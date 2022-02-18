The project is set to be complete in 2025.

Big Sky Is Launching a New Network of Gondolas and Trams for Year-round Transport to the Summit

The gondolas coming up and down the mountain at Big Sky Resort

The gondolas coming up and down the mountain at Big Sky Resort

Big Sky, Montana is making big improvements including a new network of gondolas and trams, the mountain resort shared with Travel + Leisure.

The new gondola network, which is expected to break ground this summer, will offer year-round visitor access to the summit of Lone Mountain for the first time ever. Views from the top will offer 360-degree panoramas of three states, and two different national parks. The revamped system will include a two-stage gondola that will replace the existing explorer chair, which has been operating since the resort opened in 1973, according to the mountain.

The new system will extend from the bowl connecting it via tram to the lower terminal. Other new features will include a mid-station learning center, several new restaurant facilities, and to top it all off, a new all-glass viewing platform.

The gondolas coming in and out of the terminal at Big Sky Resort Credit: Courtesy of Big Sky Resort

"The new lift system from the base area to the summit of Lone Peak will revolutionize the way we access 'America's Matterhorn' in both winter and summer," Taylor Middleton, the president and COO of Big Sky Resort, said in a statement provided to T+L. "In creating this must-do experience accessible to all, we will offer the premier high-alpine experience on Montana's highest scenic overlook."

When the project is complete in 2025, that part of the mountain will finally be open to year-round, non-rider, and summer access for the first time.

During Montana's famous winters, the new mid-station will become an on-mountain learning center featuring magic carpets, a rental location, as well as a dining area. In the summer, this area will become a base for all things adventure like mountain biking, hiking, and zip-lining.

Additionally, the resort plans to open a summit terminal with even more food and beverage options.