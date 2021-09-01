Win a Trip to Idaho and Stay in This Giant Potato Hotel — Here's How to Enter

In honor of National Potato Month in September, McAlister's Deli is launching "The Great Spud Getaway" to celebrate its delicious giant spuds (fully-loaded baked potatoes that are beloved by all).

As part of the sweepstakes, McAlister's fans can enter to win a four day, three night all-expenses-paid trip for themselves and a guest to America's potato capital — Boise, Idaho. While in Boise, they will stay at the unique Big Idaho Potato Hotel (literally shaped like a potato) as well as receive a year's worth of free giant spuds from McAlister's Deli.

Interior of The Big Idaho® Potato Hotel Credit: Otto Kitsinger/Courtesy of The Big Idaho® Potato Hotel

Interior of The Big Idaho® Potato Hotel Credit: Otto Kitsinger/Courtesy of The Big Idaho® Potato Hotel

But the prizes don't stop there. Not only will the winner be living in high-style inside a giant potato, they will also be treated to potato-themed activities along the way, most notably the chance to take a ride in the Big Idaho Potato Truck, a 72-foot semi trailer with a four ton potato on board. Truly only the most ride-or-die spud fan is worthy of such a prize.

Interior of the bathroom at The Big Idaho® Potato Hotel Credit: Otto Kitsinger/Courtesy of The Big Idaho® Potato Hotel

For a chance to win the "The Great Spud Getaway," post or tweet a photo of your "spud creation" using the hashtag #spudbudsweeps and tagging McAlister's Deli on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. The winner will be randomly selected in a drawing from all eligible entries received throughout the promotion period and will be notified by email, direct message, or comment using the contact information given at the time of entry.

Exterior of the bathroom at The Big Idaho® Potato Hotel Credit: Otto Kitsinger/Courtesy of The Big Idaho® Potato Hotel

The entry period for the sweepstakes begins Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. ET through Sept. 14 at 11:50 p.m. ET. Entries are only valid from legal U.S. residents of the fifty states and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old. There is only one entry per person allowed.

The trip itself is planned to take place from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17. For more information or to enter, see McAlister's Deli on social media, or visit the McAlister's Deli Spud Buds website.