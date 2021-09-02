Club Med Is Opening Its First All-inclusive Ski Resort in Canada

Now that Canada's borders are officially reopened to vaccinated American travelers it's time to start planning your escape to The Great White North. And for skiers, there's no better spot to plan a trip to than the new Club Med Québec, Club Med's first ski resort in North America.

Opening Dec. 3, 2021, Club Med Québec is a spot that will "provide guests with all the comforts and luxuries of an all-inclusive vacation while also allowing travelers the opportunity to immerse themselves in Canadian culture."

Set on more than 300 acres of land with sweeping views of the St. Lawrence River, the resort will offer an all-inclusive ski package that comes with one of its 300 thoughtfully designed rooms in colors "that echo the character of the region with the colors of Québec," the hotel explained in a statement. (By the way, those colors are winter white, twilight blue, and yellow sun.) The hotel's suites also come with the added bonus of seating areas and leather furnishings to relax on after a long day on the slopes.

Renderings of the Club Med Ski Resort set to open in Canada Credit: Courtesy of Club Med

The package also includes unlimited ski-in/ski-out access, lift tickets, and group ski and snowboard lessons at no added cost. Other activities include ice skating, snowshoeing, dog sledding, and Nordic walking for those who want something a little different.

Renderings of the Club Med Ski Resort set to open in Canada Credit: Courtesy of Club Med

After a long day of adventuring, guests can dig into locally inspired food from the resort's family restaurant Terroir & Co. There, dining is a participatory event, where kids and parents will enjoy preparing meals together full of fondue and raclette, local Québec cheeses and charcuteries, and can even take a bite of Québec's famous maple taffy.

Renderings of the Club Med Ski Resort set to open in Canada Credit: Courtesy of Club Med

Those who need to soothe their aches and pains can do so in the report's private wellness area featuring a Club Med Spa by Sothys and take in the view on its 100-square-meter terrace that comes complete with a jacuzzi overlooking the Charlevoix region. Odds are you'll love it so much you'll want to come back in the summer months too and experience the resort's guided hiking tours and whale watching events.