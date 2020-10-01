This Chocolate Orange-themed Hotel Room in France Is Every Candy Lover’s Dream

If chocolate oranges are your favorite Christmas treat, you might want to start planning a trip to France for the holiday season.

Club Med’s brand new ski resort, La Rosière, located in Montvalezan, in southeastern France, is debuting the world’s first chocolate orange-themed hotel room in honor of the holiday season.

This new experience lets chocolate lovers indulge in their favorite treat while also enjoying a ski holiday in the French Alps. The hotel room itself is chock-full of candy inspired decor, amenities, and yes, a lot of chocolate orange delicacies.

Image zoom Courtesy of Club Med

The room itself is decked out in orange, blue, and chocolatey brown decor. The bright orange bedding is balanced with pops of blue and framed by a headboard that is made to look like chocolate orange slices — there’s even a chocolate orange scented toilet roll. The room is also decorated for the Christmas season, with stockings, colorful lights, and a tree decorated with actual chocolate oranges as well.

But beyond the atmosphere, guests can also indulge in a special chocolate orange cocktail (or hot chocolate), and each guest receives their own personalized stocking filled with chocolatey treats. The room also includes room service of chocolate orange-themed refreshments, including chocolate orange hot chocolate and chocolate orange truffles.

And when they’re ready to hit the slopes, guests will get their own sets of chocolate orange skis.

The resort itself also has lots of amenities to enjoy, including a ski lodge with a bar and restaurant, a spa with wellness packages, skiing and snowboarding lessons, walking and hiking trails, yoga and fitness classes, and of course, gorgeous mountain views of the Alps everywhere.