These Dreamy, Midcentury Modern-inspired Cabins Are Nestled in an Idyllic California Mountain Town
Big Bear Lake has long been a favorite mountain escape for southern Californians, a complete change of scenery just two hours to the northeast of the crowded freeways of L.A. This trio of cabins in the San Bernardino National Forest, dubbed the Midnight Moon Cabins, leans into the laid-back lake life vibe, but with upscale features to ensure all the conveniences of a luxury rental.
Owned and curated by California entrepreneur and interior designer Sarah Salvatore, the cabins have been a passion project that started with one cabin in 2018. "Midnight Moon Cabins was born out of a dream I had that was shared and nurtured by my husband Troy [MacCubbin] — a fiercely faithful, brave, and bold partner who believed in me so wholeheartedly and pushed me to be my bravest and best self," she said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure.
That led her to use her love of design, architecture, and home renovation to transform the three "dated and old-fashioned" cabins into the masterpieces they are today. "Our goal was to bring the Big Bear cabin experience into modern times while fully preserving the outdoorsy, all-natural mountain resort ambiance that defines the area," she said.
Though they all have midcentury modern decorations and minimalist designs, each of the cabins achieves that goal in a different way. The newest one, Moondance, is all about comfort, with two bedrooms that can sleep up to five guests, featuring stunning mountain views. Moonshine is the largest of the cabins with three bedrooms: one with a king, one with a queen, and one with twin bunk beds, sleeping up to six people. Firefly is a dog-friendly A-frame cabin and can sleep up to five people with a room with a king bed and a loft with a queen and two twin beds.
They're all located among the pine trees in the convenient neighborhood of Lower Moonridge close to Bear Mountain Ski Resort and Big Bear Zoo, and a short drive to the lake. And as an eco-friendly touch, each of the cabins has EV chargers. Rates range from $299 to $499 per night.
"Today, our original dream has come true beyond our wildest expectations thanks to our cherished friends and neighbors in Big Bear as well as the wonderfully supportive guests we've welcomed over the past three years who make running Midnight Moon Cabins a genuine labor of love each and every day," Salvatore said. "Whether you're searching for the perfect romantic getaway in the mountains or a place to bring the whole family, Midnight Moon Cabins has got you covered. Adventurous couples can enjoy a day on the slopes or a romantic hike in the area. If cozy fireplaces and lazy snow days wrapped in luxe bedding are your style, then this is exactly where you will want to be."