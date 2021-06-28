The Montage Big Sky Is Opening Just in Time for a Winter Vacation

It's time to get out and explore wide-open spaces once again. And there's no better place to do just that than the new Montage Big Sky.

Centrally located in Big Sky, Montana, surrounded by endless wooded landscapes, the Montage Big Sky is ready to take your reservations.

Montage opens in Big Sky Montana opens Credit: Courtesy of Montage Big Sky

Designed by Hart Howerton Architects Design, with interiors by BraytonHughes Design Studios, Montage Big Sky will feature 150 guest rooms and suites as well as 39 Montage Residences. Each room, the hotel explains, showcases the region's "rustic charm and stately elegance" to create a warm and home-like feel for guests.

Montage opens in Big Sky Montana opens Credit: Courtesy of Montage Big Sky

Guests, residence owners, and members of the local community will all have access to the hotel's amenities, which include six dining venues like its signature restaurant Cortina where "the timeless flavors of Northern Italy meets the rich seasonal bounty of Montana." Guests can also dine at Alpenglow, a lobby bar; The Living Room, a living room-inspired lounge featuring bourbon high-tea service; Backcast Bar & Grill, an après ski pub; Beartooth Pub & Rec, a dining spot specializing in wood-fired pizzas; and more. Of course, all are welcome to indulge in the property's indoor lap pool, family swimming pool, fitness center, and signature Spa Montage as well.

Montage opens in Big Sky Montana opens Credit: Courtesy of Montage Big Sky

The new resort is also tailor-made for family fun with its immersive children's program, Paintbox, which brings kids on both indoor and outdoor adventures. Families can also spend time at Montage Ski Beach, a one-of-a-kind recreation space with a 450-foot tubing hill, snow play, snow bike area, and more.

Montage opens in Big Sky Montana opens Credit: Courtesy of Montage Big Sky

And, of course, the resort will offer ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort's 5,800 skiable acres and direct access to Spanish Peaks Mountain Club's 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, which both include access to world-class hiking, Nordic skiing, and snowboarding, as well.