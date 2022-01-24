MGM will soon allow non-gamers to take advantage of its popular rewards program.

MGM Resorts Is Expanding Its Membership Rewards Program — What to Know

MGM Resorts will soon allow non-gaming customers to earn rewards points to use on free food, hotel stays, and more.

Starting Feb. 1, both gaming and non-gaming guests will be able to participate in the MGM Rewards program, earning points on nearly everything they pay for from restaurants to table games, the company recently announced.

"MGM Resorts boasts an unrivaled collection of resorts and amenities for our guests from around the world. As every guest experiences our properties in unique ways, MGM Rewards is designed to recognize and reward every member with experiences uniquely suited to their preferences, whether that's attending an incredible concert, enjoying a world-class meal or staying in a luxury suite," Anil Mansukhani, MGM Resorts' vice president of loyalty marketing, said in a statement. "MGM Rewards was developed as a direct result of customer feedback and now offers more ways to earn, more ways to redeem, and more exclusive benefits at MGM Resorts' 20 destinations nationwide."

The MGM Rewards Points are redeemable for perks like complimentary food and drinks, entertainment, and hotel stays.

Skyline Terrace Suite Balcony at MGM Grand Credit: Levi Ellyson/Courtesy of MGM Resorts

Loyal customers who reach certain membership tiers will receive enviable benefits like waived resort fees for Gold members, complimentary tickets to certain concerts for Pearl members, and advanced suite upgrades for up to three nights for Platinum members. In total, there are five membership tiers: Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum, and NOIR.

Points can be earned at all domestic MGM Resorts destinations, including the Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, and the Borgata in Atlantic City.

In addition to expanding the membership program, MGM Resorts will allow customers who play slots to earn Slot Dollars.

To celebrate, the company has also extended its earning window, allowing customers who earn points through the end of the month to count toward both 2022 and 2023 Tier Status earning.