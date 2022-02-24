This Luxury Maui Hotel Just Debuted Its First Residence With a Private Infinity Pool — Plus Ocean Views and In-suite Luaus

Maui's eastern coast has a fresh dose of serenity at Montage Kapalua Bay's newest private residence. The 2,900-square-foot space dubbed the Wailohia Grand Residence is a Hawaiian haven with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and expansive windows with views of neighboring Molokai Island. And best of all: it has its own private infinity pool and hot tub.

Located on the northwestern corner of the Maui, tucked beyond the West Maui Forest Reserve along Namalu Bay, the resort's 24 acres already offer a calm seclusion with all the essential amenities, including a spa, beach club, general store, 8,500-square-foot pool, and four restaurants. But its residences one-up that experience by offering privacy among all those luxurious touches.

New luxury residence at Montage Kapalua Bay Credit: Courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay

New luxury residence at Montage Kapalua Bay Credit: Courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay

The three-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom Wailohia Grand Residence sports two king-sized and two full-sized beds (plus a queen-sized sofa bed) to sleep up to eight guests in the light-soaked property. Also adding to the ease of use is private underground parking, a fully equipped kitchen, and marble bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. In addition to the private pool, the other standout feature is a furnished lanai (an open porch) on the garden level.

New luxury residence at Montage Kapalua Bay Credit: Courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay

New luxury residence at Montage Kapalua Bay Credit: Courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay

The resort also offers unique experiences served up right inside your own space, including The Chef's Table in Your Residence with chef Riko Bartolome. It takes place either in the residence's kitchen, with small plates, wine pairings, an open bar, and live music, or outside with a heritage cooking lesson demonstrating Hawaiian traditions, featuring local fish, poke, prawns, pork, and tropical fruit. Also available in-suite is a private luau (with local food, of course), as well as exercise equipment like Peloton bikes, Hypervolt massage tools, weights, and yoga accoutrements delivered to the room.