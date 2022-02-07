This Under-the-radar California Mountain Has a New Whiskey Bar You Can Ski Directly Into

The High West Saloon has long been a not-to-miss après-ski destination in Park City, Utah. The distillery makes fantastic whiskey — and it happens to sit at the base of the mountain, with plenty of space for people to spread out and raise a glass after an epic day on the slopes. It's an atmosphere so fantastic that the folks from High West figured they could take their show on the road. So this winter, they've headed even farther west to Mammoth Mountain in California.

Mammoth Mountain's High West Whiskey Outpost during the winter ski season Credit: Courtesy of High West Whiskey

At Mammoth, guests can experience two High West pop-up whiskey lounges serving up hot toddies to keep you warm. The first is Bar Crawler at The Outpost. To get there, you have to venture to the backside of the mountain, where you can ski right up to the bar. Once you've hopped out of your skis or snowboard, you'll be rewarded with both a lovely drink menu, including favorites like old fashioneds, horse's necks, and of course, hot toddies, a hearty bite to eat, and a stunning view of the snow-capped mountains and valleys. The pop-up is open every Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you don't make it to the back of the mountain, you can always hit the second High West lounge; for après-ski sips, skiers and riders can head to The Dry Creek Bar Deck at Mammoth Mountain Inn for more High West-style hospitality. This Western-inspired whiskey lounge also features High West specialty cocktails and is open every Thursday to Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.

