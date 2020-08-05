A New Ultra-luxury Private Island Retreat Is Coming to the Bahamas — Take a Look

Social distancing suddenly doesn’t look so bad when you look at places like the all-new Montage Cay.

In early August, Montage Hotels & Resorts announced its latest project, Montage Cay, a 48-acre private-island resort and residential community in The Abacos Islands in the Bahamas that is slated to open in 2023.

Montage Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Sterling Global Financial, are moving forward to completely redevelop the island over the next few years. Once completed, the new space will include seven private beaches, natural landscaping, and plenty of views of the gorgeous turquoise waters surrounding the island.

Image zoom Courtesy of Montage Cay

“We are honored to partner with the team at Sterling Global to bring Montage Cay to life and introduce our first Caribbean resort,” Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Montage International, shared in a statement. “Surrounded by calm waters, warm breezes and panoramic beauty, Montage Cay will perfectly combine its breathtaking setting with signature Montage amenities and service. We have designed the resort to take full advantage of the island’s natural beauty, setting the stage for one of the finest ultra-luxury resorts in the Caribbean. We are grateful to the Bahamian community for their warm welcome and look forward to bringing Montage to this special part of the world.”

The team added, the new hotel and residence will come with the “unparalleled service” guests have come to expect at its other properties. Adding it will be “remote yet accessible” as it sits less than one mile off the coast of Marsh Harbour.

In total, the resort will feature 50 all-suite accommodations and a smaller number of Montage Residences. The island will also come with a 46-slip marina that can accommodate vessels with up to 110-foot anchors. It will, of course, also come with a number of restaurant and bar experiences, full-service spa, fitness center, swimming pools, and much more.

“We are honored to be partners with Montage International in the development of this spectacular project,” David Kosoy, Executive Chairman & Founder of Sterling Global Financial, shared in the statement. “I am confident that the combination of Sterling’s development expertise and Montage’s operational expertise will result in an unparalleled private island escape and community that will set a new standard for luxury living.”