Marriott Is Offering Huge Deals on Hotels Near National Parks

Member rates start at $99 at more than 400 hotels.

Marriott sees you out there exploring America’s gorgeous national parks and hopes you’ll keep it up as temperatures cool.

Marriott, whose brands include The Ritz Carlton, St. Regis, Sheraton, and Courtyard, is teaming up with the National Park Foundation to inspire travelers to keep visiting the United States’ 419 national parks. The company is discounting room rates at properties near those national parks and allowing Marriott Bonvoy members to pay for park passes with points.

Under the promotion, member rates start at $99 at Marriott’s more than 400 hotels located near national parks. Bonvoy members can swap 22,500 points for an annual National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass or donate points to the National Park Foundation as well.

The nonprofit National Park Foundation, a partner to the National Park Service, estimates most people live within 100 miles of a national park. There’s at least one national park in each of the 50 states.

National Parks began opening in May after closing for months as travel shut down across the U.S. Now they’re encouraging visitors to plan ahead, especially if they’re looking to visit a particularly popular destination, and to #RecreateResponsibly.

The Parks Service recommends visitors practice social distancing, check for alerts ahead of their travels, and consider visiting less crowded parks.

The most-visited designated national park in the U.S. is Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the edge of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. It drew more than 10 million visitors in 2019.

The Grand Canyon saw nearly 6 million visitors in 2019 while Yellowstone, home to the world famous Old Faithful, drew 4 million visitors.

Admission to all national parks in the U.S. is free on Saturday in celebration of National Public Lands Day.