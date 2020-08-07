What happens in Vegas could be broadcasted in the company Zoom meeting.

Work From a Poolside Cabana and Get an ‘Executive Assistant’ With MGM Resorts’ New ‘Work From Vegas’ Package

MGM Resorts in Las Vegas is introducing a new program encouraging travelers to book a hotel room and "Work From Vegas." The “Viva Las Office” program offers rooms at the Bellagio and ARIA, with special perks for workers, like extended check in and check out hours and a dedicated “executive assistant.”

“We understand that working from home every day can become taxing and monotonous, and we are excited to offer a safe and curated experience here at Bellagio and ARIA that combines work and play,” Atif Rafiq, President of Commercial and Growth for MGM Resorts, said in a statement. “These packages are designed to offer the best of both worlds. A safe, spacious work setting while still allowing guests to enjoy the amenities and experiences Las Vegas is known for through a single offering.”

Guests can book three, four, or five-night stays, starting at $100 per night, and take advantage of the resort amenities during and after their work days. Take conference calls from the poolside cabana, book a massage during your lunch break, or take happy hour a bit early at the resort casino. The “executive assistant” included in the package will take care of booking all activities and excursions, so you can focus on clocking out on time.

The “Viva Las Office” package also includes discounted airfare on JSX, a hop-on jet service with flights from Burbank, Seattle, Orange County, Dallas, and Oakland.

MGM Resorts are taking precautions against COVID-19, including requiring guests and employees to wear facial coverings when in public areas, even poolside. Several aspects, like check-in, can be made digital or contactless to lessen person-to-person contact.