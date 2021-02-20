On a Family Trip Gone Awry, One Writer Learns to Finally Embrace the Unexpected

After lunch, we returned to our room. My older son made the cogent argument that it was cold and that the pool was practically empty and it was vacation and couldn't we pleeeeeeease go swimming? My husband and I looked at each other. There were worse things in the world than lying on an indoor chaise and watching our kids play in the pool. We slumped magnificently in our chairs as the light drifted in through the windows to the soft sound of splashing. My body relented and I fell asleep. When I woke up, I realized that we'd not only missed the 3 p.m. hike but were, in fact, in danger of being late for our 6 p.m. dinner reservation.