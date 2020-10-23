Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Luxury Cabin Comes With an Entire Ski Mountain Just for You — and It's Only $100 a Night

The biggest trend in vacations this winter will likely be finding ways to get as far away from other people as possible. And sure, there are a number of stellar hotels and vacation rentals that can help people have a socially distanced vacation, but perhaps none are as spectacular as this ski-in, ski-out chalet that comes with its own mountain. Yes, an entire mountain just for you and your crew. And you could even rent it for just $100 a night for a limited time.

Starting on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. ET, the home will open for booking for one extremely lucky family who can rent the million-dollar experience for just $100 a night. The group who scores the listing will also gain access to Eagle Point Resort in Beaver, Utah. And, with the listing, the guests will get access to the resort for an entire day just for them and their pod.

“Demand for Vrbo properties in mountain destinations within driving distance from home is higher this year, and homes are quickly booking up,” Melanie Fish, Vrbo’s travel expert shared in a statement. “To inspire families to start planning their ski vacations, we created a one-time-only listing that combines everything people love about a winter getaway in a Vrbo: privacy, breathtaking natural beauty, access to the outdoors, room to spread out, and an opportunity to make some epic memories together.”

Shane Gadbaw, the owner of Eagle Point Resort, echoed Fish’s commitment to wanting to create an unforgettable winter experience for one family during these chaotic times.

“Skiing at Eagle Point is always a memory-making adventure filled with stunning pine trees, plenty of Utah’s ‘greatest snow on Earth,’ and all surrounded by 12,000-foot peaks. We love to share that experience with guests, which is why we happily partnered with Vrbo to offer one lucky family the mountain all to themselves,” he said. “Our resort is considered a perfect getaway from the crowded slopes, and now we are offering this unique experience consisting of some next-level social distancing. We never have lift lines and certainly won’t this day."

