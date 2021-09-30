Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These 10 Five-star Hotels Around the World Cost Less Than $40 Per Night

There's nothing quite like spending the night at a five-star hotel — the sheets are a little softer, the decor a bit more grand, and the service more refined. But high-end accommodations don't come cheap, and most five-star hotels charge hundreds or thousands of dollars for a single night. However, some properties around the world offer five-star experiences alongside surprisingly low rates.

World Map of The Cheapest Five Star Hotel in Every Country Credit: Courtesy of Top Dollar

To find out exactly where these affordable yet refined properties are located, the team at Top Dollar used Hotels.com to search for one-night stays at five-star hotels in July 2021, discovering the cheapest, five-star accommodations in the world.

1. Novotel Ahmedabad Hotel in Ahmedabad, India

Novotel Ahmedabad Hotel the #1 cheapest 5 star hotel in the world Credit: Courtesy of Top Dollar

Cost Per Night: $28/night

A five-star hotel for under $30 a night? Believe it. The super-luxe, five-star Novotel Ahmedabad Hotel makes staying an extra night easier than ever, thanks to its great rate, open-air pool, and on-site restaurant serving Japanese and Korean cuisine.

2. The Royal Surakarta Heritage — MGallery Collection in Surakarta, Indonesia

Cost Per Night: $30/night

Located on the island of Java (just west of Bali), this five-star boutique hotel is perfectly situated near the Mangkunegaran Palace and 19th-century Radya Pustaka Museum. This luxurious property boasts a semi-outdoor swimming pool, beautiful spa, and luxurious Javanese decor.

3. Grand Mercure Maha Cipta Medan Angkasa in Medan, Indonesia

Cost Per Night: $32/night

If you want to go big, forget the $32 per night room and splurge on what is heralded as the biggest presidential suite in Medan, with over 3,450 square feet of space. Either way, you'll be treated to 24/7 room service, a next-level buffet breakfast, and a beautiful spa area with a sauna and steam room.

4. Hotel İçkale Ankara in Ankara, Turkey

Cost Per Night: $32/night

Don't let its affordability fool you, the Hotel İçkale Ankara offers a refined experience that showcases traditional Turkish furnishings, a beautiful spa and indoor pool, and a restaurant that will make it all too easy to hide out in your wonderful (and affordable) five-star world.

5. The Raweekanlaya in Bangkok, Thailand

Cost Per Night: $32/night

You can have it all during your next stay in Bangkok — a refined five-star experience and a central location without the hefty price tag. This airy, crisp hotel is situated in a 19th-century building that's within walking distance of The Grand Palace and the National Museum Bangkok.

6. Sürmeli Adana Hotel in Adana, Turkey

Cost Per Night: $36/night

This stunning property in the southern Turkish city of Adana has a welcoming, down-to-earth feel, even as it boasts a five-star level of service and amenities like complimentary breakfast, an outdoor pool with a bar, an authentic Turkish bath, and easy access to Ulu Cami, a 16th-century mosque.

7. Pullman Bali Legian Beach in Legian, Indonesia

Cost Per Night: $36/night

If you love the beach, look no further. This Indonesia hotel is a six-minute walk from Kuta Beach — home to endless surfing and stunning sunsets. The Pullman itself offers guests private balconies or terraces, two chic restaurants, and a rooftop infinity pool with sea views.

8. Grand Venus La Residence in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Cost Per Night: $39/night

While you're likely in town to see the ruins of Angkor Wat (something you won't want to miss), you may have a hard time leaving Grand Venus La Residence. The five-star hotel has a beautiful outdoor pool, stellar service, and spacious rooms.

9. Grand Elysee La Residence in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Cost Per Night: $39/night

On the other side of Siem Reap lies the Grand Elysee La Residence. This property is a bit further from Angkor Wat, but it's situated near the city's bustling downtown and market area. Rooms at this five-star hotel offer balconies or terraces, an outdoor pool with sundeck, and added perks like bike rentals.

10. Angkor Aurora in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Cost Per Night: $39/night