own bowling alley.

The spa at Montage Big Sky Credit: Courtesy of Montage Big Sky

Prefer to après with a massage? You can do just that at the signature Spa Montage, where they're using locally sourced products and Valmont Cosmetics skin care to soothe whatever aches.