Travelers loyal to the Hilton brand will soon have new accommodation options in the Big Apple as the company expands its footprint with the debut of Motto New York City Chelsea.

Set for its grand opening on Jan. 12, the new Motto by Hilton property will feature 374 rooms in Manhattan's centrally located Chelsea neighborhood. With the city's coveted arts district as their home base, guests at Motto will find themselves just a short walk away from must-visit landmarks like the High Line and Chelsea Market, a popular food hall and shopping center. Sought-after restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries are also a short walk from the hotel, and the multiple transit stations nearby make it easy to leave Chelsea and explore other NYC neighborhoods.

Exterior of Motto hotel in Chelsea and the interior lobby lounge with a pink sunken couch Credit: Courtesy of Motto Chelsea

"We are thrilled to welcome guests to Motto New York City Chelsea, a major milestone for this quickly growing brand as it's Hilton's first lifestyle hotel in New York City," said Tripp McLaughlin, global head of Motto by Hilton, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "This new property takes the best elements of a lifestyle hotel, as it's centrally located in one of the city's most desirable areas, incorporates unique and modern design elements, and encourages guests to connect with the neighborhood culture by providing them with authentic and locally minded experiences."

In line to be the next neighborhood hot spot, Motto Chelsea welcomes travelers with more than just a lobby for checking in and out of the hotel. Guests can grab a seat at the coffee bar, or stick around for a while to socialize in the sunken conversation pit. The hotel will also feature a full-service restaurant, craft bar, and lounge designed and operated by Fabio Viviani from Top Chef. The menu will offer elevated takes on the chef's favorite comfort foods.

Interior king guest room at Motto Chelsea Credit: Sarah Daneke

When it comes time to rest, Motto Chelsea guests will find travel-sized rooms designed with flexibility in mind. Rooms will offer a variety of sleeping setups, including rooms with king bunk beds or king Murphy beds that stows into the wall. The hotel also offers 19 sets of connecting rooms, allowing families and friend groups to book up blocks together.

Motto Chelsea joins Motto by Hilton Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square and Motto by Hilton Washington DC City Center as the third property in this relatively new portfolio from Hilton, which launched in 2018. For more information about Motto Chelsea, visit the hotel's official website here.