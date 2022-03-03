These Dreamy, Midcentury Modern-inspired Cabins Are Nestled in an Idyllic California Mountain Town

Big Bear Lake has long been a favorite mountain escape for southern Californians, a complete change of scenery just two hours to the northeast of the crowded freeways of L.A. This trio of cabins in the San Bernardino National Forest, dubbed the Midnight Moon Cabins, leans into the laid-back lake life vibe, but with upscale features to ensure all the conveniences of a luxury rental.

Owned and curated by California entrepreneur and interior designer Sarah Salvatore, the cabins have been a passion project that started with one cabin in 2018. "Midnight Moon Cabins was born out of a dream I had that was shared and nurtured by my husband Troy [MacCubbin] — a fiercely faithful, brave, and bold partner who believed in me so wholeheartedly and pushed me to be my bravest and best self," she said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure.

Midnight Moon cabins in Big Bear, California - modern, black exteriors and chic mid century inspired interiors Credit: Gianna Christina Photo

That led her to use her love of design, architecture, and home renovation to transform the three "dated and old-fashioned" cabins into the masterpieces they are today. "Our goal was to bring the Big Bear cabin experience into modern times while fully preserving the outdoorsy, all-natural mountain resort ambiance that defines the area," she said.

Though they all have midcentury modern decorations and minimalist designs, each of the cabins achieves that goal in a different way. The newest one, Moondance, is all about comfort, with two bedrooms that can sleep up to five guests, featuring stunning mountain views. Moonshine is the largest of the cabins with three bedrooms: one with a king, one with a queen, and one with twin bunk beds, sleeping up to six people. Firefly is a dog-friendly A-frame cabin and can sleep up to five people with a room with a king bed and a loft with a queen and two twin beds.

They're all located among the pine trees in the convenient neighborhood of Lower Moonridge close to Bear Mountain Ski Resort and Big Bear Zoo, and a short drive to the lake. And as an eco-friendly touch, each of the cabins has EV chargers. Rates range from $299 to $499 per night.

