Known for maple syrup, Ben and Jerry's ice cream, and breweries galore, Vermont has a lot to offer tourists. Even though it's a great destination to visit throughout the year, the state really shines during the winter months, when visitors flock to its snow covered mountains.

Don your best puffy jacket and head to one of these Vermont ski resorts, where you can burn some calories on the slopes (to make room for all that maple syrup, of course) and take in the festive energy that comes along with fresh white snow and family-friendly activities.

These resorts are home to some of the best skiing in Vermont, but they also offer a ton of exciting activities off the slopes. For a thrill, go tubing at Smugglers' Notch Resort, or make time to relax and sip a local craft beer during après-ski at Stowe. See the mountain in a unique light with a snowcat-drawn sleigh ride for a leisurely day exploring Killington Resort.

Dress warmly and visit one of these eight best Vermont ski resorts to make all your winter wonderland dreams come true.

Okemo Mountain Resort

Okemo, Vermont Credit: Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Test your ski skills on 121 trails, slopes, and glades at this Vermont resort boasting 2,200 feet of elevation. Head there from early November to mid-April for beautiful winter downhill skiing. You can even celebrate New Year's Eve on the slopes with a magic show, trivia, and an early evening DJ dance party (so you're ready to get back on your skis bright and early on New Year's Day).

Find it: Okemo, 77 Okemo Ridge Road, Ludlow, VT

Stowe Mountain Resort

Stowe, Vermont Credit: Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Soak up the charm of this mountain resort by enjoying some of its family-friendly activities on and off the slopes. Lace up your skates and hit the complimentary ice skating rink in the wintry village, or take a horse-drawn sleigh ride at nearby Trapp Family Lodge. Head up the mountain — you can ski from as high as 3,625 feet — and take one of the 116 different trails down, making the most of this East Coast ski paradise. Later, warm up with a Vermont craft beer at the WhistlePig Pavilion for the perfect après-ski evening.

Find it: Stowe, 5781 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT

Killington Resort

Killington, Vermont Credit: Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Ski bums will have plenty of choice with this mountain's 212 trails with a whopping 4,241-foot elevation. But not to worry if skiing or snowboarding downhill isn't your thing — Killington offers plenty of other things to do. Get your blood pumping with a ride on the exhilarating 4,800-foot-long outdoor Beast Mountain Coaster, take a scenic gondola ride to breathe in the crisp mountain air and enjoy incredible views, or head out on a snowcat-drawn sleigh ride.

Find it: Killington Resort, 4763 Killington Road, Killington, VT

Sugarbush Resort

Sugarbush, Vermont Credit: Getty Images

This resort features two mountains, three terrain parks, and six peaks on more than 4,000 acres — meaning you won't run out of great trails to explore. Try out snowshoeing with a guided tour where you can look for signs of black bears, moose, deer, coyote, and bobcats, or go for a ride in a cabin cat for a unique perspective on the snowy terrain.

Find it: Sugarbush Resort, 102 Forest Drive, Warren, VT

Stratton Mountain Resort

Stratton, Vermont Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

This southern Vermont ski resort first opened in 1961 with only eight trails. Today, the resort boasts some of the best skiing in Vermont, with 99 trails and complimentary mountain tours to familiarize yourself with the surroundings. Celebrate local flavors at the annual Taste of Vermont event in December, or visit in April for the WinterWonderGrass music festival, where you'll watch at least 10 different bands perform while sampling beer from local and regional craft breweries.

Find it: Stratton Mountain Resort, 5 Village Lodge Road, Stratton Mountain, VT

Smugglers' Notch Resort

Smuggler's Notch Credit: National Geographic Image Collection/Alamy Stock Photo

This northern Vermont ski resort prides itself on being family-friendly and offering a number of exciting activities for children. While grown-ups are out taking advantage of the resort's 78 trails sprawled across 300 acres, kids can take ski lessons, enjoy free hot chocolate at the nightly bonfire, slide down a hill in a snow tube, or participate in Kids' Night Out — complete with pizza and laser tag — so the adults can enjoy some quiet time.

Find it: Smugglers' Notch Resort, 4323 Vermont Route 108 South, Jeffersonville, VT

Mount Snow

Mount Snow, Vermont Credit: Courtesy of Mount Snow

There are 600 skiable acres and 37 miles of trails at this resort, located only 2 and a half hours from Boston. If downhill skiing isn't your thing, try cross-country skiing through the peaceful woods, or team up with some Siberian huskies for a sled ride through the winter wonderland. Spend your night hurtling down the 11-lane tubing park for a fun and festive evening covered in snow.

Find it: Mount Snow, 39 Mount Snow Road, West Dover, VT

Jay Peak Resort

Jay Peak Credit: Getty Images/First Light

Skiing and swimming in the same day? Jay Peak offers the best of both worlds with 50 miles of trails, plus an indoor water park (complete with hot tubs and a "Big River") that is perfect for warming up after a long day on the slopes. If that's not enough excitement for you, rent a fat bike and explore the snowy trails filled with rolling hills and steep pitches.