London's Artsy Shoreditch District Is Getting a New Lifestyle Hotel

One of London's trendiest districts is getting a new hotel with the Aug. 2 opening of the Mondrian Shoreditch London.

Owned by the Reuben brothers, this lifestyle hotel recently underwent a complete redesign by Goddard Littlefair, an award-winning interior design studio in London, in preparation for its debut as a Mondrian property. The Accor group, the parent company of the Mondrian, acquired Sbe's hotel brands, and plans to continue expanding its footprint in the hospitality landscape with more properties like this one.

Lobby at Mondrian Shoreditch Credit: Mondrian Shoreditch

"We are delighted to be partnering with Accor and Sbe to open a European flagship Mondrian hotel, which will enhance Shoreditch's already thriving artistic contribution to our capital," The Reuben brothers said in a press release. "Mondrian Shoreditch will be a go-to luxury lifestyle brand for culinary and culture seekers from all over the world."

The Mondrian Shoreditch London features 120 bedrooms, including 13 suites, and sits in the middle of Shoreditch, a hub of art and culture in East London. To infuse the neighborhood's creative energy into the property, the Mondrian Shoreditch plans to partner with local personalities and brands to bring artistic pop-ups and live performances in The Screening Room, a private room and bar at the hotel. The property will also offer a coworking space and a members' rooftop pool and lounge that can be enjoyed by both guests and locals alike.

Another major draw of this new property is the food and beverage programming. A new all-day cafe and cocktail bar will serve dishes and drinks made with locally sourced products from independent suppliers like farmers, growers, and community bakers. For breakfast, guests can head to the rooftop eatery Altitude at The Curtain. Normally, this rooftop is reserved for members of The Curtain, the hotel's private members' club.

Rose lounge with bar at Mondrian Shoreditch Credit: Mondrian Shoreditch

The crowning jewel of the culinary offerings, however, can be found on the lower level at BiBo, the first U.K. restaurant by the world-famous chef Dani Garcia. BiBo, a Spanish kitchen serving tapas, also offers courtyard seating.

Nightly rates at Mondrian Shoreditch London start at £299, inclusive of VAT (about $415 USD) and breakfast. For more information, visit the property's website.